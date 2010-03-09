  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
7 arrested in Waterford in "alleged" Al-Qaeda murder plot

4 men and 3 women have been arrested in Waterford in relation to Al-Qaeda activities. Early indications are that this operation has been going on for months and that the CIA and other foreign intelligence agencies are behind the intelligence for the operation. More details later as the story develops.

I blame Israel.
 
Hilarious

Waterford, the new hotbed of islamic insurrection. How times have changed since I was growing up there and the authorities only had to concern themselves with a few Ballybeggers or Larchies
 
This is the text of the statement from the Garda Press Office....

Gardaí in Waterford and Cork have this morning conducted a number of searches and arrested four men and three women. The operation, which was supported by members from National Support Services and the Special Detective Unit, is part of an investigation into a conspiracy to commit a serious offence (namely, conspiracy to murder an individual in another jurisdiction).

Throughout the investigation An Garda Síochána has been working closely with law enforcement agencies in the United States and in a number of European countries.

The men and women arrested range in age from mid 20s to late 40s and are detained under Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Waterford, Tramore, Dungarvan and Thomastown Garda Stations.
kerrynorth said:
4 men and 3 women have been arrested in Waterford in relation to Al-Qaeda activities. Early indications are that this operation has been going on for months and that the CIA and other foreign intelligence agencies are behind the intelligence for the operation. More details later as the story develops.
Please post your source for this story.
 
The Field Marshal said:
Please post your source for this story.
It came up as a brief 'breaking story' at the end of the News at One.

The person referred to on the radio in relation to the alleged murder plot was the Swedish cartoonist who had the caricatures of Mohammed published in the Danish paper a few years back.
 
RTE reporting <Mod - deleted inaccuracy>

An organization with links to al qaeda called the islamic republic of Iraq have offered $100000 to anyone who killed Vilks.
 
The south east eh? Now why does that sound like the obvious place for such activity. Don't worry David - I'll say no more.

This has the makings of a fascinating story. I've thought before that Ireland was a likely location for planning attacks elsewhere so it's good to know the gardai are up to the task of preventing such acts.
 
Congratulations to the Gardai and the other agencies involved.
 
What we need is a mechanism for reversing refugee status for those who participate in terrorism.

Send them back to Yemen & Morocco.
 
just4ever said:
RTE reporting <Mod - deleted inaccuracy> An organization with links to al qaeda called the islamic republic of Iraq have offered $100000 to anyone who killed Vilks.
really? hhmm? where does this fella live again?
 
Genuinely amazed at the jokey attitute of some posters here.

Lets be clear. Ireland has a a de facto open door immigration policy and we also have a hopeless track record on enforceing law and order.

Inevitably, we will become a playground for international crime.

I appreciate that the idea of islamic jihad being waged from Waterford is off the wall
but ladies and gentlemen, this is a serious development.
 
