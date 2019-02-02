6 Nations 2019

Last night was the clown car of rugby matches. I was reminded of that game years ago in Paris when the French utterly hammered Ireland for the first half. They built up a huge lead and then could have lost it.Incredibly fun error strewn mess last night. England and Ireland the teams to beat, Ireland clearly head of the pack. The priority is to beat England and then minimise injuries for the rest of the tourni.
I’d like to see lots of Carberry and see if he can do what he does for Munster on the bigger stage. We know what sexton brings.
Whoever wins today between Ireland and England will win tourney, I believe that will be us. There is not one English player I would take over any of ours Including Vunipola.I'm preparing for this year's 6 Nations by watching *that* 41 phase play against France from last year.
I'm uncomfortable that we are now the team to beat.
Any views on this campaign?
A difficult one to predict this year. I'll wager that the cheese eating surrender monkeys will lose a 16 point lead to resurgent Daffodil munchers in a comedic display of rugby on the rain sodden turf of St Denis.I'm preparing for this year's 6 Nations by watching *that* 41 phase play against France from last year.
I'm uncomfortable that we are now the team to beat.
Any views on this campaign?
It was great craic to watch.A difficult one to predict this year. I'll wager that the cheese eating surrender monkeys will lose a 16 point lead to resurgent Daffodil munchers in a comedic display of rugby on the rain sodden turf of St Denis.
The 3rd try away to England, the 6th try against South Africa and the one against the all blacks were all ruined by the robotic nature of the team...Eddie Jones and his assistant are right about one thing: Ireland are a really boring team. They "play" like a bunch of robots. Thanks to Joe Schimidt.
True but if he’s not on the pitch he can’t give away idiotic penalties for them. I don’t think he knows the rules.Itoje should have got a yellow.
Shocking from the ref.
Great decision in fairness. We needed something to show for the 10mins v 14. I thought they were mad.Take the 3 points. FFS.
:eek2: