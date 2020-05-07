AIB tumbles a further 10pc as investors run scared of Irish banks - Can the Irish Banks survive as independent entities?

Catahualpa
Well-known member
- Joined
- May 12, 2019
- Messages
- 2,235
- Website
- irelandinhistory.blogspot.com
This looks BAD folks...
The Irish Banks are in a very very nasty place...
AIB shares tumbled a further 10pc on Wednesday, to trade barely above €1, with rivals Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB also weaker.
Irish bank shares are the worst hit among European peers over the past year. AIB's stock is now trading at around a third of the price seen in the first weeks of this year and is less than a quarter of its 2017 flotation price of €4.40 a share.
Bank of Ireland shares fell more than 4pc yesterday and are also roughly a third of prices at the start of the year.
Ireland's two biggest banks are the worst performers in the Bloomberg Europe Banks and Financial Services Index over the past year, AIB tumbles a further 10pc as investors run scared of Irish banks
We are on the verge of another huge financial Crash methinks...
The Irish Banks are in a very very nasty place...
AIB shares tumbled a further 10pc on Wednesday, to trade barely above €1, with rivals Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB also weaker.
Irish bank shares are the worst hit among European peers over the past year. AIB's stock is now trading at around a third of the price seen in the first weeks of this year and is less than a quarter of its 2017 flotation price of €4.40 a share.
Bank of Ireland shares fell more than 4pc yesterday and are also roughly a third of prices at the start of the year.
Ireland's two biggest banks are the worst performers in the Bloomberg Europe Banks and Financial Services Index over the past year, AIB tumbles a further 10pc as investors run scared of Irish banks
We are on the verge of another huge financial Crash methinks...