50 years since the Battle of the Bogside

I Heard a brief piece on Morning Ireland regarding an important piece of Histroy of this IslandBritish troops deployed into Northern Ireland for the first time 50 years ago after days of rioting in Derry's Bogside, which later spread to Belfast and beyond.Initially planned as a limited intervention to restore order, Operation Banner would last 38 years and become Britain's longest continuous campaign.Catholic anger over discrimination in voting, housing and jobs first exploded into riots in Derry, Northern Ireland's only Catholic majority city, in October 1968.Tension boiled over again on 12 August, 1969, when stone-throwing Catholics protested an annual Apprentice Boys march that skirted the Bogside.For three days there were ferocious clashes between police, backed by militant Protestants, and mainly young Catholics."Excellent article hereThe August 1969 Battle of the Bogside was a three-day riot in the city which saw the people of the Bogside area erect barricades to prevent the RUC entering.The violence ultimately led to the deployment of British troops on the streets, a decision that was initially welcomed by many of those in the area.It saw the Irish government respond by promising aid to the Bogsiders but stopping short of providing any kind of military support. Instead Taoiseach Jack Lynch decided on erecting field hospitals for the injured in several areas along the border.The Battle of the Bogside is not considered the start of the Troubles in Northern Ireland but the events were certainly an escalation that had a major effect on what followed. "