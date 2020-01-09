Accommodating the dup in a united Ireland

Alex Kane: Joe Brolly ignored all the big questions when he put boot into the DUP Joe Brolly – who seems to enjoy making headlines on the political pages – decided to put the boot into the DUP last week, blaming the party for squandering the opportunity to build a pluralist Northern Ireland.

What struck me most, though, about his comments, was the complete absence of a new strategy for bringing unionism and nationalism together; and the accompanying absence of any blueprint of what a united Ireland, or new Ireland (or whatever the latest buzz phrase is for unity) would look like.His contempt for the DUP seems to me to be profound and deep-seated (inhumane, losers, tub-thumpers, Old Testament stuff), suggesting that. Unless he just thinks that unionism and the unionist identity would simply vanish in the event of it losing a border poll?He may have a point when he says that ‘movement towards a united Ireland is beyond doubt’, but it is a point that applies primarily to nationalism in Northern Ireland; and even then it would be a mistake to assume that it applies to all of nationalism here.I honestly do not think any political party would be capable of accommodating the DUP and its voter base. The one thing we do know is that the DUP do not fit in the modern UK.