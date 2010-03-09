7 arrested in Waterford in "alleged" Al-Qaeda murder plot

kerrynorth
4 men and 3 women have been arrested in Waterford in relation to Al-Qaeda activities. Early indications are that this operation has been going on for months and that the CIA and other foreign intelligence agencies are behind the intelligence for the operation. More details later as the story develops.
MOD < Changed thread title to reflect that any crime is "alleged". Remember please, possible predjudicial posts and rights to a fair trial > MOD
