2019 NI General Election Constituencies – Predictions

This is going to be a more interesting contest than normal because of the number of close fought constituencies. Nine constituencies, half of the total, could conceivably return new MPs to Westminster.Upper Bann, arguably a safe DUP seat, will definitely change hands as the current MP, David Simpson, is not standing again, though the DUP look safe there. North Down will also deliver a new face, as the incumbent, Sylvia Hermon, an independent unionist, has retired, and the resulting contest poses one of the most interesting tussles, given the nature of the the vote there. Another six constituencies could all easily change hands. Fermanagh South Tyrone, South Belfast, North Belfast, South Down, Foyle, and South Antrim are all up for grabs. Arguably, East Belfast is also in the mix, but to a lesser extent in my opinion.Were there to be any change in any of the other nine constituencies it would be a shock of seismic proportions so I don’t propose to go into any detail on any of them.: the ultimate cliff hanger. Since its formation in 1950 the constituency has seen 22 Westminster elections and has returned 12 nationalists and 10 unionists. Sinn Fein won the seat by just 4 votes in 2010. SF’s Michelle Gildernew won last time by 875 votes.SF to hold – just.: once a safe SDLP seat, it fell to SF in the last election in controversial circumstances with allegations of vote rigging. Now SDLP party leader Colum Eastwood is standing against incumbent Elisha McCallion, a remarkably low profile and unimpressive SF representative. I suspect that lack of visibility will be McCallion’s undoing.SDLP gain. Admittedly I'm sticking my neck out and I'll confess to a bit of wishful thinking as well.: Eamon De Valera stood here in 1918 for SF and clocked up just 33 votes. Enoch Powell held the seat as a UUP MP from 1974 until 1987. It transferred from the SDLP to SF’s Chris Hazzard last time. Hazzard is an articulate MP with a prominent media presence and I cannot see him losing despite the probability that his SDLP rival will benefit from unionist tactical voting.SF hold.: Maggie Thatcher once improbably claimed that NI was as British as Finchley. However North Down is the constituency which comes closest to that comparison. It has a concentration of prosperous middle class residents and a relatively liberal profile. It is also one of the few predominantly unionist constituencies which voted “Remain” in the EU referendum. Now that it has been vacated by Sylvia Hermon it is a three way contest between Alliance, UUP and DUP. My guess is that Sylvia Hermon’s vote last time will split between UUP and Alliance and let in the DUP.DUP gain.: the DUP won 56% of the vote here last time. Despite Naomi Long’s fast growing reputation, I cannot see her retaking the seat which she won narrowly in 2010, following the Iris Robinson scandal.DUP hold.: this used to be a safe UUP seat but has oscillated between that party and the DUP during the 21st century.DUP to hold – narrowly.: probably the most diverse and liberal constituency in NI, ranging from leafy middle class and mixed Malone to the rougher back streets off the Donegall Road. Emma Pengelly won this seat for the DUP from the SDLP last time but with Sinn Fein (and the Greens) not standing this time Claire Hanna must be odds on to win the seat back, and will particularly benefit from a nasty unionist smear campaign against her, which is bound to reap a backlash.SDLP gain.: a cliffhanger between the DUP’s Nigel Dodds and SF’s John Finucane. The two big questions here are what effect the nasty smear campaign against Finucane will have on the behaviour of moderate unionists, and whether, in the absence of SDLP and Green candidates, enough of their voters will turn to SF rather than Alliance. Moderate nationalists will have much less of a problem voting for Finucane than they would have casting a vote for Gerry Kelly, whose sectarian campaign here in 2015 made him unelectable. My guess is that the smear campaign there is a gift to SF and Finucane may just shade it partly as a consequence of it.SF gain.