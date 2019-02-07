Ageing before our eyes. Leo's metabolism

automaticforthepeople

automaticforthepeople

Seems when it came to changing Taoisigh, Fg got it wrong. Enda Kenny was a perfect example of fitness, always one for the ride on a bicycle and looking the better for it. Hard to think he will not too soon be 70. His happy clappy breezy demeanour cheered up even James Reilly in the darkest days of the bail out.

Leo Varadkar on the other hand is the epitome of the shooting star, burning bright but is he burning out? His hair line is receding faster than the chance of a deal on Brexit, he's taken to dying it, always a sign of a man uncomfortable with his image. His appearance yesterday alongside Tusk played second fiddle to Tusk's special place in Hell remarks, but for the first time I thought he looks old
By all accounts he runs marathons and triathlons in the same way that Bertie is a graduate of the LSE.Bertie held off ageing on the back of cosmetics because he was worth it. Will close up shots of Leo soon be a thing of the past?
However news that in fact his metabolic age is now 53, ie 13 years older than the rest of him should make him stop and think, and if not those around him tell him to think about the lifestyle he has. An accelerated metabolic age leads to a shortened lifespan. He's closing the gap on Kenny age wise, how long more before Leo passes Enda out? Leo is clearly dipping his laddle too deep into the soup bowl.

Has the time come for Leo to put his health first?

Leo Varadkar (40) to hear he has fitness level of 53-year-old on Operation Transformation - Independent.ie
 


A Voice

A Voice

automaticforthepeople said:
Actually when I was watching that footage I thought Varadkar looked incredibly young.
 
bokuden

bokuden

It's ok to be gay and of immigrant stock in politics now it seems (which is a good thing) but it's a sin to be a bit plump.
 
R

recedite

The standard cure for this sort of diagnosis is Retail Therapy.
He should go out and buy more socks.
 
F

freewillie

He wants to query the scientific methods used to get the figure. Face up to the truth Varadkar. Do we need old man Leo with his finger on the button?
 
truthisfree

truthisfree

bokuden said:
It's ok to be gay and of immigrant stock in politics now it seems (which is a good thing) but it's a sin to be a bit plump.
:roflmao: So very true...I never noticed he had any weight on, seems pretty fit to me..
 
O

Orbit v2

Wait till Justin hears about this ..

Still though, it's good that I now look the same age as a 40 year old man.
 
Half Nelson

Half Nelson

It's good to see that our Taoiseach has his priorities right.

Brexit, health, children's hospital - pffttt!

It took me almost a year to free up a slot for a check up.
 
sic transit

sic transit

sic transit

sic transit

Half Nelson said:
Woeful takeup from pharmacies in most counties.

Operation Transformation may not be a popular as it likes to portray.
Dunno. Maybe that's how they set it up with such numbers. Half a dozen near me.
 
automaticforthepeople

automaticforthepeople

The problem for Leo is that for years he's behaved like a 53 year old man, life is catching up with him.

I bet 10 years ago Brian Cowen didn't have this worry.
 
