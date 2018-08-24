Alex Salmond accused of Sexual Harassment

Two people have made sexual harassment complaints against Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond, his successor Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.





Ms Sturgeon said the complaints were made in January and were investigated through a process she had agreed to.





She said the situation was "difficult for me to come to terms with" but the claims "could not be ignored".





Mr Salmond strongly denies the allegations against him.





He has described some of them as "patently ridiculous" and is taking legal action against the Scottish government over its handling of the complaints.





But the Scottish government claimed Mr Salmond's statement contained "significant errors", with Ms Sturgeon saying it would "defend its position vigorously".