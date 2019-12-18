2020 League of Ireland

The big kickoff is a month away.



Dundalk haven't kicked on the way we were promised. Still won the league and are likely to do again, but they are far from the force of their Kenny peak and Rovers are eating into the gap as they wane. They simply aren't attracting the caliber of player they believed they would and not replacing players moving abroad. I think they will shade it and thats the last they will win for a year or two. Rovers ended last season like a train, winning the cup. The right back position is sorted and they will be looking to push Dundalk hard and see if they wobble. The youth investment is starting to hit the first team, expect some exciting debuts and more Jack Byrne magnificence.



Then a big gap.



Derry and Bohs are the only teams out of the top two that are improving. Derry signed well, Bohs not as much as the part time player market they had to themselves is now split amongst a number of clubs. Shels romped the first and signed the best of the 28 and older bracket. They will be a force. Pats yet again are under new management and a new philosophy so could go wither way. O'Donnell has the attributes to be a top class manager,but its a big mess to clean up for your first gig.



Sligo are slowly rebuilding but were hurt by some sudden player departures. They will bother the top of the table, but not yet. Cork are going to be held up as a model of how not to manage a decline. The entire club collapsed when the budget was modestly cut. They could go down, but will hang on in there. Waterford are still reeling from losing the European place they never had. Signed quite well and will survive. Harps only stayed up because UCD were wojus. Will be a long season.



The 1st is a two tier league. Any one of Drogheda, Longford, Bray or Galway Could come up. Rovers B will finish mid table ahead of the rest. I'll call it Drogs and Longford.





1: Dundalk

2: Rovers

3: Derry

4: Shels

5: Bohs

6: Pats

7: Sligo

8: Cork

9: Waterford

10: Harps