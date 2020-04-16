McSlaggart
The Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil joint policy document has proposed the establishment of a unit within the Department of An Taoiseach "to work towards a consensus on a united island".
Under a section entitled 'A Shared Island', the document states the unit will "examine the political, social economic and cultural considerations underpinning a future in which all traditions are mutually respected".
