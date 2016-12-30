2017: Kinahan v Hutchs

The Kinahan crime cartel are quite extensive,whist they seem to be known for drugs wholesaling in Ireland... racketeering and money laundering is where their business is at

Spain is just a pad for them, and then have extensive activities in the Middle East for example, deep ties to Russia also, some of which were gained politically

The Gardaí were getting it in the neck from their political masters due to the heat from abroad

Both Kinahan sons are vile, but one can control it better. They needed to keep up a reputation for ruthlessness so they cultivated some young male criminals in Dublin...blooded them. Those criminals are now used to pretty crazy norms,and often perpetrate serious violence whist under the influence...In Russia,appearing tough is vital....certain types of insults....provocations cannot be ignored

The Gardaí have always been closer to the Hutchs/people close to them

An intelligence led operation , helmed by a Hutch, augmented by "dissident" Republicans tried the Regency Hotel op

A year of dangerous living in Dublin
Much of the public debate centred on why crime journalists and photographers thought to be present but nobody in the Garda was carrying out surveillance despite Irish drugs wholesalers based in Spain expected to be there.
The Irish Times say this
But really it’s a wipe-out; a slick international crime gang targeting a group of armed robbers and family members from Dublin’s north inner city, and those around them.
Not really, the feud ony has the full attention of the crazier Kinahan son...and he's considered expendable

Now Garda Conor Lally of the Irish Times warns that both gangs may be seeking to use clean skins:

Dublin gangs may use foreign contract killers

Problem is, they're here for one of the gangs now...and I'm not sure I'd class them as strictly criminal, certainly not hired guns. Also Gerry Hutch isn't in the country that much ....

What will 2017 bring ?


My understanding would be that the feud has largely run its course and the Kinners have won this phase anyway. 2017 will in relative terms be more peaceful
 
Gerry Hutch really wants revenge

Also the second order consequences of the two most recent killings...will cause further complications

The crazier Kinahan son...and the creatures they've cultivated ...will want lucre ...not merely just turf...but financial dominion

WTF do you know about Hutch? Go to the Garda if you know so much if not STFU and let the Garda deal with them, this is not a game it's costing lives.
 
I don't know about Paul Williams. However, all Irish citizens should be concerned about the rise of the Kinahans and the fact that drug dealing in Dublin is more open than fruit selling in Moore Street. For my own part, i can't believe an ex junkie from Oliver Bond flats is the mastermind and that he could learn languages and business skills in prison and become a James Bond villain type. I would imagine a lot of very senior people are on his payroll and that he is even a more insidious threat than PIRA was.
there is a big difference between pira and dissidents
 
No one is stopping you. However, a word to the wise.
1. You have to get organised. Cops and Provos don't want dissidents to get organised.
2. You need lots of cash to buy hardware and more. Best way is organised crime, which brings risks and competition.
3. There's a good chance they will ventilate you.

I cannot see Kinahan putting that show together. He has to have big friends.
 
Neither side has good security on the ground here in Ireland...one side has pretty good intelligence, planning, command and control

Were they to augment that with even half a dozen operators, the feud would be over in a night

The Hutch's smarter play is to leverage their Garda contacts...they need to realise now that they simply will not get Christy and the favored son

However... given the...prelude to the Regency Hotel op .. the Hutch's and the cops collaborating closely again ..is a challenge


Yes. You're absolutely right.

And perhaps those friends are within the Security Services; and they're using him to do some essential dirty work suppressing dissidents.

But if on the other hand those "Big Friends" of his are merely the Napoleons of Crime - men of influence, solicitors and similar that lead apparently respectable lives but owe their wealth to their ability to launder criminal assets - then by fair means or foul they have to be "accounted for".

Ireland is only a small country. It must totally clear out the rot.

Remember the instruction that Almighty God gave to King Saul by way of His holy prophet Samuel.


 
Saul and Samuel should have told God to take a running jump. I was talking to a bouncer who knows quote a few of the wider Hutch clan. All junkies and so on. Not exactly cream of the crop.
I just cannot believe Christy Kinahan or anyone else raised in Oliver Bond could become what Kinahan has become, even able to knock off dissident Republicans with impunity. Then we have the Penguin and his family in Fine Gael.
Look at The Monk. He hasn't mastered English yet Kinahan is supposed to be able to pick up languages and degrees with ease.
 
Would Spanish cops give them a State send off?

Fine Gael and the gardai don't care overly about the drug scourge which has destroyed ireland ... Now if it was an eighty year old wearing an Easter lily or speaking about an United Ireland there would be about three different arms of the gardai hassling him ...
 
We have a lot of young gits dealing near us. Everyone sees them. The cops say it does not happen. It's small scale stuff but little acorns.. More people than you'd imagine do not want to rock their boat
 
