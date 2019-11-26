99 not out, our Wee Country is still batting on.

death or glory said: Are you coming to our centenary party.

It will the the Twelfth of all twelves. Click to expand...

The so-called northern Ireland Frankenstein State that was artificially created in May 1921 was abolished in July 1973 under the Northern Ireland Constitution Act.No flag to call your own - no anthem to call your own - no government to call your own - no majority to call your own - and best of all, no country to call your own.You Unionists are homeless - nobody wants you troublemakers - you nomads are persona non grata everywhere.