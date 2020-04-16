'A Shared Island'

Marcos the black said: 1. Well without rehashing the whole thing the black and tans were never mentioned.. The RIC existed for 100 years and we made up from mostly Catholic farmers children.

But regardless of any of that, if we are going to have a shared future, that means we have to embrace our shared past, from both sides.



2. If we can't accept what happened 100 years ago, why should we expect Unionists to accept things that happened much more recently? Click to expand...

1. Exactly - so we were being lied to as the fact is that the Black and Tans were officially and legally a part of the RIC - they cannot be seperated and stealth does not do it either.Moreover, the Govt. deliberately went against the recommendations of the Committee specifically set up to handle this decade of Commemorations with sensitivity - but the Redmondite wing of FG were determined to force their way - just like they had put up John Redmond's poster on College Green as part of the 1916 hundred-year commemoration in 2016.Unbelieveable krud.2. Yes we can - but it must be by concensus - no sneaky underhand tricks by vested-interests who want to re-write history and force a place for their Redmondite heroes.No place for schemes from Charlie Flanagan, John Bruton and Neale Richmond who are determined to force John Redmond upon the Irish Nation without their mandate.A National Day of Commemoration in the Re-United Ireland for all those who died in conflict in Ireland - something on these lines is a runner.