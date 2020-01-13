Aggressive national strategies for housing, health care and car insurance could restore popularity of Fianna Fail in a minority government

Fianna Fail under Taoiseach Sean Lemass in the 1960s governed in a minority government as if it had a majority, confident the opposition parties wouldn't dare force a general election. Maybe Fianna Fail could repeat that success by introducing aggressive national policies on housing, health care and car insurance to address the main complaints of Sinn Fein voters whose support depends heavily on floating voters going by swings in Sinn Fein's poll ratings. Such policies would have high risks for constituency politics, with NIMBY home owners selfishly objecting to housing, trade unions and doctors protecting their workers co-op privileges, Irish voters clinging to inefficient hospitals in every town and lawyers feasting on absurd compo insurance awards. Since the general election rise of Sinn Fein delivered a threat to establishment parties to fulfill election promises or disappear,their national strategies should to a considerable extent override constituency politics in order to remain major parties.

Fianna Fail doesn't necessarily have to bribe a lot of independents to govern. It could offer green policies that are long overdue to attract the Greens in a coalition. Labour desperately needs publicity to survive and should settle for a few ministerial positions. Some of the sensible independents should be approached but blatant political bribes like the old days should not be offered.