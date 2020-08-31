Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez withdraws from Rabin memorial

Whatever you might think about AOC (I think that she can be awfully silly at times and much prefer Bernie Sanders to her) this is a huge victory in the struggle to humanize indigenous Palestinians in the United States and a massive blow to "Liberal Zionism" (which is a force among Jews in North America but not in Palestine) for whom Rabin is a massive hero. Rabin of course was murdered by in 1995 by a Yemeni Orthodox Jewish "National Religious" law student fanatic Yigal Amir. Of all the "Eastern Jewish" groups it has been the Yemenis who have suffered most under the domination of secular Europeans like Rabin. This has created a myth that if Rabin had lived than the Oslo process would have worked out however the fact is that he increased Settlement building which showed that he was never serious about the creation of an indigenous Palestinian State, even a "de-miltarized" one. Also very revealing was his reaction to the massacre in which a North American Jew Burach Goldstein murdered 29 indigenous Palestinians and seriously wounded many more when they were at prayer during Ramadan in the Ibriham Mosque which in Palestinian Muslim tradition marks the graves of the Patriarchs. Burach Goldstein of course is a hero of the Jewish Right today in Palestine and his grave is even more visited than that of the Ari. Rabin refused to disarm the Settlers and instead gave them even more protection from the IDF while placing even greater restrictions on the indigenous population of Hebron which continue today.What though Rabin is most famous for among indigenous Palestinians is the infamous Lydda’ death march which Rabin personally over saw and which never expressed any shame over, as well as coming up with the "break their bones" doctrine during the First Intifada which saw IDF break into indigenous Palestinian homes at random and literally break people's bones. Again something he never expressed any shame over. It is wildly inaccurate to portray this man as in any way a humanist. Since the mid-1980s the actual history of the colonization of Palestine has become increasingly more known in the West, principally it has to be said because of the work of the Palestinian Jewish "new historians" which has made "diaspora" Liberal Zionism an increasing untenable position.