019 - 20 Premier League Predictions Comp.

019 - 020 Premier League Predictions Comp



With the PL starting in 3 weeks on August 9th, this is just to get people thinking of it those who was in it before, those who indicated that they would be interested in entering and those who have not heard of it or never thought of entering it.



For those who have never seen it, for the 38 weeks of the PL and the weeks of the FAC after round 3, their will be a full list of fixtures up normally 2 or 3 days before the first tie, if it's a Fri. they will be up on a Wed. evening, a Sat. on a Thurs.



So take a tie between Team A V Team B,

if u think Team A will win u go H

if u think Team B will win u go A

If u think it will be a draw u go D



The Insurance will be the same last seaon, so the prediction u are least confident of say, Team C V Team F - H (I)



The Bonus will be different, as when u do your Bonus, u will be asked do u want a B2 or a B3

A tie u are very confident of u can go say Team G V Team E - A (B2)

A tie u are certain that they can't be beaten say Team D V Team Team G - H (B3)



In any Round of fixtures u can only DO 1 B, if u just do a B with no 1 or 2 i will take it as a B (1)



Scoring

Plus +

If u predict a team to win and they win, u get 10

if u preddict a team to draw and they draw u get 10

if u predict a team to win with a B (2) u get 20

if u predict a team to win with a B (3) u get 30

if u predict a H or A win, the game end in a draw u will get 05, if u have a B2 or a B3 on the prediction u will get 10 or 15

Minus -

If u predict a team to win, or to draw and not get the result right u get a -10

if u prdict a result with a B (2) and get it wrong, u get a -20

if u predict a ressult with a B (3) and get it wrong u get a -30



I u preddict a result with a I and get it wrong u get a 00



I will run the same thread on the IRISH Polictics online site as well, both will be the same,

Once up in running i will invite those to accept an invitaation to join, everyone will get a group reminder 2 days before the first tiee, those who have not done thheir predictions will get a reminder up to thr firsst tie,. Any week that u have missedd a tie u can still do predictions for the other ties, the 1 u have missed u will get 00 for that tie. I will accept a prediction for a tie up to HT, if after doing your predictions and u want to change your prediction u must do so before the tie starts.

Any queries on how it's ddone or a query on the result which is normaly up on the night of the last tie, u can PM me, i will answer u.

Its a bit of interest, it costs nothing to enter.

The first rounf of ties will probably be up on Aug. 5th