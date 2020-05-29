A new day, a new Govt

Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Today, the 27th June 2020, sees the old scars of civil war politics finally laid to rest as both FF and FG, together with the Greens form a historic Govt. in challenging times.
The battle for political identity will continue to rage as all 3, together with SF, for the first time in the States history takes up the mantle of the main opposition party, strive to make their mark over the life time of this govt.
We have a global pandemic, a looming recession, rapidly rising unemployment, Brexit, and at that that entails is just over the horizon, and the old issues such as homelessness and hospital overcrowding remain on the agenda.
Michael Martin finally becomes Taoiseach in these challenging times.
It will be very interesting to see how this new political reality develops over the coming months and years, as the impact and actions of this govt could have long term impacts on this country.
The best of luck to them, I wish this newly formed govt all the best over the lifetime of this Dail.
 


We need it to work. It is actually a very broad church of Irish voters and perspectives, but as Leahy pointed out in the IT today, it is not radical and excludes those who see that they are excluded from having a stake in Irish society.

But the included cohort pay the income tax and are not subsidised by the state.

So those supported by the state are excluded from having their voice heard, save for the left corner of FF.

This is what drives the disenfranchisement voiced by the radicals who failed to form a govt over 130 days.
 
I'll be sorry to see Richard Bruton leave govt., he showed his worth in 2011 when he took on the jobs ministry and was told his plans were wishful thinking, they couldn't be achieved.
 
Lumpy Talbot

Does this mean you will automatically become a member of Fianna Fail as well, Marcos? How does it work? Can you get discount via their membership card as well as your own?

This is miles more exciting than when the Beano and the Dandy clubs merged.
 
Perhaps you can use your mighty intellect to work it out...
What happened in every other coalition?
 
They were all raging successes?
 
Ah here we're just warming up. How's the programme for government looking to the extreme right wing of the new coalition?
 
