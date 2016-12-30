2017: Kinahan v Hutchs

Much of the public debate centred on why crime journalists and photographers thought to be present but nobody in the Garda was carrying out surveillance despite Irish drugs wholesalers based in Spain expected to be there. Click to expand...

But really it’s a wipe-out; a slick international crime gang targeting a group of armed robbers and family members from Dublin’s north inner city, and those around them. Click to expand...

The Kinahan crime cartel are quite extensive,whist they seem to be known for drugs wholesaling in Ireland... racketeering and money laundering is where their business is atSpain is just a pad for them, and then have extensive activities in the Middle East for example, deep ties to Russia also, some of which were gained politicallyThe Gardaí were getting it in the neck from their political masters due to the heat from abroadBoth Kinahan sons are vile, but one can control it better. They needed to keep up a reputation for ruthlessness so they cultivated some young male criminals in Dublin...blooded them. Those criminals are now used to pretty crazy norms,and often perpetrate serious violence whist under the influence...In Russia,appearing tough is vital....certain types of insults....provocations cannot be ignoredThe Gardaí have always been closer to the Hutchs/people close to themAn intelligence led operation , helmed by a Hutch, augmented by "dissident" Republicans tried the Regency Hotel opThe Irish Times say thisNot really, the feud ony has the full attention of the crazier Kinahan son...and he's considered expendableNow Garda Conor Lally of the Irish Times warns that both gangs may be seeking to use clean skins:Problem is, they're here for one of the gangs now...and I'm not sure I'd class them as strictly criminal, certainly not hired guns. Also Gerry Hutch isn't in the country that much ....What will 2017 bring ?cyp