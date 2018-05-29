Abortion. What will the numbers be like? Possibly 18K+ Per Annum.

I predict a low rate, and generally around the clinically necessary terminations for FFA, Rape, Threat to Life.



There would be few enough women to risk going to an Irish abortion clinic given the sort of people who would be hanging around the door. I don't expect much change in Irish women going to the UK and elsewhere for terminations on demand.



I also expect that abortion clinics generally will be a clinical model that is on its way out with the advent of the abortifacient pill.



So no Nightmare on McElm Street for the Murphahideen to get excited about.