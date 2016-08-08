A tax on sugar?

Mercurial said: Our government loves to just tax these things instead of actually tackling the root cause of the problem - we see this most obviously and most dangerously with its treatment of alcohol.



If a sugar tax is the best this bunch of incompetents can come up with, then it's probably better than nothing, but it really is just an admission that they've tried nothing and they're all out of ideas. Click to expand...

You make it sound so simple! We are only getting to the stage where "officially" we can accept that too much sugar is bad for us. But if Glanbia announce 50 new jobs in rural Ireland producing new youghurts we'll still get the politicians lauding the success. If Imperial Tobacco said it was increasing employment I think they'd be thin on the ground.That business groups argument, trade across the border and lost revenue, that can happen with currency fluctuations, as we see with sterline at the moment. But if people do go north to shop, the sugary drinks is only one part of the shopping.But allowing for all that, say it had a net loss to the exchequer of 100m, and while the "savings" in health spend would not necessarily be seen, as it would be gobbled up in other areas, it should be at worst cost neutral.Our political parties are all weak on this, FG had 5 budgets where it could have been introduced, even as an austerity measure, FF had 12 or so and SF policy has gone from wanting to reopen Mallow sugar factory to wanting a sugar tax.