10 June AD1190: was this the day when Crusading began to fail, irrevocably?

By the time of the Third Crusade (and , yes — I thoroughly appreciate we've done them to death) the whole ethos, motivations, and economics of crusading had changed.
Still, there came a moment when the three most powerful monarchs of western Europe settled their differences to recapture Jerusalem. England, as a satrapy of French Henri Plantagenet, was settled, well-taxed, and a money-spinner. France (the tracts of it not controlled by Henri Plantagenet or Henri's wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine) had a bustling thrusting king, Philip Augustus, in control of the prosperous bits, busting a gut to prove ... well, something — as the first French 'King of France' (self-styled). The Holy Roman Emperor ruled from the fringes of Denmark down to the Tyrol, and so all that trade well-financed Freidrich Barbarossa. They could either fight each other (which had been normal custom and practice) or they could fight for their Faith. And there was one natural enemy: Salah ad-Din, a Kurd and a Sunni Muslim, who now dominated Palestine, after the crushing battle of Hattin (AD1187).
Pause for thought: what possessed a west European monarch to go crusading? It costs a fortune (no plunder could conceivably balance the expense), it was potential fatal (as we shall see), and it meant leaving 'home' open to all kinds of subversion (as any later consideration must show). I'm sorry, folks: I'm not instantly sold on the 'immortal soul' bit — none of these three had shown much in the way of Christian conscience previously. Anyway, this crusading business hadn't been exactly a great matter for the last few decades. So, it comes down to the symbolic fall of Jerusalem.
Gregory VIII di Morra issued the bull Audita tremendi, about the first act of his papacy, and within a few weeks of the fall of Jerusalem. Credit where it's due: it reverberated around christian Europe. Henri and Philip Augustus pussy-footed around and cobbled up a non-aggression agreement. Barbarossa had enough Italian interests to make him susceptible to Vatican and popular enthusiasm.
Which brings up the profit motive. Any Crusade would need transport. Pisa and Genoa, mercantile rivals, were the main providers, and each already had foot-holds in the Levant.
By the time the Crusade was ready to launch, Henri II was defunct, and the duty fell on his fiery son, Richard. When Richard and Philip were set to go, Barbarossa was already on the way. He was in his late sixties, and looking to make his last, and greatest mark in history. He had the most-prepared, most disciplined, most-resourced and largest force ever to go crusading — so large it had to advance overland (to the great distress of the Byzantines, and so had to avoid Constantinople). This army fought a way through Asia Minor, despite the opposition of Turks and endless miseries. Once through the Taurus mountains, on a torrid 10 June, Barbarossa's army reached the river Göksu. There Barbarossa went for a cooling, refreshing swim — and drowned.
Afterwards, Barbarossa's army quietly meandered home.
