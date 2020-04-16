'A Shared Island'

The Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil joint policy document has proposed the establishment of a unit within the Department of An Taoiseach "to work towards a consensus on a united island".

Under a section entitled 'A Shared Island', the document states the unit will "examine the political, social economic and cultural considerations underpinning a future in which all traditions are mutually respected".

Under 'A Shared Island', the parties will 'establish a unit within Dept of An Taoiseach to work towards a consensus on a united Ireland' which will 'examine political, social economic + cultural considerations underpinning a future in which all traditions are mutually respected.'
— Paul Cunningham (@RTENewsPaulC) April 15, 2020
What island are they talking about? The isle of Ireland, or the island of Britain, or maybe even the isle of Mann. LOL. Any way I suppose that anything that increases co-operation between North and South here is to be welcomed.
 
McSlaggart said:
The Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil joint policy document has proposed the establishment of a unit within the Department of An Taoiseach "to work towards a consensus on a united island".

Under a section entitled 'A Shared Island', the document states the unit will "examine the political, social economic and cultural considerations underpinning a future in which all traditions are mutually respected".
Now that the Re-United Ireland is inevitable, both FG and FF are trying to out-flank the Shinners.

Every party wants to be the party that delivers the Re-United Ireland.
 
I wouldn't hold my breath on either of these partitionist parties doing anything on this issue.
 
NMunsterman said:
Now that the Re-United Ireland is inevitable, both FG and FF are trying to out-flank the Shinners.

Every party wants to be the party that delivers the Re-United Ireland.
I wouldn't go as far as to say "inevitable". Never underestimate the ability of politicians to fcuk something up.
But steps need to be taken now, to ease any kind of transition that might happen, for the benefit of all concerned.
 
Britain has pulled up the drawbridge.
Border in the Sea between the North and Britain as per the WA.

Game's up - both FG and FF know it and want to out-flank the Shinners.
 
A welcome move.
There's a lot of growing up on both sides to be done if this can be achieved in a mature, planned fashion.
We only need to look at the reaction to the RIC commentation to see that a lot of people on this side of the island still haven't moved on.
 
A UI now firmly an integral part of the mix in the infamous Crowded Center of Politics here :LOL: .
 
The only thing about an attempt at a UI is the violence it will bring about. Why anyone from Kerry would want to be reunited with Ballymena is a mystery to me.
 
former wesleyan said:
1. The only thing about an attempt at a UI is the violence it will bring about.
2. Why anyone from Kerry would want to be reunited with Ballymena is a mystery to me.
1. In the event of Unionist terrorism in the Re-United Ireland, Unionist terrorism will have to be faced down.
Period.

2. All from the same country - perfectly reasonable.
After all Kerrymen play with Ballymena men on the Ireland National rugby ream.
 
Marcos the black said:
A welcome move.
There's a lot of growing up on both sides to be done if this can be achieved in a mature, planned fashion.
We only need to look at the reaction to the RIC commentation to see that a lot of people on this side of the island still haven't moved on.
A specific Black & Tans commemoration in the Re-United Ireland is as likely as a specific Stasi commemoration in the Re-United Germany.

A museum of Irish history containing a section on the RIC/Black & Tans will allow citizens to privately gather their own thoughts.

A National Day of Commemoration in the Re-United Ireland for all those who died in conflict in Ireland - something on these lines is a runner.
 
NMunsterman said:
The Black & Tans are as likely to be commemorated in the Re-United Ireland as the Stasi are commemorated in the Re-United Germany.

A National Day of Commemoration in the Re-United Ireland for all those who died in conflict in Ireland - something on these lines is a runner.
Well without rehashing the whole thing the black and tans were never mentioned.. The RIC existed for 100 years and we made up from mostly Catholic farmers children.
But regardless of any of that, if we are going to have a shared future, that means we have to embrace our shared past, from both sides.
If we can't accept what happened 100 years ago, why should we expect Unionists to accept things that happened much more recently?
 
Marcos the black said:
A welcome move.
There's a lot of growing up on both sides to be done if this can be achieved in a mature, planned fashion.
We only need to look at the reaction to the RIC commentation to see that a lot of people on this side of the island still haven't moved on.
Moved on to where exactly?

What does that stupid phrase even mean?
 
Marcos the black said:
1. Well without rehashing the whole thing the black and tans were never mentioned.. The RIC existed for 100 years and we made up from mostly Catholic farmers children.
But regardless of any of that, if we are going to have a shared future, that means we have to embrace our shared past, from both sides.

2. If we can't accept what happened 100 years ago, why should we expect Unionists to accept things that happened much more recently?
1. Exactly - so we were being lied to as the fact is that the Black and Tans were officially and legally a part of the RIC - they cannot be seperated and stealth does not do it either.

Moreover, the Govt. deliberately went against the recommendations of the Committee specifically set up to handle this decade of Commemorations with sensitivity - but the Redmondite wing of FG were determined to force their way - just like they had put up John Redmond's poster on College Green as part of the 1916 hundred-year commemoration in 2016.
Unbelieveable krud.

2. Yes we can - but it must be by concensus - no sneaky underhand tricks by vested-interests who want to re-write history and force a place for their Redmondite heroes.
No place for schemes from Charlie Flanagan, John Bruton and Neale Richmond who are determined to force John Redmond upon the Irish Nation without their mandate.

A National Day of Commemoration in the Re-United Ireland for all those who died in conflict in Ireland - something on these lines is a runner.
 
What's the problem with John Redmond - one of the greatest political leaders Ireland has ever seen.
 
Marcos the black said:
From 100 years ago.
The criteria for a united Ireland has been agreed in referendum. This is a recent event and nothing to do with anything a 100 years ago. It is ok for people to suggest they are not happy with the agreed outcome this is normal in political life. What you need to do now is address your alternative to what has agreed and not harp back to 100 years ago.
 
