2018-2019 NFL Season: Garoppolypse Now

Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
29,810
Hard Knocks is back so that means we're into the new season. Focusing on the Browns and 2 episodes in it's ALL football focused (No garbage timewasters) and Awesome to see Jim Brown in the second episode. Mayfield comes off very well. Hue looks utterly at sea for most of it (Although going through some incredibly tough issues personally), he just seems like he doesn't have their full attention. He's a 1-31 record holder and it feels like he's imploring people rather than commanding. I think they'll improve this year to 5-11 but I can't see him making the big push for them.

Rams look gooooood on paper. Putting a lot into this season financially, it's a win now lineup. But I'm going with Vikings to take the NFC. San Fran will impress, but they're not there yet. Garoppolo is for real though. Expect much gnashing of Patriots teeth as he emerges.

Chargers look goooood on paper but will of course suffer an apocalyptic injury crisis that ruins their season. Steelers finally make it to the superbowl but lose out to the Vikings.

The most fun to watch will be Gruden crashing the Raiders car into a wall 16 times.
 


D

Deleted member 48908

It'll be the Pats again from the AFC. Swan song for the goat before going out to pasture.

The NFC is much trickier.

Saints or Falcons from the South.

The Vikes won't have nearly as easy a time of it this year. Rodgers is back, and the Lions have shored up.

Kroenke's Rams are trying to become the West coast version of the Pats, but could experience the auld sophomore slump.
 
tribade

tribade

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 10, 2010
Messages
1,287
There'll be no gnashing of teeth from the Pats re Garoppolo as he's not actually very good. Thankfully for him he's got a great offensive coach who'll help him put up some numbers and he'll look better than the reality is.
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
29,810
tribade said:
There'll be no gnashing of teeth from the Pats re Garoppolo as he's not actually very good. Thankfully for him he's got a great offensive coach who'll help him put up some numbers and he'll look better than the reality is.
Click to expand...
There's nothing to support that at all of course. He was the third most accurate passer last season, started a team 5-0 with over 300 yards a game. Now if you want to say that's too small a sample to judge on (Same for Watson), that's fair enough. But there isn't a single thing to make anyone think he's not a franchise QB1.

Falcons/Eagles in the books. Ryan looked terrible, despite all the weapons at his disposal. Eagles were bad and won without Wentz. Bodes well for their season.
 
D

Deleted member 48908

tribade said:
There'll be no gnashing of teeth from the Pats re Garoppolo as he's not actually very good. Thankfully for him he's got a great offensive coach who'll help him put up some numbers and he'll look better than the reality is.
Click to expand...
Sync said:
There's nothing to support that at all of course. He was the third most accurate passer last season, started a team 5-0 with over 300 yards a game. Now if you want to say that's too small a sample to judge on (Same for Watson), that's fair enough. But there isn't a single thing to make anyone think he's not a franchise QB1.
Click to expand...
Let's see how he does without a running back. :)

Sync said:
Falcons/Eagles in the books. Ryan looked terrible, despite all the weapons at his disposal. Eagles were bad and won without Wentz. Bodes well for their season.
Click to expand...
Saints vs the Bucs is one of those all offense, no defense games.

Brady to Gronk continues to be a thing.
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
29,810
Vikings looking as good as advertised on both sides of the ball. The Jags are treating Barkley like the new guy in prison right now. Long long year for Bills and Giants this year you feel.
 
D

Deleted member 48908

Spoke too soon about the Bucs | Saints.

The Bucs found their defense in the second quarter.
 
D

Deleted member 48908

Aaron Rodgers' second half recovery last night showing why he was signed to the NFL's richest contract.

The Packers still have a dodgy defense, but they're gonna cause trouble for the Vikings' intentions.
 
D

Deleted member 48908

Patrick Mahomes looking like the real deal for KC. Big drive to win the game tonight.
 
B

Betson

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 7, 2013
Messages
17,548
Packers looking a mess this year so far , losing at home to the 1- 4 49'ers late in the 4th quarter.
 
B

Betson

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 7, 2013
Messages
17,548
They get out of jail with a Crosby FG to win it with the last kick , good end for him after his nightmare last week.

Good last drive from Rodgers again to put them in FG position for the win, but big problems at GB with this win only masking over them.

Very entertaining game , worth staying up for.
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
29,810
Great for Crosby, but they should be going past the 49ers more easily than this. So many dumb penalties. Rodgers deserves better. 49ers D placing on the final drive was TERRIBLE. Hey dummies: it’s got to go to the receivers wide. It’s not going central because of the clock. So mark out wide. Dummies.
 
B

Betson

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 7, 2013
Messages
17,548
Very naive alright from the 49'ers in that last drive , a minute or so left with no time outs and Rodgers was able to throw to receivers hugging the sideline 3 times in a row and each time they were able to get out over the line instantly and stop the clock.

But the packers still look very shaky and will struggle going forward to beat any decent teams.
 
artfoley56

artfoley56

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2011
Messages
9,868
well on the upside hopefully thisc weekend will be the last time pick six Peterman lines out for my beloved bills :mad2:
 
tribade

tribade

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 10, 2010
Messages
1,287
artfoley56 said:
well on the upside hopefully thisc weekend will be the last time pick six Peterman lines out for my beloved bills :mad2:
Click to expand...
Very little difference between him and Allen, you're going to be watching bad QB'ing for the foreseeable future no matter who's under centre
 
artfoley56

artfoley56

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2011
Messages
9,868
tribade said:
Very little difference between him and Allen, you're going to be watching bad QB'ing for the foreseeable future no matter who's under centre
Click to expand...
conor McGregor has a better passer rating than Peterman :D
 
tribade

tribade

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 10, 2010
Messages
1,287
With the first pick of the 2019 NFL draft, the Oakland Raiders select Nick Bosa, Defensive End, Ohio State.
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
29,810
Only 9 years and 90 million to go for Gruden!
 
D

Deleted member 48908

Who dat!

Massive win for the Saints. This season is starting to feel special.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top