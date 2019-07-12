019 - 20 Premier League Predictions Comp.

Round tower

Round tower
Joined
Feb 9, 2011
Messages
7,541
019 - 020 Premier League Predictions Comp

With the PL starting in 3 weeks on August 9th, this is just to get people thinking of it those who was in it before, those who indicated that they would be interested in entering and those who have not heard of it or never thought of entering it.

For those who have never seen it, for the 38 weeks of the PL and the weeks of the FAC after round 3, their will be a full list of fixtures up normally 2 or 3 days before the first tie, if it's a Fri. they will be up on a Wed. evening, a Sat. on a Thurs.

So take a tie between Team A V Team B,
if u think Team A will win u go H
if u think Team B will win u go A
If u think it will be a draw u go D

The Insurance will be the same last seaon, so the prediction u are least confident of say, Team C V Team F - H (I)

The Bonus will be different, as when u do your Bonus, u will be asked do u want a B2 or a B3
A tie u are very confident of u can go say Team G V Team E - A (B2)
A tie u are certain that they can't be beaten say Team D V Team Team G - H (B3)

In any Round of fixtures u can only DO 1 B, if u just do a B with no 1 or 2 i will take it as a B (1)

Scoring
Plus +
If u predict a team to win and they win, u get 10
if u preddict a team to draw and they draw u get 10
if u predict a team to win with a B (2) u get 20
if u predict a team to win with a B (3) u get 30
if u predict a H or A win, the game end in a draw u will get 05, if u have a B2 or a B3 on the prediction u will get 10 or 15
Minus -
If u predict a team to win, or to draw and not get the result right u get a -10
if u prdict a result with a B (2) and get it wrong, u get a -20
if u predict a ressult with a B (3) and get it wrong u get a -30

I u preddict a result with a I and get it wrong u get a 00

I will run the same thread on the IRISH Polictics online site as well, both will be the same,
Once up in running i will invite those to accept an invitaation to join, everyone will get a group reminder 2 days before the first tiee, those who have not done thheir predictions will get a reminder up to thr firsst tie,. Any week that u have missedd a tie u can still do predictions for the other ties, the 1 u have missed u will get 00 for that tie. I will accept a prediction for a tie up to HT, if after doing your predictions and u want to change your prediction u must do so before the tie starts.
Any queries on how it's ddone or a query on the result which is normaly up on the night of the last tie, u can PM me, i will answer u.
Its a bit of interest, it costs nothing to enter.
The first rounf of ties will probably be up on Aug. 5th
 
Round tower


R

Round tower

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 9, 2011
Messages
7,541
Round 1 Fixtures - I and B1 or 2 must be included, i have dropped the stipulation of limiting the amount of times u use a club for the Bonuses. First Tie Friday At 8 PM

Liverpool V Norwich - H B(3)

West Ham V Manchester City - A

Bournemouth V Sheffield Utd. - H
Burnley V Southampton - H
Crysstal Palace V Everton - A
Watford V Brighton HA - H

Spurs V Aston Villa - H

Leicester V Wolves -H
Newcastle V Arsenal - D
Manchester United V Chelsea - H (I
 
L

Levellers

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 30, 2011
Messages
14,311
Liverpool V Norwich - H B(3)

West Ham V Manchester City - A

Bournemouth V Sheffield Utd. - H
Burnley V Southampton - H
Crysstal Palace V Everton - D
Watford V Brighton HA - H

Spurs V Aston Villa - H

Leicester V Wolves -H
Newcastle V Arsenal - A
Manchester United V Chelsea - H (I)
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
33,672
Liverpool V Norwich - H B

West Ham V Manchester City - A

Bournemouth V Sheffield Utd. - H
Burnley V Southampton - D
Crystal Palace V Everton - A
Watford V Brighton HA - H

Spurs V Aston Villa - H

Leicester V Wolves -H
Newcastle V Arsenal - A
Manchester United V Chelsea - H I
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
29,816
Out of the entries so far it is six I think forecasting a Man U home win against Chelsea, with no-one so far predicting a draw and only two predicting the Blues emerge victorious.

