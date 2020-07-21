700 years since the Declaration of Arbroath

While the virus decided to come along and spoil it it is indeed this year the 700th anniversary. So why should you care?



"But if he [King Robert] should cease from these beginnings, wishing to give us or our kingdom to the English or the king of the English, we would immediately take steps to drive him out as the enemy and the subverter of his own rights and ours, and install another King who would make good our defence."



So the declaration was the first expression of popular sovereignty The people of Scotland are sovereign and have the right to determine how they are governed not the crown.