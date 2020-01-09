Accommodating the dup in a united Ireland

McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
18,483
What struck me most, though, about his comments, was the complete absence of a new strategy for bringing unionism and nationalism together; and the accompanying absence of any blueprint of what a united Ireland, or new Ireland (or whatever the latest buzz phrase is for unity) would look like.

His contempt for the DUP seems to me to be profound and deep-seated (inhumane, losers, tub-thumpers, Old Testament stuff), suggesting that finding a way of accommodating the party and its voting base (and it remains, by a considerable margin, the party of choice for unionist voters) in a united Ireland would be very difficult for him. Unless he just thinks that unionism and the unionist identity would simply vanish in the event of it losing a border poll?

He may have a point when he says that ‘movement towards a united Ireland is beyond doubt’, but it is a point that applies primarily to nationalism in Northern Ireland; and even then it would be a mistake to assume that it applies to all of nationalism here.

www.newsletter.co.uk

Alex Kane: Joe Brolly ignored all the big questions when he put boot into the DUP

Joe Brolly – who seems to enjoy making headlines on the political pages – decided to put the boot into the DUP last week, blaming the party for squandering the opportunity to build a pluralist Northern Ireland.
www.newsletter.co.uk www.newsletter.co.uk

I honestly do not think any political party would be capable of accommodating the DUP and its voter base. The one thing we do know is that the DUP do not fit in the modern UK.
 


Northsideman

Northsideman

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 7, 2010
Messages
10,141
This is really about the DUP and their voters, we can say this that and the other about the DUP but the fact is they represent the vast bulk of Unionism so we are actually speaking of a very sizable chunk of the six counties electorate, they aren't going to go away you know.
 
A

ainm_eile

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 9, 2016
Messages
728
I grew up as an Evangelical Christian down south. I can authoritatively tell everyone that much of what the DUP does is nonsense that should have been junked long ago. There should be no place for bigotry, corruption, Ulster Resistance, triumphalist parades where they aren't wanted, and so on.

The Orange Order said their march through Drumcree was about 'witnessing'. I'm pretty confident that the OO didn't convince one single Catholic person to convert in all 200 years of the orginisation's existence.

It's interesting how it's always Catholics in the south who talk about accommodating/embracing/cherishing the DUP, while the Protestants want to keep the insanity as far away as possible.
 
McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
18,483
Northsideman said:
This is really about the DUP and their voters, we can say this that and the other about the DUP but the fact is they represent the vast bulk of Unionism so we are actually speaking of a very sizable chunk of the six counties electorate, they aren't going to go away you know.
Click to expand...
So what? The question is how do you accommodate The fact is SF represent the vast bulk of nationalism. I did not see the UK getting rid of the royal family and arresting British army people who they knew murdered British citizens on the streets of the UK.
 
Hogsback

Hogsback

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 9, 2011
Messages
1,580
McSlaggart said:
So what? The question is how do you accommodate The fact is SF represent the vast bulk of nationalism. I did not see the UK getting rid of the royal family and arresting British army people who they knew murdered British citizens on the streets of the UK.
Click to expand...
You don't.
You cannot accommodate those who seek no accommodation.
The accommodating will need to be done by the DUP when they find themselves in a fair, pluralistic and democratic United Ireland.
 
M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
41,461
Northsideman said:
This is really about the DUP and their voters, we can say this that and the other about the DUP but the fact is they represent the vast bulk of Unionism so we are actually speaking of a very sizable chunk of the six counties electorate, they aren't going to go away you know.
Click to expand...


They hold 28 seats in the Stormont assembly which consists of 90 pal.

Where did you get the words "vast bulk" from?
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
56,015
If we dont find a way of accommodating the former Unionists after a United Ireland, there is a real risk of a civil war.

Having opposed Unionist majoritarianism in NI during the Old Stormont of 1920-72, we need to learn from the mistakes of that regime and not create a Catholic version of the old Orange State. I'm hopeful we will learn that lesson. But I do fear that unless we plan for how unity would work, we could end up with the kind of chaos seen with regions breaking away in countries like Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.
 
