A night of anti-fascist songs and music!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1948755718713778

Join us for a night of anti-fascist music and song, upstairs in An Spailpín Fánach! No revolutionary movement is complete without it's poetic expression. With this event we aim to celebrate those who have fought and continue to fight against fascism all over the world and show that we, the people will come together and stand against oppression and intolerance in every form.

The night will start off with an open mic from 6pm for anyone to perform whatever song or poem they would like. This will be followed by several acoustic acts, band and Djs to bring us into the early hours of the morning.

There will be a minute's silence to honour martyrs fighting fascism all over the world, from the US, to Rojava, to Ukraine.

ADMISSION: 5 EURO @ door.

Proceeds will be used for charitable causes (to be announced later) and donated to an active anti-fascist cause at home or abroad.

Artists info:

Rosanna Byrne
Hailing from Wexford, Rosie is an acoustic blues and soul singer who's influences range from Amy Winehouse to BB.King. She is currently enjoying gigging around Cork having finished the Pop Music degree in the School of Music

Sara Ryan:
Cork based, Kildare born singer, songwriter and music maker. Sara's sound is made up of lyrics that tell raw and real stories, melodies that weave through emotion, vocal tone and style that resembles an angelic wind instrument.
https://www.facebook.com/sararyanmusic/

Rebbecca Ruane:
Vocalist based in Cork. Jazz, blues, folk, acoustic rock and musical theatre.
https://www.facebook.com/RebeccaRuaneMusic/

Sam Clague:
Sam Clague is a unique kind of artist. Armed with the imagination of a Salvador Dalí and the musicality of a Jeff Buckley. He blends delicate fingerpickings with sultry jazz tones to create his very own brand of Kaleidoscopic Chamber Music. - exploring themes like Friendship, Death and Love with a reanimated outlook.
https://www.facebook.com/SamClagueMusic/

ANOTHER BAND

Land Crabs:
Land Crabs - Fresh from the sea to clean the plankton from your ear pussies. Land Crabs are here to ************************ your ************************ up......they live on land.
https://www.facebook.com/LANDCRABSONLAND/

numbertheory:
Numbertheory is a producer, DJ and resident of SESH FM, and a connoisseur of all things drum. SoundCloud.com/numbertheory666
 


Uh what Fascists are there in the Republic of Ireland?

Who is fighting Fascism in the USA?
 
Why does that Nazi guitarist have a huge glass?
 
If people don't like the anti fascist music can we beat them up, for no reason other then they may or may not (latter being true 99% of the time) be a Nazi?
 
I *love* the revolutionary, anti-fascist spelling of "street".
 
Hope the place burns down.
 
Oh good.

[video=youtube;VwcKwGS7OSQ]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwcKwGS7OSQ[/video]
 
Ratio Et Fides said:
Uh what Fascists are there in the Republic of Ireland?

Who is fighting Fascism in the USA?
I think he means Leo and the RTE gang.

Which is difficult to understand because Leo is gay, therefore he couldn't possibly be a fash.

Aww, my tummy hurts :(
 
Jim Car said:
If people don't like the anti fascist music can we beat them up, for no reason other then they may or may not (latter being true 99% of the time) be a Nazi?
Yeh........I was just thinking are all welcome? :roll:
 
A couple of Fascists dont like anti-Fascist songs.

Why am I not bothered? :D
 
