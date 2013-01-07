25% of women in NI suffering domestic abuse

25% of women suffer domestic abuse - National News, Breaking News - Independent.ie
Domestic abuse is reported every 21 minutes in Northern Ireland, it has been revealed.

Around a quarter of women suffer from violence which can be physical, emotional, financial or sexual, Women`s Aid Federation Northern Ireland said.

A spokeswoman for the support organisation said an extra effort was being made to encourage victims to come forward.

"Domestic violence has always been pervasive in our society. Raised numbers of people are calling our helpline and using our outreach services," she said.

She added higher volumes of people seeking help and reporting incidents to police did not mean the total number of cases actually happening was increasing because so many crimes go unreported.
Is there any veracity in this? 1 in 4 women are abused??

Although i am not sure what Financial violence or emotional violence are.

They sound a bit madey uppy.
 


Fck tomato is this necessary..

Sorry Aubergine...
 
Asparagus said:
25% of women suffer domestic abuse - National News, Breaking News - Independent.ie


Is there any veracity in this? 1 in 4 women are abused??

Although i am not sure what Financial violence or emotional violence are.

They sound a bit madey uppy.
Financial violence - where the man retains total control of all the finances and will not allow the woman any access to cash.

Emotion violence - constantly putting the woman down, name calling and verbally threatening the woman.

In an Irish court, the above is enough to get a man barred from the house. Proper order too.
 
runwiththewind said:
Financial violence - where the man retains total control of all the finances and will not allow the woman any access to cash.

Emotion violence - constantly putting the woman down, name calling and verbally threatening the woman.

In an Irish court, the above is enough to get a man barred from the house. Proper order too.
So in other words, "violence" does not have to involve violence?
 
runwiththewind said:
Financial violence - where the man retains total control of all the finances and will not allow the woman any access to cash.

Emotion violence - constantly putting the woman down, name calling and verbally threatening the woman.

In an Irish court, the above is enough to get a man barred from the house. Proper order too.
You think thats a fair description?
Ever heard of women putting down their man, name calling, verbally abusing?
Of course you have.
Ever heard of a woman being barred from her house for doing so?
Of course you haven't.
 
Nonsense report from a bunch of men-haters.
Actually belittles violence and abuse by including that nonsense phrase "financial and emotional violence".
 
White Horse

White Horse

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 13, 2006
Messages
7,012
Given the definition used, I would expect 100% of husbands to be "abused".

These Cosmopolitan "pop" surveys only result in the trivialisation of domestic abuse.
 
Shockingly high number but I'd be dubious as it seems like a number inflated to get attention - which it has. That said domestic violence is a disgusting fact of life both North and South.
 
White Horse said:
Given the definition used, I would expect 100% of husbands to be "abused".

These Cosmopolitan "pop" surveys only result in the trivialisation of domestic abuse.
They have to justify their State funding.
Women are abused no doubt about it, but this report is basically saying having a heated argument is "violence" or a spouse taking control of the family budget is violence.
I'm sure a lot of men can calim to be victims of same violence.
I know men who work all week, and hand all the money over to their wives.
"Financial feckin violence????"
Is that what its called?
 
NI is a very violent society.

And let's not forget there is a widespread culture of violence in parts of the rest of the island also.
 
I suspect the number of men in NI suffering domestic abuse is also close to 25%. There's always two sides to these stories. In both cases it's to be comdemned.
 
1 in 4 eh? thats 25%

25% of women not in the kitchen making their men a sandwich hehe
 
If women weren't meant to be hurt, Thor wouldn't have invented periods
 
