Alan Kelly gives Brendan Howlin "less than" 6 months to turn things around

ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Jan 17, 2011
"Is he the right person to lead the Labour Party into the next election?" Kelly repeatedly declined to answer positively, this and versions of the question, from Sarah McInerney.

He also said that Howlin had under six months to turn things around, or Howlin would no longer have his support.

Shots fired.

I stumbled across this...the relevant section will be repeated on TV3+1 in just under an hour.
 


Wascurito

Wascurito

Apr 18, 2017
The choice of Howlin as leader continues to mystify me. He has about as much charisma as a wet umbrella.
 
J

jmcc

Jun 12, 2004
Wascurito said:
The choice of Howlin as leader continues to mystify me. He has about as much charisma as a wet umbrella.
It was a coronation of one of their own by a bunch of irrelevant gombeens who couldn't get into Fianna Fail.
 
J

jmcc

Jun 12, 2004
Didn't Kelly say that he was a fan of House of Cards? Perhaps, like House of Cards, Kelly's political career will be cancelled too?
 
mr_anderson

mr_anderson

Dec 12, 2007
Mentalist Clientelist said:
Kelly won't turn things around.

Just like Burton couldn't.
The left has always been a minority in this country.
Sinn Fein's growth has come at the expense of Labour.
Each party is fighting over a small slice of the pie.
SF has a much better ground base and is proving a more attractive alternative to any left voter.
Labour have shown themselves to be nothing more than (the best) champagne socialists.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/politics/rabbitte-to-leave-dil-with-2m-pension-pot-31360680.html
 
Wascurito

Wascurito

Apr 18, 2017
jmcc said:
It was a coronation of one of their own by a bunch of irrelevant gombeens who couldn't get into Fianna Fail.
I don't know about the FF thing but it had to have been a moment of despair for many grassroots Labour activists.
 
mr_anderson

mr_anderson

Dec 12, 2007
Wascurito said:
The choice of Howlin as leader continues to mystify me. He has about as much charisma as a wet umbrella.
It's a bit like having Trump as president.
Wasn't so much him, but the alternative was even less palatable to the electorate.
 
J

jmcc

Jun 12, 2004
Wascurito said:
I don't know about the FF thing but it had to have been a moment of despair for many grassroots Labour activists.
Perhaps most of them have abandoned the "Labour" party at this stage. It has turned into a nepotistic farce with no underpinning ideology. Hard to think that this was once the party of Connolly and Larkin.
 
Windowshopper

Windowshopper

Oct 14, 2011
Wascurito said:
The choice of Howlin as leader continues to mystify me. He has about as much charisma as a wet umbrella.
Worse than that he has baggage: Mr Austerity. He's toxic to the left vote, and if you're to the right why vote Labour when you can vote FF or FG?
 
mr_anderson

mr_anderson

Dec 12, 2007
Windowshopper said:
Worse than that he has baggage: Mr Austerity. He's toxic to the left vote, and if you're to the right why vote Labour when you can vote FF or FG?
You've hit the nail on the head.
Labour moved from the left to the centre, the ground held by FG & FF.
They lost relevance.
 
