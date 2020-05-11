10 June AD1190: was this the day when Crusading began to fail, irrevocably?

I like your particular mention of the trading interests of European petty kingdoms in the Levant at the time, Malcolm. I am trying to recall where I last read some decent remarks on the crusades which to my knowledge from my reading were pretty shambolic affairs promising booty and a pardon from mr jesus for any unfortunate rapine and plundering one might have to do in the light of his Infinite Mercy etc and so forth.



Most knights and retinue were lucky to reach Outremer alive, looking at some of the shambolic meanderings in the hopeful slouch toward Bethlehem.



I've been meaning to get some books on Saladdin, Salahauddin, and any of the other combinations. He seemed like a fantastic general and did have something of a visible code of honour which did gain respect from the more chivalrous of the knightly European set. Seemed to be a man of his word and only indulged in warcrime as a reprisal for same. I don't recall reading of him kicking off atrocities although he was certainly imaginative in responding in kind.