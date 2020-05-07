AIB tumbles a further 10pc as investors run scared of Irish banks - Can the Irish Banks survive as independent entities?

You've put your finger on exactly why I say that retail banking and investment banking should be ringfenced away from each other. One of the greatest mistakes of the big bang deregulation of banks in the 1980s was blurring the line between retail and investment banking. There were concerns at the time about insider trading, but the banking lobby groups assured everyone concerned that bankers had a very honourable system among themselves where they regarded inside the offices exchanging actionable information to be cordoned off by a sort of gentleman's agreement called 'Chinese walls'.



I suppose we should have realised from the terminology that Chinese walls tend to be on the thin side.



There is one major iBank which is now showing signs of wanting to sell financial instruments over the counter on the retail side. Along with Trumps mates in private equity in New York who are also lobbying very hard right now for regulation to be eased stateside so that they can sell funds based on their activities, ETF index betting and other forms of barely understood gambling even by themselves direct to the 'Mom & Pop' investor market. What could possibly go wrong...