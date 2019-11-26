99 not out, our Wee Country is still batting on.

death or glory

death or glory

Before and after these elections, the CNR population are still dreaming about the utopian United Ireland, whereas the reality is that there is no prospect of a United Ireland in the immediate future.
The sooner the politicians get back to a reformed Stormont or bring back direct rule as important decisions need taken around the NHS and
education.
Boris will now have the balls to implement direct rule.
 


death or glory said:
Before and after these elections, the CNR population are still dreaming about the utopian United Ireland, whereas the reality is that there is no prospect of a United Ireland in the immediate future.
The sooner the politicians get back to a reformed Stormont or bring back direct rule as important decisions need taken around the NHS and
education.
Boris will now have the balls to implement direct rule.
Are you Posting from Arlene’s Suitcase ?
 
death or glory said:
Before and after these elections, the CNR population are still dreaming about the utopian United Ireland, whereas the reality is that there is no prospect of a United Ireland in the immediate future.
The sooner the politicians get back to a reformed Stormont or bring back direct rule as important decisions need taken around the NHS and
education.
Boris will now have the balls to implement direct rule.
Well fair play DOG. You are man/woman enough to come on here today.
"Immediate future" is a bit of an aul come down all the same though isn't it.

Like immediate future is before Christmas isn't it?
 
death or glory said:
Before and after these elections, the CNR population are still dreaming about the utopian United Ireland, whereas the reality is that there is no prospect of a United Ireland in the immediate future.
The sooner the politicians get back to a reformed Stormont or bring back direct rule as important decisions need taken around the NHS and
education.
Boris will now have the balls to implement direct rule.
Are you aware that 'batti' is slang in certain sections of the population?
 
Not going to happen anytime soon but Never Never Never now seems to have disappeared.
 
death or glory said:
Before and after these elections, the CNR population are still dreaming about the utopian United Ireland, whereas the reality is that there is no prospect of a United Ireland in the immediate future.
The sooner the politicians get back to a reformed Stormont or bring back direct rule as important decisions need taken around the NHS and
education.
Boris will now have the balls to implement direct rule.
What country would that be???

Even the land grabbing brits do not call so-called "northern" Ireland a country.

The UK's submission to the 2007 United Nations Conference on the Standardisation of Geographical Names defines the UK as being made up of two countries (England and Scotland), one principality (Wales) and one region (Northern Ireland) - which is in Ulster, which is obviously in Ireland.

A few months ago in Britain where the real British live, Joanna Cherry MP said - "I am delighted to hear that the Home Secretary accepts that the need for regional variation in Northern Ireland is mirrored by a similar need in Scotland, although I would underline that Scotland is a nation, not a region."

Immigration System - Hansard

Hansard (the Official Report) is the edited verbatim report of proceedings of both the House of Commons and the House of Lords. Daily Debates from Hansard are published on this website the next working day.
hansard.parliament.uk hansard.parliament.uk

Get the picture??? Ireland is the country you foreigners are artificially planted in.
 
firefly123 said:
Well fair play DOG. You are man/woman enough to come on here today.
"Immediate future" is a bit of an aul come down all the same though isn't it.

Like immediate future is before Christmas isn't it?
Are you coming to our centenary party.
It will the the Twelfth of all twelves.
 
death or glory said:
Are you coming to our centenary party.
It will the the Twelfth of all twelves.
The so-called northern Ireland Frankenstein State that was artificially created in May 1921 was abolished in July 1973 under the Northern Ireland Constitution Act.

You foreigners are deluded if you think you can commemorate, never mind celebrate, the sham centenary of something that doesn't even exist anymore.

No flag to call your own - no anthem to call your own - no government to call your own - no majority to call your own - and best of all, no country to call your own.

You Unionists are homeless - nobody wants you troublemakers - you nomads are persona non grata everywhere.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
Will the Ambassador for the Ivory Coast be there?
I don't know, don't SF use their flags maybe they would know.
The British ambassador most certainly will be there that's the important thing.
 
paulp said:
Yes, it's a huge step forward that we're talking about the when rather than the whether
The only thing certain in life is death and taxes.

Ulster is British and will be British forever, thanks to Reb terrorism.
 
death or glory said:
Before and after these elections, the CNR population are still dreaming about the utopian United Ireland, whereas the reality is that there is no prospect of a United Ireland in the immediate future.
The sooner the politicians get back to a reformed Stormont or bring back direct rule as important decisions need taken around the NHS and
education.
Boris will now have the balls to implement direct rule.
Do you realize that batti-ing is Afro-Carribean slang for males sodomizing each other?

Sometimes I wonder is Arlene Foster a secret Republican agent, if there is a united Ireland in the near future she more than anyone will have been responsible for it.
 
The USA used to be British and British forever at one time too. Now their former colonial masters are facing into a begging bowl trade negotiation with their former colony.

The world turns. The pendulum doth swing. Nevermore quoth the Raven.
 
death or glory said:
You'll always have your dreams....
We'll just continue the plans for our wee countries centenary in just over 2 years time.

More than 60% of goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain could be subject to tariffs under the Brexit deal.

A trade expert has suggested more than 60% of goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain could be subject to tariffs under the Brexit deal. Northern Ireland would remain part of UK customs territory under the deal. But goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain and deemed "at...
politics.ie
The 3rd of May 2021 is under 2 years time - not over :rolleyes:
 
