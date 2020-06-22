Premier Division clubs call for all-island league The 10 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clubs have written to the Football Association of Ireland urging them to submit a proposal for an all-island League to UEFA for consideration.

The 10 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clubs have written to the Football Association of Ireland urging them to submit a proposal for an all-island League to UEFA for consideration.The letter, signed by all the clubs and seen by RTÉ Sport, pledges support for a split-season scenario, which emerged after an extensive consultation process among key stakeholders on both sides of the border.The clubs say that should UEFA support the move, and once commercial discussions have taken place and full financial figures are made available, they can then make final decisions about format.The continuing power of the English Premier League and the devastating consequences of the Covid-19 crisis, the clubs say, makes the future of the national league very uncertain.To transform the domestic game requires a combination of addressing the harsh economic truths and some ambitious thinking and investment, according to the various club presidents, CEO's, secretaries, general managers and chairmen who added their signatures to the letter.They appealed to the FAI to work constructively with the clubs, the IFA and UEFA to bring about transformation.Last week 10 of the 12 NIFL Danske Bank Premiership clubs sent a letter to the IFA requesting that they forward all-Island league proposals to UEFA, even though the IFA has said that they are not prepared to go down that road.It is believed that Dungannon and Cliftonville were the two clubs who refused to sign the letter.However, with all the top-tier sides in the SSE Airtricity League now singing from the same hymn sheet it means that 20 of the 22 top-tier clubs on the island of Ireland have asked that a cross-border competition format be sent to UEFA for consideration.