African gangs now dealing 'Meth' in Dublin

D

Dr Pat

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 9, 2009
Messages
10,041
According to a report in today's Sunday Independent, Gardai are concerned about African, mostly Nigerian, gangs dealing methamphetamine in Dublin. Up to relatively recently, the drug which is highly addictive and harmful to health, was not widely available and used. The first seizure of the drug was in 2011 when a consignment of 2.5kgs was discovered on an African passenger arrriving at Dublin Airport from South Africa but apparently since then these drug gangs operating out of inner city premises have found secure supply lines and have expanded their operations by selling to other established dealers around the city.

African gangs use 'front' businesses to sell 'meth' - Independent.ie

Might this worrying development go some way to explaining the enormous remittances to Nigeria from Ireland as previously reported - some 26,000 euros for every Nigerian, including children, registered in the state? These remittances are now to be raised as an issue with Minister Shatter by FF's Justice spokesperson Niall Collins.

Nigerians send nearly
 


D

Dr Pat

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 9, 2009
Messages
10,041
yacbellman said:
Why must they not bite the fingers that fed them after forming an alliance with heddlugards and start disembarking their membership for no reasons and when they asked for information under the freedom of information act, you started keeping quiet, didn't you ?
Click to expand...
Are you a 'user'?
 
JacquesHughes

JacquesHughes

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 16, 2013
Messages
1,274
Those World Bank figures are extremely suspicious. The government never considered that there were any risks from an open door policy.
 
storybud1

storybud1

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 25, 2011
Messages
6,531
Drug dealing African gangs with the really evil stuff Meth,600 mill sent back with only 17,000 Nigerians here,(nobody believes that fiqure anyway) now I wonder how Eamon Gilmore would explain his open borders stance in 2003.

The massive single mother welfare payments is being exploited as a base (The Roma will use this also) free house and all the rest, the husband is living in another town and visits at night / weekends, the illegal businesses are being run from the house like the social welfare identity fraud / credit card fraud business.

Nigerian gangsters do not like the heavy work like robbery and leave that to the East European gangs, meanwhile Irish people are threatened by the human rights industry if they say anything.

Everyone, even the Guards know this , but dealing Meth should mean automatic retraction of citizenship if given and deportation to a prison cell in Lagos by arrangement. Common sense like this will never happen.
 
D

Dr Pat

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 9, 2009
Messages
10,041
storybud1 said:
Drug dealing African gangs with the really evil stuff Meth,600 mill sent back with only 17,000 Nigerians here,(nobody believes that fiqure anyway) now I wonder how Eamon Gilmore would explain his open borders stance in 2003.

The massive single mother welfare payments is being exploited as a base (The Roma will use this also) free house and all the rest, the husband is living in another town and visits at night / weekends, the illegal businesses are being run from the house like the social welfare identity fraud / credit card fraud business.

Nigerian gangsters do not like the heavy work like robbery and leave that to the East European gangs, meanwhile Irish people are threatened by the human rights industry if they say anything.

Everyone, even the Guards know this , but dealing Meth should mean automatic retraction of citizenship if given and deportation to a prison cell in Lagos by arrangement. Common sense like this will never happen.
Click to expand...
These criminals obviously see easy pickings in Ireland and are hellbent on exploiting the opportunity that a resident addict population presents and the generally tolerant nature of Irish society. Given the public opprobrium heaped on anyone who questions immigration policy, no wonder they can flourish as adding to the diversity of our society. They should be rounded up and hounded out. Pity we cannot do the same for our resident scumbag dealers who prey on the unfortunate and gullible, spreading only misery and death.
 
Last edited:
C

Chi019

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 27, 2009
Messages
745
You're catching up with Thailand :) Are there any legal avenues to bring an action against Irish politicians for negligence?

Nigerian organized drug trafficking syndicates started spreading throughout Asia in the late 1980s to early 1990s. Thailand became their base for obtaining heroin and then smuggling it to other Asian countries, like Hong Kong or Taiwan, and then onward to the United States and Europe. As the Nigerian organized crime groups grew in reputation and sophistication, professional Nigerian traffickers began being noticed and recruited by drug lords in South America, Columbia in particular, and a few parts of Europ
Click to expand...
Nigerian drug dealers in Thailand: Two Sides to Every Story | Thailand Law Forum
 
Fo Real

Fo Real

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 3, 2012
Messages
908
Round 'em up, send 'em home. Simple.
There should not be one Nigerian in any Irish jails. Why should my taxes be used to fund a life of luxury for them? Let them rot in a rat infested cell in Lagos.
 
