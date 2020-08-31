  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
    Misinformation and/or conspiracy theories about this topic, even if intended as humor, will not be tolerated!

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez withdraws from Rabin memorial

Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
3,958
Whatever you might think about AOC (I think that she can be awfully silly at times and much prefer Bernie Sanders to her) this is a huge victory in the struggle to humanize indigenous Palestinians in the United States and a massive blow to "Liberal Zionism" (which is a force among Jews in North America but not in Palestine) for whom Rabin is a massive hero. Rabin of course was murdered by in 1995 by a Yemeni Orthodox Jewish "National Religious" law student fanatic Yigal Amir. Of all the "Eastern Jewish" groups it has been the Yemenis who have suffered most under the domination of secular Europeans like Rabin. This has created a myth that if Rabin had lived than the Oslo process would have worked out however the fact is that he increased Settlement building which showed that he was never serious about the creation of an indigenous Palestinian State, even a "de-miltarized" one. Also very revealing was his reaction to the massacre in which a North American Jew Burach Goldstein murdered 29 indigenous Palestinians and seriously wounded many more when they were at prayer during Ramadan in the Ibriham Mosque which in Palestinian Muslim tradition marks the graves of the Patriarchs. Burach Goldstein of course is a hero of the Jewish Right today in Palestine and his grave is even more visited than that of the Ari. Rabin refused to disarm the Settlers and instead gave them even more protection from the IDF while placing even greater restrictions on the indigenous population of Hebron which continue today.

What though Rabin is most famous for among indigenous Palestinians is the infamous Lydda’ death march which Rabin personally over saw and which never expressed any shame over, as well as coming up with the "break their bones" doctrine during the First Intifada which saw IDF break into indigenous Palestinian homes at random and literally break people's bones. Again something he never expressed any shame over. It is wildly inaccurate to portray this man as in any way a humanist. Since the mid-1980s the actual history of the colonization of Palestine has become increasingly more known in the West, principally it has to be said because of the work of the Palestinian Jewish "new historians" which has made "diaspora" Liberal Zionism an increasing untenable position.

AOC’s withdrawal from Rabin memorial is shocking blow to liberal Zionism – Mondoweiss

Why is AOC honoring an Israeli war criminal?
 

S

StormWarning

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 8, 2010
Messages
336
Parts of Germany and Austria should have been carved off to create a national state for Jewish people. Instead we have the
Persecuted Palestinians and the Lebanese/Syrians, who minded their own buisness through WW2, being confronted by deranged Zionists who exploit the evil of holocaust to warn off criticism from supposedly civilised Europeans.

If it wasn't for the sacrifices of russia then Germans/Austrians and their ultra supremacist allies across Europe would have succeeded in totally destroying European Jewry. But today the respected Germans live in comfortably with stability and affluence. The Russians are detested and the Palestinians live in hell.

Its a funny old world.
 
McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
8,820
Fair to say that rabin saw the errors of his youth and became a moderate and nearly got a deal. AOC will cross that bridge some day.

Then he was shot in 1995 and in all such cases the bad guys have to wreck his reputation as well as his body.
 
Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
3,958
StormWarning said:
Parts of Germany and Austria should have been carved off to create a national state for Jewish people. Instead we have the
Persecuted Palestinians and the Lebanese/Syrians, who minded their own buisness through WW2, being confronted by deranged Zionists who exploit the evil of holocaust to warn off criticism from supposedly civilised Europeans.

If it wasn't for the sacrifices of russia then Germans/Austrians and their ultra supremacist allies across Europe would have succeeded in totally destroying European Jewry. But today the respected Germans live in comfortably with stability and affluence. The Russians are detested and the Palestinians live in hell.

Its a funny old world.
Click to expand...
Parts of the Ukraine and Poland would have been a much more logical choice and indeed there are moves afloat today to create a second Jewish State in the Ukraine. The thing is that the Zionists were offered a larger swathe of empty land than "Israel" now consists of in Uganda which they refused- Herzl who was a strong advocate of accepting the Uganda offer and died shortly after it's refusal of a broken heart. The thing is that it was Zionism insisting on Palestine for their Jewish State far less European Jews would have perished during World War II because one they would have had a State up and running to take in Jewish refugees and two the traditional destination for Jews when things got to hot for them in Christian Europe was the Islamic world, which because of the Zionist colonial project in Palestine was closed to them in the 1930s and 1940s.

Leaked report: Israel acknowledges Jews in fact Khazars; Secret plan for reverse migration to Ukraine
 
silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
19,566
Golah veNekhar said:
Parts of the Ukraine and Poland would have been a much more logical choice and indeed there are moves afloat today to create a second Jewish State in the Ukraine. The thing is that the Zionists were offered a larger swathe of empty land than "Israel" now consists of in Uganda which they refused- Herzl who was a strong advocate of accepting the Uganda offer and died shortly after it's refusal of a broken heart. The thing is that it was Zionism insisting on Palestine for their Jewish State far less European Jews would have perished during World War II because one they would have had a State up and running to take in Jewish refugees and two the traditional destination for Jews when things got to hot for them in Christian Europe was the Islamic world, which because of the Zionist colonial project in Palestine was closed to them in the 1930s and 1940s.

Leaked report: Israel acknowledges Jews in fact Khazars; Secret plan for reverse migration to Ukraine
Click to expand...
in the centre of the soviet Union, yep yessiree bob that would have been popular
 
F

Frank Dempsey

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 19, 2020
Messages
432
McTell said:
Fair to say that rabin saw the errors of his youth and became a moderate and nearly got a deal. AOC will cross that bridge some day.

Then he was shot in 1995 and in all such cases the bad guys have to wreck his reputation as well as his body.
Click to expand...

I wouldn't say Rabin became a moderate any more than Ian Paisley did. It was just a case of seeing the enemy defeated and understanding that more could be got by allowing the defeated to police themselves on a reservation than by continued war.
 
Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
3,958
silverharp said:
in the centre of the soviet Union, yep yessiree bob that would have been popular
Click to expand...
What would have been the really smart move would have been for the Romanov to have Jews set up a State of their own in some of it's territory. There was one high powered Tsarist official who pushed hard for a policy of creating a State for Jews in the Russian Empire but he wanted it to be in South America. I am trying to recall the details of this.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom