A city in Ireland for Hong Kong exiles?

The Times is reporting that officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs met Hong Kong professionals to discuss proposals for an autonomous city for Hong Kong exiles. It was proposed tht the site be 500 sq km, and grow to 500,000 people (half of them Hong Kongers and 15-30% Irish or EU citizens) over 20 years. The land would be acquired by a long term lease. Officials discussed 6 sites, including in Waterford, It was proposed that the city would have a “free reforming economic system” and "an independent relationship with the EU".

While sympathising with the people of Hong Kong and their struggle against the repression of the new security law, surely the UK, as the former colonial power, should be taking the lead in looking out for them?

I am especially troubled at the quasi-partitionist cession of sovereignty in the proposal.

Hong Kong security law: Officials discussed six sites for autonomous city in Ireland

Six locations in Ireland were discussed by government officials as possible sites for a new autonomous city named Nextpolis proposed by a wealthy Hong Kong businessman, The Times can reveal.
