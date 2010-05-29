2002: Enda Kenny calls assassinated PM of Congo a niggerr

cyberianpan
Kenny made world headlines in 2002 by sneakily calling an assassinated PM of Congo a nigger, and instructing journalists not to report it:
<Edit> I've had indirect contact with someone who was there when the story was told, who has suggested The Observer report wasn't quite correct, thus I've highlighted in the thread title, that it comes from The Observer report , in order that it might aid people make their own judgement </Edit>
'******************************' joke reveals ignorance of racism - Analysis, Opinion - Independent.ieThe familiy of Patrice Lumumba, the assassinated first Prime Minister of Congo, have demanded an apology from the Fine Gael leader Enda Kenny, who called the revered African liberation hero a '******************************' in a racist joke.
Disgust at Kenny's recent remarks spread last night to Britain, where he was condemned by race campaigners, including the powerful Commission for Racial Equality watchdog and British political parties
He apologised only when journalists reported it. Is this the model of transparency & decency we want as our next Taoiseach ?The new Fine Gael leader knew what he was doing, because he said at the function that he did not want to see his obscure 'joke' reported by journalists who were present. It is remarkable that the morning papers and RTE and other broadcasters went along with this request. When the Sunday Independent broke the story last week, the public become aware of what Enda Kenny had actually said earlier in the week.
