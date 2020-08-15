  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
Alien Life: Possible Discovery in Venus Atmosphere

Signs of alien life detected on Venus
Molecules of Phosphine have been detected in the atmosphere of Venus. Until now, the only possible reason for the existence of Phosphine in such a location is as a result of microbial bacteria waste product.

This, if confirmed, either means we have potentially found alien life for the first time, or at the very least, a new scientific discovery regarding the production of phosphine.
 