No-one knows what Fat Frankie is going to do in terms of a team line-up and some considerable uncertainty exist about places in it. So I'm not sure whether that little poll is a measure of confidence in Man U or doubt about Chelsea. Could be home advantage I suppose, but then Old Trafford is not as impregnable as it used to be.
 
R

Round tower

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 9, 2011
Messages
7,541
Lumpy Talbot said:
Out of the entries so far it is six I think forecasting a Man U home win against Chelsea, with no-one so far predicting a draw and only two predicting the Blues emerge victorious.

No-one knows what Fat Frankie is going to do in terms of a team line-up and some considerable uncertainty exist about places in it. So I'm not sure whether that little poll is a measure of confidence in Man U or doubt about Chelsea. Could be home advantage I suppose, but then Old Trafford is not as impregnable as it used to be.
Why don't u predictions yourself, their is only 1 maybe 2 games gone
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
29,816
How do, RT, I'd be spotty in attendance as I am usually with these things but it is interesting as a spectator sport in itself.
 
raetsel

raetsel

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 5, 2017
Messages
9,277
It has gone largely unremarked in the media, but tomorrow Arsenal commence what is effectively their second century of continuous top flight football. The actual 100th anniversary of their first division debut falls on the 30th of August, when they lost 0-1 to Newcastle Utd at Highbury. Tomorrow Newcastle are again their opponents, this time at St James' Park.
The attached links recount the story of that match, and the unusual circumstances of Arsenal's promotion after the end of World War I, following over four years of suspension of the EFL due to the war.

www.thearsenalhistory.com

Football returns to Arsenal after WW1: Highbury Crowd Shenanigans

The Crowd at The Arsenal v Newcastle 30 August 1919 By Mark Andrews The game against Newcastle on Saturday 30 August 1919 was not only the first competitive game since the Great War ended but also the first League Division One match played at Highbury. Consequently this excitement led to queues...
www.thearsenalhistory.com
www.thearsenalhistory.com

Arsenal Elected to the First Division – 10 March 1919

Arsenal's Election to the top flight - 10 March 1919 Mark Andrews and Andy Kelly In this two part article we look at the events surrounding Arsenal’s election to the First Division in 1919 and bust a number of myths that have resulted in the vilification of one of the club’s saviours. “And the...
www.thearsenalhistory.com
 
raetsel

raetsel

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 5, 2017
Messages
9,277
The club with next longest run of continuous top flight football are Everton following a return to Div. 1 in 1954. Liverpool come next, having been promoted in 1962 under Bill Shankly. They had been relegated in 1954.
 
redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
7,482
Bournemouth V Sheffield Utd- H
Burnley V Southampton - D
Palace V Everton D
Watford V Brighton - H
 
redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
7,482
spurs V aston villa- H (B2)
Leicester V Wolves- D
Newcastle V Arsenal - A
Man Utd V Chelsea (I)
 
R

Round tower

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 9, 2011
Messages
7,541
Round 1 Leaderboard

Rotsfightback - 95
Levellers - 90
Konming - 85
Hollandia - 75
Round tower - 65
Clanrickard - 55
Mac tire - 55
Seosamh - 55
Soccop - 55
Colm - 45
Statsman - 45
Rednck - 35

Socrates O Periles and Soccop is one of the same, they did different Predictions on each forum, he indicated he would be using the Politics.ie one but when i showed the difference results i gave a chance to change his mind which he has so he will be the IPO now. If u check back he had the predictions done on both forums before the first tie on Fri.,

SO FROM NOW ON, U PREICT ON ONE OR THE OTHER.
 
General Urko

General Urko

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
15,714
VAR = more penis and more goals disallowed for offside!
Title between Liverpool and Man City!
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
33,672
R

Round tower

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 9, 2011
Messages
7,541
General Urko said:
VAR = more penis and more goals disallowed for offside!
Title between Liverpool and Man City!
Rightly so, take the City goal that was disallowed as Sterling was offside, jEsus was a yard offside when the ball was played to Sterling. So when Sterlong played the ball for Jesus to score, if he was onside when the ball was played to Sterling he would not have being in a position to score so he hadd to be interfering with play. He never tried to get onside, then u see players trying to get onside is penealised for coming from an offside position.
 
