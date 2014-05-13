A methodical and clear-headed look at Irish Antisemitsm

L
lochlannach
In the past here, there has been much wild speculation here as to the extent of anti-Jewish feeling in Ireland. Every discussion on Israel led to it sooner or later with numerous examples being cited to prove that within Europe, the Irish were uniquely antisemitic.
Thankfully, the ever-excellent Anti-Defamation League has just published the details of a truly enormous global survey of hundreds of thousands of people in 101 countries world wide. You can get the full details on The ADL GLOBAL 100: An Index of Anti-Semitism.
You can find in this PDF document a handy summary showing that Ireland is in fact one of the most tolerant countries in Europe with regard to attitudes to Jews. Of 40 European countries surveyed, only 8 are more tolerant.
http://global100.adl.org/public/ADL-Global-100-Executive-Summary.pdf
The figures for Greece are truly shocking.
Country specific details for Ireland are here.
The ADL GLOBAL 100: An Index of Anti-Semitism: Ireland
I'm not saying there's much to crow about. There are clearly some wacky attitudes out there. But we're just nowhere near as wacky as most of our fellow Europeans.