Nemesiscorporation

Nemesiscorporation

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 2, 2011
Messages
13,878
Dr Pat said:
According to a report in today's Sunday Independent, Gardai are concerned about African, mostly Nigerian, gangs dealing methamphetamine in Dublin. Up to relatively recently, the drug which is highly addictive and harmful to health, was not widely available and used. The first seizure of the drug was in 2011 when a consignment of 2.5kgs was discovered on an African passenger arrriving at Dublin Airport from South Africa but apparently since then these drug gangs operating out of inner city premises have found secure supply lines and have expanded their operations by selling to other established dealers around the city.

African gangs use 'front' businesses to sell 'meth' - Independent.ie

Might this worrying development go some way to explaining the enormous remittances to Nigeria from Ireland as previously reported - some 26,000 euros for every Nigerian, including children, registered in the state? These remittances are now to be raised as an issue with Minister Shatter by FF's Justice spokesperson Niall Collins.

Nigerians send nearly
Click to expand...
Anyone dealing Meth should be brutally dealt with. That is an extremely destructive drug which causes mayhem.

Sending an unarmed Garda to arrest someone off there head on Meth would be a very dangerous thing to do. The Garda will have real problems policing if this drug becomes commonplace

The government needs to deport anyone involved as a priority.

Also there needs to be a serious investigation into the 600,000,000 that Nigerians are sending home each year. If that figure is true and I do personally question it, then it is clear that it is the proceeds of crime, not legitimate business.
 
Ribeye

Ribeye

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 12, 2011
Messages
26,024
Dr Pat said:
According to a report in today's Sunday Independent, Gardai are concerned about African, mostly Nigerian, gangs dealing methamphetamine in Dublin. Up to relatively recently, the drug which is highly addictive and harmful to health, was not widely available and used. The first seizure of the drug was in 2011 when a consignment of 2.5kgs was discovered on an African passenger arrriving at Dublin Airport from South Africa but apparently since then these drug gangs operating out of inner city premises have found secure supply lines and have expanded their operations by selling to other established dealers around the city.

African gangs use 'front' businesses to sell 'meth' - Independent.ie

Might this worrying development go some way to explaining the enormous remittances to Nigeria from Ireland as previously reported - some 26,000 euros for every Nigerian, including children, registered in the state? These remittances are now to be raised as an issue with Minister Shatter by FF's Justice spokesperson Niall Collins.

Nigerians send nearly
Click to expand...
total rubbish, just rubbish,
 
R

realistic1

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 27, 2008
Messages
11,263
storybud1 said:
Drug dealing African gangs with the really evil stuff Meth,600 mill sent back with only 17,000 Nigerians here,(nobody believes that fiqure anyway) now I wonder how Eamon Gilmore would explain his open borders stance in 2003.

The massive single mother welfare payments is being exploited as a base (The Roma will use this also) free house and all the rest, the husband is living in another town and visits at night / weekends, the illegal businesses are being run from the house like the social welfare identity fraud / credit card fraud business.

Nigerian gangsters do not like the heavy work like robbery and leave that to the East European gangs, meanwhile Irish people are threatened by the human rights industry if they say anything.

Everyone, even the Guards know this , but dealing Meth should mean automatic retraction of citizenship if given and deportation to a prison cell in Lagos by arrangement. Common sense like this will never happen.
Click to expand...
It will not happen because the Criminal is more than likely in a house, that is owned by our FG/FF/Labour landlords. There is not a chance in hell that they will deport their tenants, while they have guaranteed rent been paid directly into their bank a/c, courtesy of the Irish taxpayer.
 
D

Dr Pat

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 9, 2009
Messages
10,041
mr. jings said:
I'd pretty much never trust the Sunday Independent - it's a rag.
Click to expand...
You are fully entitled to hold that view. However, I would think that there must be some basis for this report and even if only partly true, it is a worrisome development and clearly needs to be tackled head on pronto.
 
B

birthday

yacbellman said:
Why must they not bite the fingers that fed them after forming an alliance with heddlugards and start disembarking their membership for no reasons and when they asked for information under the freedom of information act, you started keeping quiet, didn't you ?
Click to expand...
I could not have put it better myself.
 
R

realistic1

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 27, 2008
Messages
11,263
Dr Pat said:
You are fully entitled to hold that view. However, I would think that there must be some basis for this report and even if only partly true, it is a worrisome development and clearly needs to be tackled head on pronto.
Click to expand...

like the way our State tackled the Drug trade in the 80s, 90s etc. Tough on illegal drugs policy in this State seems to have led to an explosion in illegal drug use. Maybe we would be all better off if the State and Police force kept away.
 
Ribeye

Ribeye

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 12, 2011
Messages
26,024
Dr Pat said:
Why do you say that? Is it not of concern that this drug
is now being promulgated?
Click to expand...
actually, even though i would like to see all drugs decriminalised, meth does worry me, only because of its ability to make people crazy,

iv tried most of em, "meh, no thanks", i'll stick with the Bordeaux,

but meth worries me, don't like it,and would never try it, scary stuff,

but the African gangs story is, as i said, rubbish,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top