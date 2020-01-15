A billion stranded losers

Kevin Parlon

Kevin Parlon

Dec 4, 2008
12,195
Deiscirt
Read an article in the Telegraph this week that struck me. By Ambrose Evans-Pritchard it warns of catastrophes ahead in today's petro-states as the world shifts away from carbon based energy. This isn't a lament for petrol but an assessment of some of the currently un-thought about implications as we move towards a near future where the vast amount of the remaining oil reserves will be economically worthless.

The article is behind a paywall. Perhaps you can read it: Stranded fossil states are the next traumatic chapter of the great energy shift
There's also an article on the fragile 5: "Fragile Five" OPEC Producers Facing Economic Collapse: RBC Capital Markets

It is against site rules (and basic decency) to paste an entire article so I will just bullet point it here:
  • The twin-pincers of draconian carbon curbs and plummeting renewable costs will sweep away much of the old energy order
  • The "Fragile five" are Venezuela, Iraq, Libya, Algeria and Nigeria.
  • Most of the gulf states aren't too far off
  • Nobody wants to talk about the geopolitical implications because they are too disturbing
  • We could see several more "Syrias"
  • Nigeria is a particular problem. With a population streaking towards 300 million it faces desertification and an Islamist insurgency in the North and the loss of 60% of its revenue.
  • Russia also faces instability if not collapse due to its reliance on fossil fuels.
  • Venezuela is the model of collapse in some respects (premature collapse because of corrupt, centrally planned "socialist" policies and hard-to-extract oil).
    • Though it has the largest reserves, extraction costs average near $200 a barrel
    • Infant mortality has nearly doubled
    • 3 million refugees
    • The economy has contracted by two-thirds
  • Technology has already "killed" fossil fuels, or at least mapped out a path where this is irreversible
  • The market has absorbed this and will deal mercilessly with economies reliant on oil. Something that will - in many of our lifetimes - become as archaic as steam-power is to our parents.
  • Norway, aware of the last dash will increase drilling in the North sea by 40% this decade to maximize value to the nation
  • Revenues by the "Global North" to petro states have been contracting by $1.5 trillion a year for 6 years now but many petro-states are too slow in tightening their belts
  • No Green party, for all their humanist piety has spent a moment thinking about this
  • A billion humans face having their world ripped apart in this coming energy transformation
Questions.... What is the EU doing to brace itself for this (massive turmoil on our borders)? When has an Irish politician ever even mentioned this? (Rhetorical question. Irish politicians don't do foreign policy). Is the article alarmist? Inaccurate? Scare-mongering? My own opinion as to the last question: No, no and no.
 


Half Nelson

Half Nelson

Dec 12, 2009
22,040
The solution is simple. The populations of those countries impoverished by the end of oil will simply move to Europe.
 
