440,000 must buy septic tank licence -- Gormley

It is just another tax. if they wanted to reduce environmental pollution from septic tanks they could provide a grant to do so. There is pollution caused by septic tanks in rural Ireland, mainly caused by the use of chemical cleaners in toilets causing the natural bacteria in septic tanks to die and hence pollute. I am very careful not to use any chemical cleaners and have not had a single problem in 20 years with mine. I would also like to see statistics that show how much of a pollutant they really are. I am pretty sure that the majority of cases where there is E. Coli is found it is animal E-Coli not human and the blame is on the agricultural sector.