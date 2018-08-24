Alex Salmond accused of Sexual Harassment

More trouble in Scotland

Two people have made sexual harassment complaints against Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond, his successor Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.


Ms Sturgeon said the complaints were made in January and were investigated through a process she had agreed to.


She said the situation was "difficult for me to come to terms with" but the claims "could not be ignored".


Mr Salmond strongly denies the allegations against him.


He has described some of them as "patently ridiculous" and is taking legal action against the Scottish government over its handling of the complaints.


But the Scottish government claimed Mr Salmond's statement contained "significant errors", with Ms Sturgeon saying it would "defend its position vigorously".
Sturgeon: Alex Salmond sexual harassment claims 'could not be ignored'

The Daily Record said Mr Salmond was reported to police over allegations he sexually assaulted two staff members at the first minister's official residence at Bute House in Edinburgh in December 2013.


A Police Scotland spokesman said the force was "not going to comment on whether an inquiry is ongoing."


Mr Salmond, who had two spells as leader of the pro-independence SNP, led the devolved Scottish government as first minister from 2007.


He quit in the aftermath of the independence referendum in 2014, when Scotland voted to remain in the United Kingdom.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-45287672

Obviously as there is a court case about this care will need to be taken in commenting.
But gone are the days when sexual harassment was taken lightly.
 


I always knew there was something fishy about salmond.....
 
At least these allegations went to the authorities prior to hitting the media. They can now at least be given the credence they deserve.
 
More than likely an MI5 plot to damage Scottish Independence. It's hardly an accident that this thread was put up by a fanatical Loyalist.
 
I dont know whether the allegations are true or not. But Salmond claims that the procedure used prevented him from defending himself and thats why he's suing the Scottish govt. Its important that someone who is under investigation has recourse to defence of themselves against accusations. And it is another example of how the British system names people even when they are not charged, with possibly detrimental consequences for innocent people who may be the subject of false allegations.

This case prompted me to examine how Irish law on sexual harrassment compares. And its very clear than in Ireland, a law passed in 1998 largely has an "eye of the beholder approach" to what constitutes sexual harrassment. Under Irish law, even facial-expressions can constitute sexual harrassment. :roll:

Sexual harassment is any form of “unwanted verbal, non-verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature”. In both cases it is defined as conduct which “has the purpose or effect of violating a person’s dignity and creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment for the person” and it is prohibited under the Acts.

The “unwanted conduct” includes spoken words, gestures or the production and display of written words, pictures and other material. This includes offensive gestures or facial expressions, unwelcome and offensive calendars, screen-savers, e-mails and any other offensive material.
