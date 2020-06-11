A question and a theory about Marian apparitions

On Marian apparitions, I believe that a small number of these are genuine. But, why do these apparitions come to Catholics as opposed to non Catholics? Granted the Catholics pray to Our Lady whearas non Catholics generally do not. But recently, I have come to realize there is another reason which is really rather frightening. Even though I am and will always be a devout Catholic, I believe I must leave the Catholic Church and be secret about my Catholicism but for rather unusual reasons. It is not directly because of the sins of the Church but rather indirectly. It is my belief that a general genocide against Catholics will happen on several continents at some time in the future. There are several reasons why I believe this to be the case.