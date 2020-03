Alex Salmond accused of Sexual Harassment

Sexual harassment is any form of “unwanted verbal, non-verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature”. In both cases it is defined as conduct which “has the purpose or effect of violating a person’s dignity and creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment for the person” and it is prohibited under the Acts.



The “unwanted conduct” includes spoken words, gestures or the production and display of written words, pictures and other material. This includes offensive gestures or facial expressions, unwelcome and offensive calendars, screen-savers, e-mails and any other offensive material. Click to expand...

I dont know whether the allegations are true or not. But Salmond claims that the procedure used prevented him from defending himself and thats why he's suing the Scottish govt. Its important that someone who is under investigation has recourse to defence of themselves against accusations. And it is another example of how the British system names people even when they are not charged, with possibly detrimental consequences for innocent people who may be the subject of false allegations.This case prompted me to examine how Irish law on sexual harrassment compares. And its very clear than in Ireland, a law passed in 1998 largely has an "eye of the beholder approach" to what constitutes sexual harrassment. Under Irish law , even facial-expressions can constitute sexual harrassment. :roll: