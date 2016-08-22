1816: The Great Mount Tambora Eruption and the Years without Summer ....

In India, the atmospheric pollution of the volcano disrupted the Monsoon in 1816 causing massive drought. Soon after, the sub-continent was hit with the first cholera pandemic leading to the deaths of hundreds of thousands.

In North America, the disruption of farming in the east led to a massive new wave of westward emigration that settled the Great Lakes region and the Mississippi Valley.

In the US, the apparent arbitrary visitation of the extreme weather caused a reaction against the rationality of the founding fathers like Jefferson and Franklin. Ironically, Benjamin Franklin had speculated about volcanic effects on weather, but with poor circulation of news at the time, the eruption of Mount Tambora was not connected to the weather of 1816. There was a major revival in Bible-reading and fundamentalist Protestantism called The Great Awakening. One of the itinerant farmers cast adrift by the events of 1816 was one Joseph Smith, who in 1820 was to claim a divine revelation in founding the Mormon religion.

In Britain and Ireland, there were sporadic outbreaks of anti-Government violence. The lack of cheap bread was compounded by the closure of many war industries after Napoleon's defeat, and the demobilisation of tens of thousands of soldiers. In both islands, and for the first time ever, the Government offered to pay for "relief work" enterprises started by the private sector, like road, canal or harbour building.

Ireland in particular suffered a sporadic ongoing famine and a typhus epidemic from 1816 to 1822.

In continental Europe, France, Prussia and Switzerland were adversely affected also, and imported grain from anywhere it could be purchased, like North Africa or Russia.

In the first week of April, 1815, on the Indonesian island of Sumbawa, the volcanic peak of Mount Tambora vented the largest volcanic eruption in recorded history, 10 times greater than Krakatoa (1883), or Mount St Helens (1980), and 100 times greater than the eruption of Mount Vesuvius that buried Pompeii and Herculaneum. Indeed, archaeologists have recently unearthed whole villages buried by the Mount Tambora eruption.Some 10,000 people died immediately from the effects of the eruptions, with maybe 50,000 more afterwards, but many more were to die in an extended global aftermath. Professor John D Post’s described it in a book as(1977). Not just the Western World either - in the year after the eruption, climatic effects triggered a global hunger crisis.The eruption drove huge volumes of dust and ash into the upper atmosphere, spreading worldwide and blocking the sun's rays. More insidious, sulphate gases joined with water vapour to form sulphuric acid aerosols with the same long term effect.While Napoleon's 100 Days began just about the same time as the eruption, and his defeat at Waterloo occurred 3 months later, instead of entering a new era of peace, a year later (1816) Europe was hit with the Year Without A Summer.Due to the cooling effects of the dust and sulphate aerosols, rain and snow fell in June and July. There were frost and floods in Europe and North America. Crops were inundated after planting, or just did not ripen in the cold. The effects were felt in many countries.The hunger effects were still there is 1817 and 1818, and the effects of the eruption were still around for a few years, but alleviated gradually.One of the strangest effects was on the world of art and literature. The blazing sunsets of J M Turner painted around that time (like the one below) are thought to be a by-product of the optical effects of the atmospheric dust from Mount TamboraIn Switzerland, at the Villa Diodati, a collection of writers led by Lord Byron and Percy Bysshe Shelley spent the gloomy days and evenings telling ghost stories. Mary Shelley, wife of the poet, made up her own story later to be published as, whose Arctic scenes may been inspired by the Year Without A Summer.In the end, the Western World survived, though with its faith in science and the Enlightenment badly shaken, with a turn to Romanticism and Irrationalism reinforced. Anti-Semitism revived as gullible people readily blamed Jews for the high price of food. The continent was already in a period of reaction to the defeat of Napoleon and Republicanism, but the subsistence crisis probably in the end helped monarchical governments re-double their grip.Aerosols still cool the earth - in the graphic you can see that clouds and sulphates have a cooling effect, opposite to that of greenhouse gases. So as well as human-generated global warming, there is also human-generated global cooling. Unfortunately, the first outweighs the second. And as we continue to desist from using coal, the cooling effects will diminish - unless we have a few Mount Tamboras every couple of years.