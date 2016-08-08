A tax on sugar?

McTell
Sugar tax will damage the Irish economy, group claims
Just saw this and wondered why all of us don't drink sugar-free drinks?
Obviously it would improve the overweight and stop diabetes in many cases. 10 cents on a can doesn't sound like a lot.
It's not as debatable as climate change (in the sense that our climate would be changing naturally to a certain, but unknowable, extent). Everyone knows that overweight is bad, and sugar rots your teeth, and overall you will have a more boring sex life. :shock2:
"Irish sugar", made from sugar beet grown here, was of course disbanded in the interests of doing deals with the Caribbean, and gave the lads at IS the chance to sell a few valuable properties during the boom. Yes, it costs much more in carbon to haul the stuff from 8,000 km away, compared to Carlow.
