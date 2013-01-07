25% of women in NI suffering domestic abuse

Domestic abuse is reported every 21 minutes in Northern Ireland, it has been revealed.



Around a quarter of women suffer from violence which can be physical, emotional, financial or sexual, Women`s Aid Federation Northern Ireland said.



A spokeswoman for the support organisation said an extra effort was being made to encourage victims to come forward.



"Domestic violence has always been pervasive in our society. Raised numbers of people are calling our helpline and using our outreach services," she said.



She added higher volumes of people seeking help and reporting incidents to police did not mean the total number of cases actually happening was increasing because so many crimes go unreported.