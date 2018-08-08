Alex Jones-It's time

The big surprise is that there hasn't been a thread on the phenomenon known as Alex Jones previously. As polarising figures go in the US media, few can compare with Jones and the infowars website he uses as a vehicle for what he calls the "resistance" to sinister anti-conservative forces in America. Dismissed by the left as a loony conspiracy theorist who, allegedly, (he denies it), claimed the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, increasingly, he is becoming a powerful and popular inspiration to those who believe that a battle is currently being waged for the very soul of America, and that Trump and his supporters represent America's last hope against the forces of Jackboot Liberalism and imposed Globalism. His notoriety has exploded recently as Social Media Behemoths like Facebook, Twitter and Spotify have conspired to have his content banned from their platforms. It's not an exaggeration to say that he is to the American media what Trump has been to American politics and the backlash against his message has also been feaverish on the part of the mainstream media like CNN and the big 3, ABC, CBS and NBC The hate figure's hate figure it's way beyond time his cause was up for discussion on Pie. Is he the "tip of the spear" and the guardian of free speech he claims to be or is he the sinister influence and hate speaker his many detractors would have us believe him to be. The jury is still out with me in terms of being definitive but I'm still firmly on the side of the former. Anyone who is attracting these levels of Liberal hate, censorship and vilification has to be doing something right.Those interested in checking out the big picture should probably study the website.This guy puts it much better than me