6 Nations 2019

I'm preparing for this year's 6 Nations by watching *that* 41 phase play against France from last year.

I'm uncomfortable that we are now the team to beat.

Any views on this campaign?
 


Incredibly fun error strewn mess last night. England and Ireland the teams to beat, Ireland clearly head of the pack. The priority is to beat England and then minimise injuries for the rest of the tourni.

I’d like to see lots of Carberry and see if he can do what he does for Munster on the bigger stage. We know what sexton brings.
 
Sync said:
Incredibly fun error strewn mess last night. England and Ireland the teams to beat, Ireland clearly head of the pack. The priority is to beat England and then minimise injuries for the rest of the tourni.

I’d like to see lots of Carberry and see if he can do what he does for Munster on the bigger stage. We know what sexton brings.
Last night was the clown car of rugby matches. I was reminded of that game years ago in Paris when the French utterly hammered Ireland for the first half. They built up a huge lead and then could have lost it.
 
bang bang said:
I'm preparing for this year's 6 Nations by watching *that* 41 phase play against France from last year.

I'm uncomfortable that we are now the team to beat.

Any views on this campaign?
Whoever wins today between Ireland and England will win tourney, I believe that will be us. There is not one English player I would take over any of ours Including Vunipola.
 
Italy just brought on a one eyed Irishman after 25 minutes. Tells a story of where Italy are right now.
 
CatullusV said:
I'm preparing for this year's 6 Nations by watching *that* 41 phase play against France from last year.

I'm uncomfortable that we are now the team to beat.

Any views on this campaign?
A difficult one to predict this year. I'll wager that the cheese eating surrender monkeys will lose a 16 point lead to resurgent Daffodil munchers in a comedic display of rugby on the rain sodden turf of St Denis.
 
Eddie Jones and his assistant are right about one thing: Ireland are a really boring team. They "play" like a bunch of robots. Thanks to Joe Schimidt.
 
Calculusmadeeasy said:
A difficult one to predict this year. I'll wager that the cheese eating surrender monkeys will lose a 16 point lead to resurgent Daffodil munchers in a comedic display of rugby on the rain sodden turf of St Denis.
It was great craic to watch.
 
Bad start.

It's a world cup year and it's just certain we turn to rubbish. :roll:
 
bokuden said:
Eddie Jones and his assistant are right about one thing: Ireland are a really boring team. They "play" like a bunch of robots. Thanks to Joe Schimidt.
The 3rd try away to England, the 6th try against South Africa and the one against the all blacks were all ruined by the robotic nature of the team...
 
Easy chance for 3 points back.
 
High tackle on Earls.

Could be a yellow.

It is.

10mins to make hay.
 
Good on the ref for warning Farrell as well. It’s not unlucky, it’s not exuberance, it’s a tactic the English have used for a while to hit people late.
 
Itoje should have got a yellow.

Shocking from the ref.
 
Take the 3 points. FFS.

:eek2:
 
PBP voter said:
Itoje should have got a yellow.

Shocking from the ref.
True but if he’s not on the pitch he can’t give away idiotic penalties for them. I don’t think he knows the rules.
 
PBP voter said:
Take the 3 points. FFS.

:eek2:
Great decision in fairness. We needed something to show for the 10mins v 14. I thought they were mad.
 
A gift of a try for England.

:thumbsdown:
 
Itoje did give away a dumb pen in the buildup to our try as well. Never sin bin him, he’s more valuable to us on the pitch.

Unlucky for stockdale. Bounce took him out.
 
Scum to England 5m out.

Have to hold out to HT.
 
