Ageing before our eyes. Leo's metabolism

Seems when it came to changing Taoisigh, Fg got it wrong. Enda Kenny was a perfect example of fitness, always one for the ride on a bicycle and looking the better for it. Hard to think he will not too soon be 70. His happy clappy breezy demeanour cheered up even James Reilly in the darkest days of the bail out.Leo Varadkar on the other hand is the epitome of the shooting star, burning bright but is he burning out? His hair line is receding faster than the chance of a deal on Brexit, he's taken to dying it, always a sign of a man uncomfortable with his image. His appearance yesterday alongside Tusk played second fiddle to Tusk's special place in Hell remarks, but for the first time I thought he looks oldBy all accounts he runs marathons and triathlons in the same way that Bertie is a graduate of the LSE.Bertie held off ageing on the back of cosmetics because he was worth it. Will close up shots of Leo soon be a thing of the past?However news that in fact his metabolic age is now 53, ie 13 years older than the rest of him should make him stop and think, and if not those around him tell him to think about the lifestyle he has. An accelerated metabolic age leads to a shortened lifespan. He's closing the gap on Kenny age wise, how long more before Leo passes Enda out? Leo is clearly dipping his laddle too deep into the soup bowl.Has the time come for Leo to put his health first?