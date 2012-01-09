Allergan Westport - More jobs

Congrats to Allergan Westport and to all associated with their major proposed expansion from 800 to 1000 jobs.



Over last 30 years the Westport plant has impressed Allergan HQ with their productivity, skill, and ability to meet targets.



That and our membership of EU seem to be major factors in securing this new investment - reported to be $350 million.



Please do not tell Schuhart or other Dublin-centric posters about this news. They believe all major investment should be ooncentrated in Dublin, or perhaps occasionally in other major centres. Would spoil their dinners to hear of such a major investment in a comparatively small town over 3 hours down the N5 f rom the great metropolis. Hope the skies wont fall tomorrow.