Alan Farrell TD - why wasn't he made a Minister?

Degeneration X

Degeneration X

Jun 14, 2017
7,319
In response to the comments that have been made on the other threads on this site in regards to the state of play in North Dublin and the forthcoming Local and General Elections many in the FG local party branches seem somewhat dismayed that Alan Farrell was not appointed to a Junior Ministry in Leo's reshuffle.

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/pol...lies-to-chair-oireachtas-committees-1.3146078

Many feel this was unjust as the inveterate backstabber was one of the chief moaners calling for Enda's ouster from the Taoiseach's chair with the hope of securing a Junior Ministry for himself like the two-bit careerist he is:

'I no longer have confidence' - Fine Gael TD calls for Enda Kenny to step down - Independent.ie

"The sooner the better" - Fine Gael's Alan Farrell wants to know when Enda will be calling time

What do you think? Was Alan rejected on geographical grounds or did Leo make the right call in seeing through this lightweight phony?
 
Jan 9, 2005
8,143
Alan--going nowhere --how could anyone make him a Minister of any kind?
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Jan 17, 2011
53,133
Especially as he took advantage of Dail Privilege, just like Varadkar recently did.
 
President Bartlet

President Bartlet

Jun 17, 2006
10,629
Ah Leo doesn't rate him but he bought Leo's BS saying he would make him one just to get his vote in the leadership contest - more fool him!
 
Degeneration X

Degeneration X

Jun 14, 2017
7,319
President Bartlet said:
Ah Leo doesn't rate him but he bought Leo's BS saying he would make him one just to get his vote in the leadership contest - more fool him!
Farrell has the reputation, locally, for not exactly being the brightest spark alright, kinda of like a Father Ted character. Leo saw his egotistical need for honours and exploited it to the full.
 
Eoin Coir

Eoin Coir

Jun 16, 2012
16,600
Leo had too many backers,promised too many could not please everybody & had to keep some of Coveney's troops happy too. But That was the thanks Farrell got for being Leo's bitch in sticking the knife into Kenny.
 
Degeneration X

Degeneration X

Jun 14, 2017
7,319
Eoin Coir said:
Leo had too many backers,promised too many could not please everybody & had to keep some of Coveney's troops happy too. But That was the thanks Farrell got for being Leo's bitch in sticking the knife into Kenny.
Yes, Leo wasn't putting anyone's noses out of joint just to satisfy a non-entity like AF. He knows Farrell is a Muppet.
 
Mushroom

Mushroom

Nov 27, 2009
15,474
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
Especially as he took advantage of Dail Privilege, just like Varadkar recently did.
Leo's description of Smirker Murphy as an ignorant arsehole with the manners of a baboon wasn't taking advantage of Dáil Privilege, rather it was a clever use of the Dáil's Standing Orders in order to impart a "Point of Information."
 
Degeneration X

Degeneration X

Jun 14, 2017
7,319
Mushroom said:
Leo's description of Smirker Murphy as an ignorant arsehole with the manners of a baboon wasn't taking advantage of Dáil Privilege, rather it was a clever use of the Dáil's Standing Orders in order to impart a "Point of Information."
What does this have to with Farrell not been made a Minister again? Take the Jobstown debate to the correct thread please.
 
Aug 6, 2007
22,619
Degeneration X said:
In response to the comments that have been made on the other threads on this site in regards to the state of play in North Dublin and the forthcoming Local and General Elections many in the FG local party branches seem somewhat dismayed that Alan Farrell was not appointed to a Junior Ministry in Leo's reshuffle.

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/pol...lies-to-chair-oireachtas-committees-1.3146078

Many feel this was unjust as the inveterate backstabber was one of the chief moaners calling for Enda's ouster from the Taoiseach's chair with the hope of securing a Junior Ministry for himself like the two-bit careerist he is:

'I no longer have confidence' - Fine Gael TD calls for Enda Kenny to step down - Independent.ie

"The sooner the better" - Fine Gael's Alan Farrell wants to know when Enda will be calling time

What do you think? Was Alan rejected on geographical grounds or did Leo make the right call in seeing through this lightweight phony?
James Reilly is that you ?
 
Mushroom

Mushroom

Nov 27, 2009
15,474
Degeneration X said:
What does this have to with Farrell not been made a Minister again?
Why did you use the word "again"?

Do you know something that the rest of us don't?
 
LDF

LDF

May 28, 2007
4,157
According to Phoenix magazine himself and Deering fell out of favour with Varadkar when they continued campaigning against Kenny after he told them to back off.
 
Lúidín

Lúidín

Mar 14, 2013
7,253
Here's a fantastic idea that one of our ruling parties could take on board and might help improve facilities for the citizens: choose government ministers only according to their ability to do the job.

This would mean that geography, favours done or promised and how often the TD said 'I'm with you all the way boss' would not be taken into account.
 
H

Hitchcock

Nov 17, 2012
9,074
He's a non entity publicity seeker and has done nothing to justify being within a sniff of being a minister, although one could say that about others.
 
