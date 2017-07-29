Alan Farrell TD - why wasn't he made a Minister?

Degeneration X
In response to the comments that have been made on the other threads on this site in regards to the state of play in North Dublin and the forthcoming Local and General Elections many in the FG local party branches seem somewhat dismayed that Alan Farrell was not appointed to a Junior Ministry in Leo's reshuffle.
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/pol...lies-to-chair-oireachtas-committees-1.3146078
Many feel this was unjust as the inveterate backstabber was one of the chief moaners calling for Enda's ouster from the Taoiseach's chair with the hope of securing a Junior Ministry for himself like the two-bit careerist he is:
'I no longer have confidence' - Fine Gael TD calls for Enda Kenny to step down - Independent.ie
"The sooner the better" - Fine Gael's Alan Farrell wants to know when Enda will be calling time
What do you think? Was Alan rejected on geographical grounds or did Leo make the right call in seeing through this lightweight phony?
