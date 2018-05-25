2 Boys(13) Arrested over Murder of Ana Kreigel(14)

Two young boys have been arrested for questioning over the murder of Ana Kriegel who was killed last week at a deserted farmhouse near her home in Leixlip.The boys believed to be 13 years old had been questioned previously and have now been arrested to facilitate further questioning after Gardai received results of DNA tests.Please keep your Hang them high type comments for the pub over the weekend but do try to think how you would feel if your young teenage son or daughter had been murdered, Also try to imagine that your young teenage son or daughter had been arrested over the murder of another young teenager?How would you cope?