A question and a theory about Marian apparitions

Pensivity

On Marian apparitions, I believe that a small number of these are genuine. But, why do these apparitions come to Catholics as opposed to non Catholics? Granted the Catholics pray to Our Lady whearas non Catholics generally do not. But recently, I have come to realize there is another reason which is really rather frightening. Even though I am and will always be a devout Catholic, I believe I must leave the Catholic Church and be secret about my Catholicism but for rather unusual reasons. It is not directly because of the sins of the Church but rather indirectly. It is my belief that a general genocide against Catholics will happen on several continents at some time in the future. There are several reasons why I believe this to be the case.
 


neiphin

neiphin

Pensivity said:
Are you on the right Irish political site?

i think you may be more comfortable in one of should I say our sister sites
 
P

Pensivity

neiphin said:
Are you on the right Irish political site?

Perhaps. I could not find a forum for religion so I went with Culture and Community. Have you a link please?
 
Catapulta

Catapulta

Pensivity said:
The campaign of Hate being directed against the Church in recent times is deeply worrying

People are of course entitled to agree or disagree with its teachings but I am talking about pure HATE

I would not be in the least surprised if there were pogroms in the future...

I see this Heretic is at it again:

Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese demands Catholic Church change 'evil' teachings on homosexuality
gcn.ie

Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese demands Catholic Church change 'evil' teachings on homosexuality

In the lead up to Pride 2020, David Watters spoke with Mary McAleese on LGBT+ rights in Ireland and the impact of the Catholic Church for a podcast series.
gcn.ie gcn.ie
 
T

TakeitAll

Pensivity said:
You have too much idle time if 1. you are a devout Catholic 2. you are worrying about such things and 3. you went to the bother of telling us about it.
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

I think it far more likely that religion will just fade out as eduction becomes better established.
Education and knowledge debunk hocus-pocus magic tricks.
No need for violence, just eduction.
 
