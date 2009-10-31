440,000 must buy septic tank licence -- Gormley

It went by yesterday mostly unnoticed but a new tax is to be introduced on rural Ireland. This tax is to be on your septic tanks.

MORE than 400,000 homeowners will be forced to buy a licence for their septic tank under new laws planned for next year.
Yesterday, Environment Minister John Gormley said he would introduce a licensing and inspection system for septic tanks, which will affect 440,000 homes across the country, mostly in rural areas.
The department has not yet decided how much a licence will cost, but in Scotland similar licences cost 82.
440,000 must buy septic tank licence -- Gormley - National News, Frontpage - Independent.ie

What will they tax next?
 


I think it's a good idea, though only if the inspections are actually meaningful and they are actually able to find systems that don't work effectively.

It'll be seen as another assault on rural Ireland, if the charge is very high though. Someone on a septic tank isn't getting any benefit from investment in communal waste water treatment, even though that is funded from the exchequer.
 
It is just another tax. if they wanted to reduce environmental pollution from septic tanks they could provide a grant to do so. There is pollution caused by septic tanks in rural Ireland, mainly caused by the use of chemical cleaners in toilets causing the natural bacteria in septic tanks to die and hence pollute. I am very careful not to use any chemical cleaners and have not had a single problem in 20 years with mine. I would also like to see statistics that show how much of a pollutant they really are. I am pretty sure that the majority of cases where there is E. Coli is found it is animal E-Coli not human and the blame is on the agricultural sector.
 
I agree. I grew up with a septic tank out the back garden. It was drilled into us not to ram cleaners down the toilets etc. We never had a problem with ours, ever.
 
SAHM said:
I agree. I grew up with a septic tank out the back garden. It was drilled into us not to ram cleaners down the toilets etc. We never had a problem with ours, ever.
As do most rural people Sahm, I am going to look into this more, I have a feeling that it will be all paying for the sins of a few as usual.
 
For PHUCK sake. This is a joke. The people who pay toward the clean water of cities through their taxes do not benefit from the facilities. They have their own system off the grid on their own land. Why would anyone allow polution to devalue their own land anyway? How stupid are the people? Most likely stupid enough to take this new tax up the hole as well.
 
Big big talking point in the local last night

Well thats Mary White gone at the next election - she was being ftd from a height as everybody was making the comparison between NAMA and this - bloody Greens selling the country down the river for a more "gesture" urban middle class votes.

Like Truthisfree above - We have a septic tank - if you are good to your septic tank - it will be good to you and the environment - anyway the only ones who use harpic and all that harsh chemical jazz are on the main water and sewage schemes anyway.
 
what does a license look like? surely if I had planning for it and it was build as described in that its OK?

If they want to inspect it they can go digging in the garden for it. I am not paying gormey for flushing a poo into my own garden.
 
It is well past time that this was introduced. A leaky septic tank causes huge damage to the water table, and they need to be regularly inspected and maintained. You can't just put one in and expect it to last 10 years without touching it. It's a nasty job, so I doubt it's being done at the moment.

Really, I have to wonder at the attitudes in this thread. People are up in arms about having their tanks licensed, but would no doubt be the same people complaining if a boil notice was put on local water supplies.
 
Flango said:
It is well past time that this was introduced. A leaky septic tank causes huge damage to the water table, and they need to be regularly inspected and maintained. You can't just put one in and expect it to last 10 years without touching it. It's a nasty job, so I doubt it's being done at the moment.

Really, I have to wonder at the attitudes in this thread. People are up in arms about having their tanks licensed, but would no doubt be the same people complaining if a boil notice was put on local water supplies.
Yes the people who own septic tanks already pay toward the sewage systems in Ireland through their taxes, like everyone else. Considering these people are not a strain on the system as they are not using it but are paying for it already, do you think it is fair to tax them again and again?

Go back to your hole.
 
Wakeupcall said:
Yes the people who own septic tanks already pay toward the sewage systems in Ireland through their taxes, like everyone else. Considering these people are not a strain on the system as they are not using it but are paying for it already, do you think it is fair to tax them again and again?

Go back to your hole.
If you're septic tank is leaking, you ARE a very serious strain on the system. You are polluting the water that you and others drink with raw sewage!

Septic tanks need inspection and maintenance in the exact same way as a car. Just like Ireland was long overdue to bring in the NCT when it started, this measure for septic tanks is totally necessary.
 
when the state delivers clean water in one pipe to drink they can start lecturing me about poos in the back garden.
 
X-ray said:
when the state delivers clean water in one pipe to drink they can start lecturing me about poos in the back garden.
The reason the state cannot deliver clean water is very much caused by the poos in your back garden. Along with agricultural runoff, leaky septic tanks are the number one cause of water pollution in Ireland.
 
Flango said:
The reason the state cannot deliver clean water is very much caused by the poos in your back garden. Along with agricultural runoff, leaky septic tanks are the number one cause of water pollution in Ireland.
I think it might be to do with the fact that the pipe delivering water to my house is 150 years old and collapsed years ago, when the pressure drops it fills with mud. That has nothing to do with my poo. Nobody is looking at the back of my house until they supply a pipe with drinking water in it that was not a famine relief scheme.
 
From the Irish Times 30 October 2009 EU court raps Ireland over waste water treatment

THE EUROPEAN Court of Justice has reprimanded Ireland for not properly implementing EU rules on waste water in rural areas, which the European Commission said has caused serious damage to the environment.

In its judgment the EU court, which sits in Luxembourg, took the European Commissions side, which said there were serious shortcomings in the way septic tanks and other private waste water treatment systems are installed and maintained throughout the countryside.
So it looks like the usual case of we were not implementing EU rules that we had, presumably, agreed to in the EU council of ministers or wherever. Now that the EU has noticed we are not doing what we agreed to and the easiest thing to do is charge everybody to allow the government to do a job they should have been doing in the first place.
 
mgbarry said:
From the Irish Times 30 October 2009 EU court raps Ireland over waste water treatment



So it looks like the usual case of we were not implementing EU rules that we had, presumably, agreed to in the EU council of ministers or wherever. Now that the EU has noticed we are not doing what we agreed to and the easiest thing to do is charge everybody to allow the government to do a job they should have been doing in the first place.
If doing their job consists of costing me money they can forget it. I will set the dog on them and throw poo at them if they come round here. They might want to sort out their own affairs first.

Also they are about to buy a few hundred thousand houses off AIB et al, I assume they will start by looking at the poo factories their, that should keep them occupied for about a decade.
 
Wakeupcall said:
For PHUCK sake. This is a joke. The people who pay toward the clean water of cities through their taxes do not benefit from the facilities. They have their own system off the grid on their own land. Why would anyone allow polution to devalue their own land anyway? How stupid are the people? Most likely stupid enough to take this new tax up the hole as well.
Oh dear!

Are you not aware that the Green Scumm a.k.a Johnny"40 Watt" Gormless also wants country folk who cut their own trees and dig their own peat to pay carbon taxes on these items.

The Green Nutjobs (actually by all accounts they are now FFer's) will probably want you to pay carbon taxes on burials next
 
