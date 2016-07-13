A female Taoiseach?

Lord Talbot
Given the current trend in the world towards female leaders and more women in politics in general, why exactly are the chances of a woman head of govt still so remote in this state?
Even our current Tanaiste isn't being touted in any serious way, desipite holding one of the highest offices in the land.
Maybe we could do with a woman's touch in the Dail after 90 years of chauvanism.