Northsideman

Northsideman

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 7, 2010
Messages
10,141
Mickeymac said:
They hold 28 seats in the Stormont assembly which consists of 90 pal.

Where did you get the words "vast bulk" from?
Click to expand...
Perhaps you should read my post again, slowly if necessary.
 
M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
41,461
Dame_Enda said:
If we dont find a way of accommodating the former Unionists after a United Ireland, there is a real risk of a civil war.

Having opposed Unionist majoritarianism in NI during the Old Stormont of 1920-72, we need to learn from the mistakes of that regime and not create a Catholic version of the old Orange State. I'm hopeful we will learn that lesson.
Click to expand...

There are a criminal element within unionist paramilitarism who threaten such horror Dame, but, we can't allow such scumbags to halt progress and democracy in the run up to the border poll.
 
Hogsback

Hogsback

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 9, 2011
Messages
1,580
Dame_Enda said:
If we dont find a way of accommodating the former Unionists after a United Ireland, there is a real risk of a civil war.

Having opposed Unionist majoritarianism in NI during the Old Stormont of 1920-72, we need to learn from the mistakes of that regime and not create a Catholic version of the old Orange State. I'm hopeful we will learn that lesson. But I do fear that unless we plan for how unity would work, we could end up with the kind of chaos seen with regions breaking away in countries like Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.
Click to expand...
Civil War:
No chance.
With the full support of the British authorities in the 80's and 90's the most they could do was target unarmed civilian Catholics in between drug feuds.

Catholic version of the Orange State:
No chance.
I had the pleasure of growing up in said State and wouldn't inflict it on my worst enemy.
You think the Dail would suddenly turn its full attention to de-constructing the current Democratic state just to spite a few Loyalists?

Fact is, they'll end up a whole lot better off - whether they ever admit it or not.
 
M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
41,461
blinding said:
Arlene is not for staying no matter how nice ye are to her ! So there !
Click to expand...

Wonder how many so called "Irish" will accompany her after her appearance on Irish television this week?

Reading through this forum at times, it would appear to me she has some support in the 26 counties.
 
Northsideman

Northsideman

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 7, 2010
Messages
10,141
Mickeymac said:
Your post is up there pal for all to see ffs....wise up.
Click to expand...
Indeed it is, so read it again very slowly this time and tell me exactly what the problem is, take your time seems like you need it.
 
A

ainm_eile

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 9, 2016
Messages
728
Dame_Enda said:
If we dont find a way of accommodating the former Unionists after a United Ireland, there is a real risk of a civil war.

Having opposed Unionist majoritarianism in NI during the Old Stormont of 1920-72, we need to learn from the mistakes of that regime and not create a Catholic version of the old Orange State. I'm hopeful we will learn that lesson. But I do fear that unless we plan for how unity would work, we could end up with the kind of chaos seen with regions breaking away in countries like Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.
Click to expand...
The quickest way to create a Catholic/Nationalist version of the Old Orange State would be to let the DUP constantly rile up Northern Nationalists until the generation that never experienced oppression grows up and starts taking a hard stance with Jamie Bryson, Unionists refusing to respect a border poll, Loyalists defacing Irish language signs West of the Bann etc.
 
M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
41,461
Hogsback said:
Civil War:
No chance.
With the full support of the British authorities in the 80's and 90's the most they could do was target unarmed civilian Catholics in between drug feuds.

Catholic version of the Orange State:
No chance.
I had the pleasure of growing up in said State and wouldn't inflict it on my worst enemy.
You think the Dail would suddenly turn its full attention to de-constructing the current Democratic state just to spite a few Loyalists?

Fact is, they'll end up a whole lot better off - whether they ever admit it or not.
Click to expand...


How many times HB has your post above and many similar in the past have to be reposted here on a regular basis?

Could it be these piesters do not believe it even though they never seen a pebble thrown in anger and are basically clueless in NI affairs and the past conflict?
 
M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
41,461
Northsideman said:
Indeed it is, so read it again very slowly this time and tell me exactly what the problem is, take your time seems like you need it.
Click to expand...


Not my problem pal, solely yours as you chose to use the wrong words/description because you were ignorant of the breakdown of numbers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top