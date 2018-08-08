Alex Jones-It's time

The big surprise is that there hasn't been a thread on the phenomenon known as Alex Jones previously. As polarising figures go in the US media, few can compare with Jones and the infowars website he uses as a vehicle for what he calls the "resistance" to sinister anti-conservative forces in America. Dismissed by the left as a loony conspiracy theorist who, allegedly, (he denies it), claimed the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, increasingly, he is becoming a powerful and popular inspiration to those who believe that a battle is currently being waged for the very soul of America, and that Trump and his supporters represent America's last hope against the forces of Jackboot Liberalism and imposed Globalism. His notoriety has exploded recently as Social Media Behemoths like Facebook, Twitter and Spotify have conspired to have his content banned from their platforms. It's not an exaggeration to say that he is to the American media what Trump has been to American politics and the backlash against his message has also been feaverish on the part of the mainstream media like CNN and the big 3, ABC, CBS and NBC The hate figure's hate figure it's way beyond time his cause was up for discussion on Pie. Is he the "tip of the spear" and the guardian of free speech he claims to be or is he the sinister influence and hate speaker his many detractors would have us believe him to be. The jury is still out with me in terms of being definitive but I'm still firmly on the side of the former. Anyone who is attracting these levels of Liberal hate, censorship and vilification has to be doing something right.Those interested in checking out the big picture should probably study the website.
https://www.infowars.com/watch-alex-jones-show/
This guy puts it much better than me
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyma-3g1CGo
 
i find it hard to concentrate on what he is saying when the delivery of the rhetoric sounds like a World Wrestling Federation trash talker before a big 'fight'.

Hulk Hogan in a suit.
 
There are dozens of threads on Alex Jones.

http://www.politics.ie/forum/media/156026-alex-jones-16.html

http://www.politics.ie/forum/media/253096-alex-jones-issues-red-level-emergency-warning-govt-about-shut-him-down-78.html

http://www.politics.ie/forum/media/211659-alex-jones-bbc-14.html

http://www.politics.ie/forum/foreign-affairs/114955-fall-republic-alex-jones-documentary.html

http://www.politics.ie/forum/media/265718-humble-water-filter-salesman-taken-off-apple-facebook-youtube-spotify-coordinated-move-7.html

And on and on.
 
Meanwhile Lee Moonves is still Chairman at CBS.
 
I don't follow him at all, I don't need to.

In an nutshell, see what I did there, is he not merely pointing out that the few operate the levers of power at the expense of the many.

That has always been the case throughout history, in every land, in every language.

Anyone who believes otherwise is a bit of a naive idiot.

Every force needs an equal and opposite force so I guess AJ is the counter to CNN.

Crazy people on both sides should have the right to air their views imho.
 
True-there is that aspect to him. There are major attempts to silence him now though. Worth wondering out loud what is the reason for this crackdown.
 
Alex Jones, the Fox News version of wingnut America. Just one step removed from the Coast to Coast AM crowd. A broad network of conspiracy mongers, snake oil salesmen, doomsday merchants and right-wing extremists.

Liberals, the government, extraterrestrials, bigfoot, chemtrails, HAARP, Planet X, climate change denial, flat Earth, vaccines, fluoride; it's all on the menu.

Essentially, it's Trump's base.
 
Fair enough--didn't realise that but reason I didn't realise it because most if not all those threads are a few years old. His notoriety has grown exponentially over the last few weeks and it looks like he's going to be Mr Big for the next few months.
 
Don't even start Wagmore, Alex Jones is low-hanging fruit. A simple Google search reveals his batsh*t crazy hysterics.

You should just let it go and find a new fringe-right champion.

Alex Jones is finished.
 
I defend the rights of crazy people to air their views.

Yes, even Clinton.
 
Two threads were started yesterday one by me. I am an Irish conservative, activated by the final leftie liberal straw of renewable energy which I say cannot work and is rolled out in contravention of the SEA Directive. I don't buy the climate racket either. I have investigated the current world wide political environment and know just about all I need to know. I don't need further convincing and therefore find the Trump message and the Jones message boring. They may be wrong in a few policy areas, but they have tapped into groundswell of conservatism and so get my support.

Its no longer a question of convincing a small number of people conservatism is the way forward, it a question of pulling the masses away from main stream politics and media into our camp. Most of what Trump, Pence, Jones, Watson and Dice say is true and that is enough to get the job done.

I am not a big fan of religion, yet I recognize my cause is well served by it. The politics of what I call the commie, leftie, greenie, libloon is a horrible one. Its tyranny plain and simple, I am available to debate it on any forum. As Trump says "its a movement" and it is.

I simply do not know enough about Sandy Hook to comment, but on the globalization energy migration and climate Jones is correct. I hear he had 40 million viewers to one show, more then CNN. If the lefties think they can silence Jones with this banning business they are seriously mistaken. The commie leftie greenie libloon movement is a default of mass ambivalence, an oblivion in voters minds to the destructive nature of it, the new conservatism will not be as fine tuned as I would wish, but one never gets everything.
 
I actually used to listen to Alex Jones way back in 2005 or so. He was quite different back then and used to have interesting lefty guests on. Scott Pilnger, Greg Palast, etc. He seems to have sold out since and become a nazi
 
Read this and hear what they said about John Browne: Strange thing, I was taught this in an Irish national school at age 7.

https://genius.com/Pete-seeger-john-browns-body-lyrics

The ban will backfire, mark my words.
 
