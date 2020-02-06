AI is here. It has always been here.

This thread is opened because the OP finds himself of late thinking about the world and human interaction on it in a new and slightly worrying way.



On the threads around the Coronavirus outbreak I increasingly can only make sense of certain dynamics (food security, overpopulation, resource-damage) if I consider our environment as an AI that has successfully passed the Turing test.



This sounds suspiciously like 'Gaia' theory propounded by many hippies and some scientists. It is just anthropomorphising an unease, in the same way that the human unease is given names such as the Abrahamic and other religious groupings do.



But curiously there is a landing ground available for those who choose to call the planet 'Gaia', or 'creation of god/yahweh/allah/jesus/Nebbutsheh, the crocodile god of the Slaney/whatever and those of an atheist and logical persuasion. Whatever you choose to call this AI, let's call it 'Nature' for want of a better word, it opens up a whole new series of interesting questions concerning our relationship both physically and psychologically if we take Nature out of the category of flowers, birds and bees but consider a new category- that of the naturally occurring AI, or artificial intelligence.



That would make two AIs on this planet, with the first being us as the Apex Predator on the planet. And the second, the elephant AI in the room, Nature itself in its broadest possible sense.



We observe what happens with other fauna on this planet when they outstrip successfully in evolutionary terms their natural environment. The Tasmanian Devil experiment. Once nearly hunted out of existence, then had a protection order slapped on them, they exploded in population terms and threatened to over-run farmland in Tasmania. So just as there was a discussion about culling back to reasonable levels an illness appeared in the Tasmanian Devil population. It attacked their immune system and destroyed thousands of them. Scientists are still studying this phenomena, I believe.



So there is reason to think that this collection of deterministic probabilities we are calling 'Nature' is without the emotion displayed by various gods, is quite happy to regulate population size in its various species if they don't self-regulate and is effectively a naturally occurring machine which is the second and arguably greatest authority over both our affairs and hers.



If we exploded every nuclear device we had on this planet all life would cease over a few years of distorted atmosphere. But in due course and over thousands of years the planet itself would likely recover. We might even emerge out of the ooze as we did previously. And begin to grope again blindly towards an understanding that there are two AIs on the planet.



Maybe now we are at the stage of the first realisation that the other AI exists and is pretty non-committal and 'meh' about whether we survive as a species or not. There are benefits to thinking of climate change, overpopulation, the increasing likelihood of pandemic, and other existential risks to humanity in this particular way. Call her 'Yahweh', 'Nature', 'Gaia', 'Allah', Nebbutsheh/whatever it really doesn't matter. I think this other AI, this set of deterministic probabilities with some decision tree software wound into it is something philosophically useful as a thought exercise.



The thought is intriguing me so much and is only half formed, but I thought I'd throw it to the trolls to see what they can make of it as they've been looking a bit lean lately and could do with a bone or two.