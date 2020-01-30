Afghanistan...'it's been a draw'

UK and US must be ready to return to Afghanistan if Taliban deal fails, says ex-military chief Britain and the United States must be ready to send troops back into Afghanistan if a withdrawal deal with the Taliban - set to be signed on Saturday - unravels and the militant force attempts to "march on Kabul", a former British military chief has warned. If it succeeds, General Lord Richards

'If the truce works...the result has been a draw'. So says General Lord Richards ( retired head of British army) to Sky News, as the USA and Taliban prepare to sign a 'peace treaty' today which will lead to most US and allied troops leaving after almost 19 years of invasion and aftermathThis is an astonishing outcome 40 years after the 'lessons' of Vietnam were learned. A draw with an adversary who had no industrial base, no international sponsor, no diplomatic support, was ringed around by hostile states ( including Iran), had an insane ideology ( maybe none), and received almost no ex-pat funding from affluent countries.For Britain the cultural gleanings of the conflict were thin enough, Captain Hennessy's book, and the film Kajaki, and the spontaneous outpourings of grief at Wootton Bassett ( until the route was changed to discourage the unwarlike practice).'No talks with terrorists' was another casualty. At shocking cost to the Afghanistan people ( rarely mentioned or counted; impoverished Iran hosts 3 million Afghan refugees); is there now a little less confidance that 'asymetric war is only going one way'?