A new day, a new Govt

Today, the 27th June 2020, sees the old scars of civil war politics finally laid to rest as both FF and FG, together with the Greens form a historic Govt. in challenging times.

The battle for political identity will continue to rage as all 3, together with SF, for the first time in the States history takes up the mantle of the main opposition party, strive to make their mark over the life time of this govt.

We have a global pandemic, a looming recession, rapidly rising unemployment, Brexit, and at that that entails is just over the horizon, and the old issues such as homelessness and hospital overcrowding remain on the agenda.

Michael Martin finally becomes Taoiseach in these challenging times.

It will be very interesting to see how this new political reality develops over the coming months and years, as the impact and actions of this govt could have long term impacts on this country.

The best of luck to them, I wish this newly formed govt all the best over the lifetime of this Dail.