Abortion. What will the numbers be like? Possibly 18K+ Per Annum.

Abortion on demand will probably be legalised this year. I looked at the stats for various English speaking countries to try and estimate what our abortion rate will be. Two states in Australia publish abortion statistics. South Australia and Western Australia. The latter has a population of around 2 million, a similar demographic profile to Ireland and abortion on demand. The are over 8000 abortions in Western Australia every year.
Ireland has a population of 4.7 million so we can expect an abortion rate of 18,000 per year.
What is your estimate?
Facts About Abortion: Australian Abortion Statistics
https://www.watoday.com.au/politics/western-australia/life-v-choice-campaigners-mark-20-years-of-legal-abortion-in-wa-20180528-p4zhxv.html
