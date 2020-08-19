  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
A Very Old Bear

-V-Aeneid

Sep 12, 2020
I didn't think this belonged in History or Events, but if the Mod Team thinks there is a better sub-forum for this, please excuse my error.

It seems some folks that catch and train Saint Nicks' primary transport animals found themselves one very, very old bear in excellent condition and I suspect we ought to pay attention to what the science folks might learn from studying this flesh from the past.

First ever preserved grown up cave bear - even its nose is intact - unearthed on the Arctic island

Separately at least one preserved carcass of a cave bear cub found on the mainland of Yakutia, with scientists hopeful of obtaining its DNA.
