Alan Farrell TD - why wasn't he made a Minister?

In response to the comments that have been made on the other threads on this site in regards to the state of play in North Dublin and the forthcoming Local and General Elections many in the FG local party branches seem somewhat dismayed that Alan Farrell was not appointed to a Junior Ministry in Leo's reshuffle.Many feel this was unjust as the inveterate backstabber was one of the chief moaners calling for Enda's ouster from the Taoiseach's chair with the hope of securing a Junior Ministry for himself like the two-bit careerist he is:What do you think? Was Alan rejected on geographical grounds or did Leo make the right call in seeing through this lightweight phony?