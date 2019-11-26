99 not out, our Wee Country is still batting on.

death or glory
Before and after these elections, the CNR population are still dreaming about the utopian United Ireland, whereas the reality is that there is no prospect of a United Ireland in the immediate future.
The sooner the politicians get back to a reformed Stormont or bring back direct rule as important decisions need taken around the NHS and
education.
Boris will now have the balls to implement direct rule.
