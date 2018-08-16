2018-2019 NFL Season: Garoppolypse Now

Hard Knocks is back so that means we're into the new season. Focusing on the Browns and 2 episodes in it's ALL football focused (No garbage timewasters) and Awesome to see Jim Brown in the second episode. Mayfield comes off very well. Hue looks utterly at sea for most of it (Although going through some incredibly tough issues personally), he just seems like he doesn't have their full attention. He's a 1-31 record holder and it feels like he's imploring people rather than commanding. I think they'll improve this year to 5-11 but I can't see him making the big push for them.



Rams look gooooood on paper. Putting a lot into this season financially, it's a win now lineup. But I'm going with Vikings to take the NFC. San Fran will impress, but they're not there yet. Garoppolo is for real though. Expect much gnashing of Patriots teeth as he emerges.



Chargers look goooood on paper but will of course suffer an apocalyptic injury crisis that ruins their season. Steelers finally make it to the superbowl but lose out to the Vikings.



The most fun to watch will be Gruden crashing the Raiders car into a wall 16 times.