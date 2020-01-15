A billion stranded losers

Kevin Parlon
Read an article in the Telegraph this week that struck me. By Ambrose Evans-Pritchard it warns of catastrophes ahead in today's petro-states as the world shifts away from carbon based energy. This isn't a lament for petrol but an assessment of some of the currently un-thought about implications as we move towards a near future where the vast amount of the remaining oil reserves will be economically worthless.
The article is behind a paywall. Perhaps you can read it: Stranded fossil states are the next traumatic chapter of the great energy shift
There's also an article on the fragile 5: "Fragile Five" OPEC Producers Facing Economic Collapse: RBC Capital Markets
It is against site rules (and basic decency) to paste an entire article so I will just bullet point it here:
- The twin-pincers of draconian carbon curbs and plummeting renewable costs will sweep away much of the old energy order
- The "Fragile five" are Venezuela, Iraq, Libya, Algeria and Nigeria.
- Most of the gulf states aren't too far off
- Nobody wants to talk about the geopolitical implications because they are too disturbing
- We could see several more "Syrias"
- Nigeria is a particular problem. With a population streaking towards 300 million it faces desertification and an Islamist insurgency in the North and the loss of 60% of its revenue.
- Russia also faces instability if not collapse due to its reliance on fossil fuels.
- Venezuela is the model of collapse in some respects (premature collapse because of corrupt, centrally planned "socialist" policies and hard-to-extract oil).
- Though it has the largest reserves, extraction costs average near $200 a barrel
- Infant mortality has nearly doubled
- 3 million refugees
- The economy has contracted by two-thirds
- Technology has already "killed" fossil fuels, or at least mapped out a path where this is irreversible
- The market has absorbed this and will deal mercilessly with economies reliant on oil. Something that will - in many of our lifetimes - become as archaic as steam-power is to our parents.
- Norway, aware of the last dash will increase drilling in the North sea by 40% this decade to maximize value to the nation
- Revenues by the "Global North" to petro states have been contracting by $1.5 trillion a year for 6 years now but many petro-states are too slow in tightening their belts
- No Green party, for all their humanist piety has spent a moment thinking about this
- A billion humans face having their world ripped apart in this coming energy transformation