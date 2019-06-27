2020 - Democratic Presidential debates

Kevin Parlon said:



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1143488569551544320 David Frum put his finger on what I think the big issue is with the Democrats and 2020 Click to expand...

Yes Kevin, but it is already in the price and he is behind (significantly so)And more importantly, it is long odds on that that graph is now starting to tick downwards.Trump would be ahead in polls if he were in any way a "normal" POTUS as in his first 2.5 years he has had a really sweet spot in terms of economic backdropThe next 1.5 years will almost certainly see an erosion of that positionMost analysts see GDP growth now between 1-2.5%Even at higher end at 2.5%, that would involve stagnant wages and probably a very small rise in unemploymentI know incumbents often suffer midterm, but with the sort of tailwinds he had in tax cuts, employment, growth and stock market, Trump should not have lost the House, let alone by a v large margin.He is the equivalent of a Premiership manager who was handed a winning team and a massive war chest, but is still 8 points behind in FebruaryCan still do it, but not on current form, and he will have to do it with current squad and resources, as goody bag has been spent and cannot be tapped againieHe needs to change something, but I see no sign he will do so, and will just pound his base and hope he can blag enough independents they are much better off with himTall order, as right now, they aren't buying it.And, I repeat, he has a massive issue with women, that appears to be only getting worseHe will be walloped, not just beaten, if the recent Quinnipiac poll numbers come through in 2020 (34% of women say they would or may consider voting for him!)On Dem sideHarris must score tonight, it just isn't happening for her so farOf those outside top 5, if they don't rise in polls after debates, there will be a slew of them packing up the tents earlyBiden's lead may well be understated, his numbers as the number 2 choice are stunningly good, so he is likely to do really well as many of the minnows fall awayEchelon (a GOP pollster) made a big play yesterday of saying Warren was closing and Biden's lead had shrunk, and indeed it has, a small bit.But they made no play that when they polled head to heads with Biden v Warren and Biden v Sanders, his lead ballooned, showing the number 2 factor is very big for him.As such, I think leading Dems will look somehow to get him out early, but easier said than doneHe is liked and respected and anything really nasty is likely to rebound on attackerBooker went after him last week on the segregationist remarks, and he got nothing, Biden remains massively popular with Blacks on all recent polls.