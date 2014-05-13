A methodical and clear-headed look at Irish Antisemitsm

In the past here, there has been much wild speculation here as to the extent of anti-Jewish feeling in Ireland. Every discussion on Israel led to it sooner or later with numerous examples being cited to prove that within Europe, the Irish were uniquely antisemitic.

Thankfully, the ever-excellent Anti-Defamation League has just published the details of a truly enormous global survey of hundreds of thousands of people in 101 countries world wide. You can get the full details on The ADL GLOBAL 100: An Index of Anti-Semitism.

You can find in this PDF document a handy summary showing that Ireland is in fact one of the most tolerant countries in Europe with regard to attitudes to Jews. Of 40 European countries surveyed, only 8 are more tolerant.
http://global100.adl.org/public/ADL-Global-100-Executive-Summary.pdf

The figures for Greece are truly shocking.

Country specific details for Ireland are here.
The ADL GLOBAL 100: An Index of Anti-Semitism: Ireland

I'm not saying there's much to crow about. There are clearly some wacky attitudes out there. But we're just nowhere near as wacky as most of our fellow Europeans.
 


Anti-Semitism is a problem in Ireland.

Just read some of the posts on this site.
 
From the first link provided:

'1.09 billion people in the world today harbor anti-Semitic attitudes'.

How self-regarding is this ADL shower? Are they seriously suggesting that many people really care about 'Semitism', let alone harbour 'anti-Semitism'?

It's time for groups like ADL to move on from victimhood. It's really quite tiresome at this stage.
 
I think people can confuse Irish anti Zionism with anti Semitism
 
You've lauded the methodology of the ADL analysis. Can you describe that methodology?
 
TheGMB said:
Anti-Semitism is a problem in Ireland.

Just read some of the posts on this site.
The internet is full of a-holes and pr*cks. It's not representative of the population as a whole but it's why I don't post here so much now.

You may be right but it's clearly more of a problem in the vast majority of European countries.
 
McDave said:
From the first link provided:

'1.09 billion people in the world today harbor anti-Semitic attitudes'.

How self-regarding is this ADL shower? Are they seriously suggesting that many people really care about 'Semitism', let alone harbour 'anti-Semitism'?

It's time for groups like ADL to move on from victimhood. It's really quite tiresome at this stage.
C'mon McDave. You're not stupid. They mean anti-Jewish.
 
ruserious said:
I think people can confuse Irish anti Zionism with anti Semitism
True. Conversely some people can excuse anti-semitism as anti-zionism.
 
By far the worst people for fomenting anti jewish feeling are the loons who bend themselves into contortions to claim that Israel's actions represent the will of the jews. Text book antisemitism and we all know who does it here and the ADL is full of the exact same creeps and loons who get a thrill every time they can blame a new Israeli atrocity on "the jews".
I've a funny feeling the OP is exactly the same type.
Apart from that there is no antisemitism in Ireland. There is infinitely more anti muslim sentiment, that is a problem.
 
lochlannach said:
C'mon McDave. You're not stupid. They mean anti-Jewish.
I'm well aware of meaning.

For starters, I wouldn't really use the term 'anti-Semitic' anymore. 'Semitic' refers to people in the region generally (Arabs and Jews). If groups like the ADL were serious about accuracy, they might consider deploying more specific terms like 'anti-Jewish' (the religion or race), 'anti-Zionist' (the idea/ideology) or 'anti-Israeli' (the nationality or state). 'Anti-Semitic' is too vague nowadays and lacks real meaning.
 
The survey is completely skewed to produce a negative result. Q.7 in particular asks for opinions on which people would be expected to respond in a negative manner and omits the many admirable qualities of the Jewish people.
 
McDave said:
I'm well aware of meaning.

For starters, I wouldn't really use the term 'anti-Semitic' anymore. 'Semitic' refers to people in the region generally (Arabs and Jews). If groups like the ADL were serious about accuracy, they might consider deploying more specific terms like 'anti-Jewish' (the religion or race), 'anti-Zionist' (the idea/ideology) or 'anti-Israeli' (the nationality or state). 'Anti-Semitic' is too vague nowadays and lacks real meaning.
In the actual questions, they consistently refer to Jews.
 
There's some anti-Semitism in Ireland but it's marginal. Apart from this looper in Galway I'm not aware of much anti-Semetism in Ireland

[video=youtube;bqKmI6vKUUU]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqKmI6vKUUU[/video]
 
