2020 - Democratic Presidential debates

Wednesday evening, marks the official start to the Democratic party’s Presidential nomination process. With a record number of candidates, the DNC capped the participants at 20 and will have two pools of 10 candidates debate each other over consecutive nights. The site of the first debates is Miami and Florida will be a crucial battleground state for both parties in November 2020.
To qualify candidates must have met at least one of two criteria, 1) polling support of at least 1% in three recognized national or early state polls (Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada) and 2) a minimum of 65 thousand individual donors with at least 200 separate donors in 20 states. The criteria are strict and verified, with priority given to candidates who have met both criteria and various tie-breakers used if necessary to cap the number of participants at 20.
The second set of debates is set for the end of July in Detroit with Michigan another crucial state for both parties. The criteria for the second debate will be the same as the first one. More debates will be held later this year but the criteria will double to 2% support in polling and 130 thousand donors for those debates.
The 2020 contest as noted has drawn a record number of candidates with the candidates qualified including, a former Vice President, seven sitting US Senators, an incumbent Governor, a former Governor, three sitting US representatives as well as two former US representatives, two city Mayors, a former HUD Secretary, an entrepreneur and a self-help guru.
The debates will present a great opportunity for some of the lesser known candidates to introduce themselves to a wider audience with the possibility for breakout moments, however there is also the possibility of gaffes, missteps and misstatements. It is likely that the debates will impact polling but the total effect remains to be seen. Candidates up first have an advantage but candidates on the second night will learn what works and what didn’t work.
The Trump re-election campaign will be watching closely and are already armed and ready with talking points and no doubt tweets galore on the debates as they unfold.
The first 10 candidates for Wednesday nights debate are as follows
The first 10 candidates for Wednesday nights debate are as follows
- Massachusetts - Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Former Texas - Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- New Jersey - Sen. Cory Booker
- Minnesota - Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Washington - Gov. Jay Inslee
- Hawaii Rep. - Tulsi Gabbard
- Former Maryland - Rep. John Delaney
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary - Julian Castro
- Ohio Congressman - Tim Ryan
- New York City - Mayor Bill de Blasio
