7 arrested in Waterford in "alleged" Al-Qaeda murder plot

Gardaí in Waterford and Cork have this morning conducted a number of searches and arrested four men and three women. The operation, which was supported by members from National Support Services and the Special Detective Unit, is part of an investigation into a conspiracy to commit a serious offence (namely, conspiracy to murder an individual in another jurisdiction).



Throughout the investigation An Garda Síochána has been working closely with law enforcement agencies in the United States and in a number of European countries.



The men and women arrested range in age from mid 20s to late 40s and are detained under Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Waterford, Tramore, Dungarvan and Thomastown Garda Stations.