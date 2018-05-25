2 Boys(13) Arrested over Murder of Ana Kreigel(14)

fergal1790

fergal1790

Two young boys have been arrested for questioning over the murder of Ana Kriegel who was killed last week at a deserted farmhouse near her home in Leixlip.

The boys believed to be 13 years old had been questioned previously and have now been arrested to facilitate further questioning after Gardai received results of DNA tests.

Please keep your Hang them high type comments for the pub over the weekend but do try to think how you would feel if your young teenage son or daughter had been murdered, Also try to imagine that your young teenage son or daughter had been arrested over the murder of another young teenager?

How would you cope?


Two boys arrested over Ana Kriegel murder · TheJournal.ie

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/two-boys-arrested-as-gardai-probe-murder-of-schoolgirl-ana-kriegel-14-36945003.html
 


Deadlock

It's truly awful - for the victim, her family and the families of the suspects.

In some respects this is Irelands own Jamie Bolger story.

A story that never ought to happened.
 
Destiny's Soldier

Destiny's Soldier

Nobody needs to be told how to feel or what is an appropriate response.

These boys if found guilty, should spend >30 years behind bars. Sexual assault followed up with murder / manslaughter is probably up there with that psycho freak Mark Hennessy.

Beating someone to death with a brick would be hard to prove as accidental.
Then lie to everyone that someone else did it.

Bye Bye kids. I hope you never see the light of day again.
 
silverharp

silverharp

Why? whats with all this feelings cr@p , the important analysis is how were they raised?, were there warning signs?, had they caused trouble in school or with the police?
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

They are 13 so they won't serve 30 years or anything near it if it is they who are in fact guilty.
 
fergal1790

fergal1790

Are such crimes committed by children as a result of their upbringing? were they allowed to play adult PS3/4 games from an early age? have they become desensitised to violence? is it acceptable to just throw away two young people's lives because of an outcome they possibly never expected?

Did they go out that day to assault and beat a girl to death? Something has obviously gone very wrong for them to do this but is that their fault or the fault of the parents or society?
 
Erudite Caveman

We're lacking a bit of detail at this point.

There are any amount of dysfunctional families, any amount of kids who display warning signs and who have rap sheets as long as Martin Cahill's, but they don't end up with murdering girls at 13.

This is shaping up to be a once in a generation case. If they are a product of society, society isn't very good at producing kids like this.
 
GDPR

1. They havent been tried let alone convicted yet.
2. We dont know enough to come to any conclusions about the case.
3. The parents will probably be in a state of shock.
 
SeanieFitz

SeanieFitz

I agree with underlined. If these 2 lads are guilty I cannot comprehend how any rational human being would not believe that these 2 pr1cks should receive severe and prolonged punishment. When/if all the details of what this child suffered are made public I expect it will cause revulsion and dismay
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Do we know their nationality?
 
forest

forest

personally think they should be tried as adults and if convicted given 20years to life
 
fergal1790

fergal1790

Erudite Caveman said:
We're lacking a bit of detail at this point.

There are any amount of dysfunctional families, any amount of kids who display warning signs and who have rap sheets as long as Martin Cahill's, but they don't end up with murdering girls at 13.

This is shaping up to be a once in a generation case.
How far away from Murder are they at any time though?
 
forest

forest

One good thing to come out of this referendum maybe less of these scum will be born
 
GDPR

The perps have a lifetime sentence whether they spend 30 years in jail or not. The boys who killed James Bulger are an example. They have never gotten over it and it will shadow them whatever new identities they have.

The whole thing is utterly tragic, especially for the victim.
 
Sync

Sync

Not even charged.
 
Erudite Caveman

History would suggest that they are consistently far enough.

Murders/manslaughters where there is a a stabbing as part of a fight are one thing. That can happen in a blink of an eye when someone loses the head. This smacks of something colder.
 
