18th June, 1940: Exiled General Charles de Gaulle Appeals to France

Diagnosis: There had been a military defeat due to superior German armaments and tactics.

Prediction: The defeat was not definitive, as long as Britain and the US stood behind France. This was a World War, despite defeat in the Battle of France

Appeal: "I, General de Gaulle, invite the officers and French soldiers who are in British territory ... to contact me"

Message: The flame of French resistance will never be extinguished.

"Who's yer man?" many Dubliners must have asked while Patrick Pearse read the Proclamation of the Irish Republic from the steps of the GPO in 1916.A lot of French people must have been puzzled on the identity of the person addressing them via the BBC at 8:00 p.m. on18th June, 1940, with the country in the throes of a complete military collapse. The Germans were already in Paris, the Government had decamped to Bordeaux and the Premiership Paul Reynaud had ended. The Government of the new Prime Minister, Philippe Petain, was asking for Armistice terms. Not many heard the speech, certainly not as many as later claimed. Some may have known the name of the Undersecretary for War (briefly) in Reynaud's Cabinet, or the name of one of the few French generals to lead an armoured division effectively against the Germans.But for the rest of his life, the Appeal (in French) defined de Gaulle and conferred his legimacy on him, just like Pearse's act was self-determining, and conferred legitimacy on the Republic we now live in. It was once of those occasions in history when what seemed a minor deed turned into pure revolutionary theatre, had an impact that snowballed and resonated down the years.But that was not clear on 18th June, 1940. De Gaulle had arrived in London the previous day, with only a British liaison officer for company, effectively a General without an Army, or even a platoon, a deserter, without funds or without much of a plan. He got in to see Churchill and was given a chance to make his broadcast, oblivious to the fact the in the background, Foreign Office mandarins were furious that a French nobody was screwing up their contacts with France. The British were still hopeful that Petain might reject German terms, or that the French Army in North Africa might rebel, maybe with a more distinguished military leader. One civil servant spluttered that "the PM was letting any Tom, Dick or Harry on the airwaves .."So what did he say? In the summary, he had a diagnosis, a prediction, an appeal and a message ....Afterwards, there was a week of intense jockeying for power and influence. The British waited for someone more distringuished to step forward. None did. De Gaulle put together a plan altogether too grandiose that almost made him head of a Government-in-Exile, but seriously overreached. He had realised by now that he was on his own, and would have to improvise. Eventually, the British agreed to fund and equip his "forces" and the Free French was born.De Gaulle persisted throught 5 years of disappointment, frustration, hope and finally triumph. HIs moment of victory consisted of walking down the Champs Elysee to the cheers of the populace in October 1944, while rifles still cracked in the distance. He had seen off rivals, struggled with Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin, often with quite breathtaking, but thanks to him France ended the war with Armies in the field alongside the victorious Allies, a seat on the UN Security Council, and an Occupation Zone in Germany.Frustrated by political wrangling after the war, he resigned his offices and founded his own political party. He retired in 1952, but was called back in 1958 as France entered a period of collapse over a revolt of settlers and the Army in Algeria. Only de Gaulle had the prestige and authority to push through decolonisation, keep France united and write a new Consitution. The Fifth Republic still endures, the second longest-lasting French regime since the Revolution, after the Third Republic (1870 - 1940).De Gaulle is to modern France very much what Churchill is to the UK, its greatest 20th century statesman. Hisare recognised as great literature, like Churchill's. HIs Consitution bestowed something on France which Churchill could never confer on Britain. After the horrors of the First Vietnam War (for which he was partly responsible) and the Algerian War, he rescued France from the quagmire of a declining Empire and gave it direction as an actor and leader in Europe.He was very much a French Nationalist, and even somewhat of a Royalist. While he was suffused with emotional patriotism of("Deep France"), he was also a Cartesian rationalist in the French tradition who knew the bounds of the possible. He was authoritarian, and arrogant, without being dictatorial. After the 1968 riots, he put his authority behind a Referendum that was defeated. As he had said he would, he resigned his offices and returned to private life. Today he is more honoured and invoked than any other figure in French history, even Napoleon.