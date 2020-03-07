5G - What's the Story?

There has been a clearly concerted campaign over the last few weeks about 5G, which on paper is 100 times faster than what it replaces. Whats all the fuss? Don't waste the bandwith with conspiracy noise. It doesn't cause bat aids or birds to die.



Can a normal person explain why the 5th iteration of mobile tech is causing this anger on the fringes and is there anything to even slightly worry about?



Health - what are the risks, if any? I understand its more powerful but has less range than 4g, hence the new towers. But it works on non-ionising radiation only slightly stronger than FM radio, so there is no practical risk?



Surveillance- same as before surely? Switch off location services.



Security- China has overtsken the US in this space, so the Yanks are pressuring the West not to buy Chinese on fairly outlandish grounds. Any validity there?



Who is pulling the conspiracy strings and why?