A female Taoiseach?

Given the current trend in the world towards female leaders and more women in politics in general, why exactly are the chances of a woman head of govt still so remote in this state?

Even our current Tanaiste isn't being touted in any serious way, desipite holding one of the highest offices in the land.

Maybe we could do with a woman's touch in the Dail after 90 years of chauvanism.
 


Good:D
 
think Frances Fitzgerald* ( or Coveney) is more likely to be the next Taosieach rather Varadkar

*if we're to continue the chairman type Taoiseach Kenny and Cowen were

Parallel Lines - RTÉ News
 
Does it matter who? or will just any female do?
 
The only thing I look for in a leader is if they can write their name in the snow! I mean that is all that really matters!
 
firefly123 said:
The only thing I look for in a leader is if they can write their name in the snow! I mean that is all that really matters!
Click to expand...
you know whats a bastard??? when you see your best mates name wrote in the snow and then you cop its your girlfriends handwriting.... :):):)
 
Lisa Chambers some day?
 
I suppose it is bound to happen some day - though noone automatically springs to mind or inspires confidence
 
