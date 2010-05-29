2002: Enda Kenny calls assassinated PM of Congo a niggerr

Kenny made world headlines in 2002 by sneakily calling an assassinated PM of Congo a nigger, and instructing journalists not to report it:

Fury at Kenny 'joke' spreads | UK news | The Observer
The familiy of Patrice Lumumba, the assassinated first Prime Minister of Congo, have demanded an apology from the Fine Gael leader Enda Kenny, who called the revered African liberation hero a '******************************' in a racist joke.
Disgust at Kenny's recent remarks spread last night to Britain, where he was condemned by race campaigners, including the powerful Commission for Racial Equality watchdog and British political parties
'******************************' joke reveals ignorance of racism - Analysis, Opinion - Independent.ie
The new Fine Gael leader knew what he was doing, because he said at the function that he did not want to see his obscure 'joke' reported by journalists who were present. It is remarkable that the morning papers and RTE and other broadcasters went along with this request. When the Sunday Independent broke the story last week, the public become aware of what Enda Kenny had actually said earlier in the week.
He apologised only when journalists reported it. Is this the model of transparency & decency we want as our next Taoiseach ?

<Edit> I've had indirect contact with someone who was there when the story was told, who has suggested The Observer report wasn't quite correct, thus I've highlighted in the thread title, that it comes from The Observer report , in order that it might aid people make their own judgement </Edit>

cYp
 


Wow...that will certainly make me think twice about voting FG next time around...I'd certainly rather give FF another chance than to vote for a party led by a man who told an off-colour joke 8 years ago....what was I thinking!!
 
Last edited:
Last edited:
Was it Jody Corcoran, Eoghan Harris or Brendan O Connor who broke it. Wonder has Sindo and Cyp been at any functions when drunken Biffo made stupid remarks ? This should disqualify him from ever being Taoiseach, Bertie had to resign over less- winning his biscuit box money on de nags. Barak Obama or Sarah Palin would never make remarks like that.
 
Agenda much?

Raking up this is bad. He quoted a joke he had heard with a friend who had recently passed away if I remember correctly? Kenny is no genious but this was dealt with at the time by most commentators as a smear job by the sindo and was no worse than Mary O'Rourke saying her own election workers had 'worked like blacks'.
 
politico24 said:
Agenda much?

Raking up this is bad. He quoted a joke he had heard with a friend who had recently passed away if I remember correctly? Kenny is no genious but this was dealt with at the time by most commentators as a smear job by the sindo
The first story I quote is by the British Observer


cYp
 
what a nasty nasty thing to say, I am discusted that a political leader would stoop so low.
 
I don't remember hearing this one before, it is outrageous and shameful for a party leader to be involved in something like this. I mean the n word, it doesn't get much worse than that does it?
 
This is very old news ,and funny it is dragged up on a day when a poll is supposed to find FF up 2 pts, FG down 3 pts,and calls again for Kenny to go. Funny the way some people act. Will it be in tomoro's Sindo again as well ? But well done to Cyp on his research !
 
Why don't I remember this being discussed at the time?
 
Eurocitizen said:
what a nasty nasty thing to say, I am discusted that a political leader would stoop so low.
I bet you are! If Cowen told an anecdote about a recently deceased friend and this all blew up you would be the first one defedning him!

He shouldn't have said it but the thing was dealt with and it was shown that he did not tell a racist joke, he quoted an incident that had happened on a holiday with a friend who had recently died.
 
horrific is all I can say horrific, what kind of a man is Enda Kenny. The public should be made aware of the way this racist thinks. He should never be allowed becomeTaoiseach of this country.
 
politico24 said:
I bet you are! If Cowen told an anecdote about a recently deceased friend and this all blew up you would be the first one defedning him!

He shouldn't have said it but the thing was dealt with and it was shown that he did not tell a racist joke, he quoted an incident that had happened on a holiday with a friend who had recently died.
After 7 posts you appear to know me so well, what is your other name?
 
Riadach said:
Why don't I remember this being discussed at the time?
Possibly because Enda was not considered to be a person of any national importance at the time.
Come to think of it, if he waits for a while, he could probably get away with worse.
 
The real story here, is why the Irish media did not run with it straightaway. The Irish People have a right to know if a political leader makes a gaffe like this. Similarily, we should know if a senior politician is drinking too much or if a minister has health concerns which affects them in their job. But why does the media self-censor so much?
 
Anybody know the actual joke? A silly gaff by the looks of it.

8 year old gaffe aside, I reckon Kenny is a pr accident waiting to happen. He's the main stumbling block to Fine Gael leading the next government and FG have shown a distinct lack of judgement by not replacing him as leader by now. Maybe they have noone better for the job.
 
Disgust at Kenny's recent remarks spread last night to Britain, where he was condemned by race campaigners, including the powerful Commission for Racial Equality watchdog and British political parties.
How is it their business? We're not under their jurisdiction.
 
You'll notice that neither paper actually states what the joke was because Kenny was actually insulting an ignoramous who only knew one of Africa's greatest leaders as 'some ****************************** who was killed in the war'.
The Sindo then twisted it into Kenny being racist and turned it into a controversy which got picked up by others.

Cyberianpan, you're better than this crap.
 
