Ulster-Lad
Well-known member
- Joined
- Oct 26, 2006
- Messages
- 9,989
It went by yesterday mostly unnoticed but a new tax is to be introduced on rural Ireland. This tax is to be on your septic tanks.
What will they tax next?
440,000 must buy septic tank licence -- Gormley - National News, Frontpage - Independent.ieMORE than 400,000 homeowners will be forced to buy a licence for their septic tank under new laws planned for next year.
Yesterday, Environment Minister John Gormley said he would introduce a licensing and inspection system for septic tanks, which will affect 440,000 homes across the country, mostly in rural areas.
The department has not yet decided how much a licence will cost, but in Scotland similar licences cost 82.
What will they tax next?