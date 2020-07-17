McSlaggart
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 29, 2010
- Messages
- 19,406
Northern Ireland’s chief scientific adviser has warned of the risks of complacency after Covid-19 cases in the region increased rapidly last week. Professor Ian Young said it was “inevitable” that there would be a significant increase in coronavirus cases if people stopped following social-distancing rules designed to prevent the spread of the disease.
The reproduction rate of the virus is estimated at between 1.2 and 2.0, according to Northern Ireland’s Department of Health. There were 242 cases last week, with 74 positive tests announced on Friday alone – only 237 people tested positive during the whole of July.
Death rate
“We’ve just had probably two months with very little evidence of the virus,” said Young, who also sits on the UK government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies. “No deaths for maybe 18, 20 days in a row; very few patients in hospitals. In that setting, it’s really hard for people to remember the importance of [social-distancing] behaviours. People relax, and they go back to what we still think of as normal. And if that happens, then it’s inevitable that we will see a further surge or significant increase.”
With the reproduction rate well above 1.0 – the critical number at which virus infections start to rise exponentially
Please download the app :" Remember it could be you"
StopCOVID NI contact tracing app
The reproduction rate of the virus is estimated at between 1.2 and 2.0, according to Northern Ireland’s Department of Health. There were 242 cases last week, with 74 positive tests announced on Friday alone – only 237 people tested positive during the whole of July.
Death rate
“We’ve just had probably two months with very little evidence of the virus,” said Young, who also sits on the UK government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies. “No deaths for maybe 18, 20 days in a row; very few patients in hospitals. In that setting, it’s really hard for people to remember the importance of [social-distancing] behaviours. People relax, and they go back to what we still think of as normal. And if that happens, then it’s inevitable that we will see a further surge or significant increase.”
With the reproduction rate well above 1.0 – the critical number at which virus infections start to rise exponentially
Rising R number casts cloud over Northern Ireland’s Covid success
The region’s enviable record of controlling the virus is at risk from complacency over social distancing, scientists warn
www.theguardian.com
Please download the app :" Remember it could be you"
StopCOVID NI contact tracing app