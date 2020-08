1.2 and 2.0,

Rising R number casts cloud over Northern Ireland’s Covid success The region’s enviable record of controlling the virus is at risk from complacency over social distancing, scientists warn

Please download the app :" Remember it could be you"

StopCOVID NI contact tracing app

Northern Ireland’s chief scientific adviser has warned of the risks of complacency after Covid-19 cases in the region increased rapidly last week. Professor Ian Young said it was “inevitable” that there would be a significant increase in coronavirus cases if people stopped following social-distancing rules designed to prevent the spread of the disease.The reproduction rate of the virus is estimatedaccording to Northern Ireland’s Department of Health. There wereDeath rate“We’ve just had probably two months with very little evidence of the virus,” said Young, who also sits on the UK government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies. “No deaths for maybe 18, 20 days in a row; very few patients in hospitals. In that setting, it’s really hard for people to remember the importance of [social-distancing] behaviours. People relax, and they go back to what we still think of as normal. And if that happens, then it’s inevitable that we will see a further surge or significant increase.”