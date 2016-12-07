A Ship of Fools: The Renewable Heat Incentive fiasco

Considering last night's Spotlight revelations, I'm surprised that nobody has started a thread on what was justifiably described on the programme as the biggest financial disaster since DeLorean.

Put simply, the outrageous idiocy of the RHI scheme is projected to cost northern Irish taxpayers £500M over the next 20 years which will be paid out to sly amoral chancers who will benefit to the tune of millions annually to create air pollution by burning fuel unnecessarily. By way of example farmers are now making a profit from heating farm buildings even during the summer while keeping windows and doors open.

I had assumed until last night that the scheme was so complex that there was at least a "fig leaf" of mitigation for those who introduced it, but it now emerges that even a mathematical dunce could see why it was an economic time bomb for the government from the outset. Not only that but the entire fiasco was created by not one, but a catalogue of errors from the outset, and to make matters worse Arlene Foster the minister in charge of the scheme was warned about its flaws in 2014 by a whistle-blower, but it came to nothing. The flaws in this scheme were so apparent, that all of those involved, including Foster, would resign their positions in any properly functioning democracy.

But she won't, and as usual nobody will take the blame. I predict that there will be no political accountability because the disreputable symbiotic relationship between Sinn Fein & the DUP effectively guarantees that there cannot be. It is time to disband Stormont because our political system is so flawed that the vast majority of people in our society with sufficient intelligence & ability to govern us wouldn't be seen dead joining the DUP or Sinn Fein, and most of the people who run for election are utter buffoons.

Never was Plato's allegory more apt.