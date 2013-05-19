African gangs now dealing 'Meth' in Dublin

Drug dealing African gangs with the really evil stuff Meth,600 mill sent back with only 17,000 Nigerians here,(nobody believes that fiqure anyway) now I wonder how Eamon Gilmore would explain his open borders stance in 2003.



The massive single mother welfare payments is being exploited as a base (The Roma will use this also) free house and all the rest, the husband is living in another town and visits at night / weekends, the illegal businesses are being run from the house like the social welfare identity fraud / credit card fraud business.



Nigerian gangsters do not like the heavy work like robbery and leave that to the East European gangs, meanwhile Irish people are threatened by the human rights industry if they say anything.



Everyone, even the Guards know this , but dealing Meth should mean automatic retraction of citizenship if given and deportation to a prison cell in Lagos by arrangement. Common sense like this will never happen.