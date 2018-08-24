Alex Salmond accused of Sexual Harassment

Cruimh
More trouble in Scotland
Obviously as there is a court case about this care will need to be taken in commenting.
But gone are the days when sexual harassment was taken lightly.
Sturgeon: Alex Salmond sexual harassment claims 'could not be ignored'Two people have made sexual harassment complaints against Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond, his successor Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.
Ms Sturgeon said the complaints were made in January and were investigated through a process she had agreed to.
She said the situation was "difficult for me to come to terms with" but the claims "could not be ignored".
Mr Salmond strongly denies the allegations against him.
He has described some of them as "patently ridiculous" and is taking legal action against the Scottish government over its handling of the complaints.
But the Scottish government claimed Mr Salmond's statement contained "significant errors", with Ms Sturgeon saying it would "defend its position vigorously".
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-45287672The Daily Record said Mr Salmond was reported to police over allegations he sexually assaulted two staff members at the first minister's official residence at Bute House in Edinburgh in December 2013.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the force was "not going to comment on whether an inquiry is ongoing."
Mr Salmond, who had two spells as leader of the pro-independence SNP, led the devolved Scottish government as first minister from 2007.
He quit in the aftermath of the independence referendum in 2014, when Scotland voted to remain in the United Kingdom.
