100 years ago the British sacked Balbriggan

More than fifty homes and businesses were burned in the north county Dublin town and two men killed on September 20, 1920
The sack started around 11pm when lorries carrying around 100 to 150 Tans arrived in the town from Gormanstown Barricks and proceeded to loot the town.
Several pubs were looted and burned. Overall a factory, 49 houses and four pubs were burnt down. Two men, John Gibbons and James Lawless, were taken to Quay Street and beaten to death.
Were there any consequences? Was anyone in the Army charged?




100 years ago today the town of Balbriggan, in North County Dublin, was burnt in a vicious reprisal that would send shockwaves across the world and cause chaos in the British House of Commons.


The Burning of Balbriggan happened at a time when the war in Ireland was spiraling out of control, but few could predict its impact on domestic British politics, or on the hearts of Irish America.


Gavan is joined by Donal Fallon for another episode of Hidden Histories.

Has the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement not drawn a conciliatory line under all of the misdemeanours of the colonial period?

I know Brexit is reminding us all of the colonial period.

But can we save the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement even in the face of the economic war and the Brexit no deal?
 
