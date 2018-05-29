Abortion. What will the numbers be like? Possibly 18K+ Per Annum.

Abortion on demand will probably be legalised this year. I looked at the stats for various English speaking countries to try and estimate what our abortion rate will be. Two states in Australia publish abortion statistics. South Australia and Western Australia. The latter has a population of around 2 million, a similar demographic profile to Ireland and abortion on demand. The are over 8000 abortions in Western Australia every year.

Ireland has a population of 4.7 million so we can expect an abortion rate of 18,000 per year.

What is your estimate?

Facts About Abortion: Australian Abortion Statistics
https://www.watoday.com.au/politics/western-australia/life-v-choice-campaigners-mark-20-years-of-legal-abortion-in-wa-20180528-p4zhxv.html
 


I predict a low rate, and generally around the clinically necessary terminations for FFA, Rape, Threat to Life.

There would be few enough women to risk going to an Irish abortion clinic given the sort of people who would be hanging around the door. I don't expect much change in Irish women going to the UK and elsewhere for terminations on demand.

I also expect that abortion clinics generally will be a clinical model that is on its way out with the advent of the abortifacient pill.

So no Nightmare on McElm Street for the Murphahideen to get excited about.
 
Hitchcock said:
For the second time today..............ZOO!
What is your estimate?

Sociologists agree (and this is one of the few things they agree on) is that the legalisation of a prohibited product or service results in a substantial number of new users. Legalise cannabis and the cannabis usage will go up. Legalise divorce and divorce rates will go up. Legalise abortion and the abortion rate goes up.

The Irish abortion rate will go up. The question is by how much.
 
TruthInTheNews said:
Abortion on demand will probably be legalised this year. I looked at the stats for various English speaking countries to try and estimate what our abortion rate will be. Two states in Australia publish abortion statistics. South Australia and Western Australia. The latter has a population of around 2 million, a similar demographic profile to Ireland and abortion on demand. The are over 8000 abortions in Western Australia every year.

Ireland has a population of 4.7 million so we can expect an abortion rate of 18,000 per year.

What is your estimate?

Facts About Abortion: Australian Abortion Statistics
https://www.watoday.com.au/politics/western-australia/life-v-choice-campaigners-mark-20-years-of-legal-abortion-in-wa-20180528-p4zhxv.html
Are Paddy Power doing odds on it?
 
Within 5 years we would see circa 5,000 abortions here per annum and climbing rapidly

Eventually the People will see the Abortion Referendum was a con job

- and a Reaction will set in
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
I predict a low rate, and generally around the clinically necessary terminations for FFA, Rape, Threat to Life.

There would be few enough women to risk going to an Irish abortion clinic given the sort of people who would be hanging around the door. I don't expect much change in Irish women going to the UK and elsewhere for terminations on demand.

I also expect that abortion clinics generally will be a clinical model that is on its way out with the advent of the abortifacient pill.

So no Nightmare on McElm Street for the Murphahideen to get excited about.
I am assuming any medically supervised abortion in the figures including the abortifacient pill.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
very different to England. And I resent the implication that I might be a 'good man'. I am nothing of the kind, sir.
The second part was sarcasm:)

Seriously though, I don't know why it would be different to England.
 
Chances are they will not publish the full figures anyway

- citing 'patient confidentially' or some such C.rap

Look at the falling numbers of births for a real indication as to the impact this will have on Our Nation
 
Hitchcock said:
The consequences of my actions are that women no longer have to travel to the UK for a medical procedure.
Click to expand...
The consequences of your action is to facilitate the Mass elimination of thousands of thousands of fellow humans

- who otherwise would have been given the chance to be born and live their lives just like you did

You have decided they don't deserve that chance and their lives can be legally destroyed

I sincerely hope you realise with time

- what you have just done....
 
What are the base figures? Do they include all unreported visits to other jurisdictions, MAPs bought over the internet etc?
 
The abortion rate drops as the population ages. This has happened in Portugal but will not happen in Ireland for the foreseeable futures as the Irish population has one of the youngest demographic profiles in Europe.
 
