Allergan Westport - More jobs

ergo2

Congrats to Allergan Westport and to all associated with their major proposed expansion from 800 to 1000 jobs.

Over last 30 years the Westport plant has impressed Allergan HQ with their productivity, skill, and ability to meet targets.

That and our membership of EU seem to be major factors in securing this new investment - reported to be $350 million.

Please do not tell Schuhart or other Dublin-centric posters about this news. They believe all major investment should be ooncentrated in Dublin, or perhaps occasionally in other major centres. Would spoil their dinners to hear of such a major investment in a comparatively small town over 3 hours down the N5 f rom the great metropolis. Hope the skies wont fall tomorrow.
 
Tomas Mor

ergo2 said:
Ring and Kenny work miracles !
 
He3

Botox.

An expanding market they say.
 
ergo2 said:
Enjoy while you can. A bus load of whiny moaners with their usual flat earth lectures will be here soon.
 
Rotten yanks ! Don't they know we are quite happy sponging off the German taxpayer. Now we might have to earn a living.

****in yanks.
 
ergo2

drummed said:
Ah Drummod I would not go so far as to call Schuharts and other Dublin-centrics "whiny moaners" just that they seem to think the area west of Lucan shouild be depopulated.
 
ergo2 said:
I would call them whiny moaners. You won't attract too many posters to this thread. Good news is a non seller these days.
 
He3

Westport goes from bust to boom.
 
pippakin

Excellent news for Westport. Higgins, Kenny and the invisible man. It must be something in the water.
 
Orbit v2

Great news for Westport! It was nip and tuck there for a while, but those 200 jobs will give the place a face lift ...
 
hmmm

What's the point of encouraging these massive and specialised plants in parts of Ireland where they will dominate the entire area. Talk about putting all our eggs in the one basket. If for some reason one of these plants leaves, the entire area is decimated, plus you have an awful lot of people with specialised skills located in a part of the country where they can't use them or commute within reason to a nearby plant.

Diversified industries such as tourism, windfarms, agriculture is the sensible way to encourage development outside the main cities.
 
Orbit v2

hmmm said:
Can't agree with you there. Let industry go wherever it wants and there isn't many nicer places around than Westport.
 
ergo2

hmmm said:
ergo2 said:
This good news story has absolutely no place on p.ie!:)

Congrats to all concerned.
 
alonso

ergo2 said:
Well it would make more sense to be concentrating on the hubs in Mayo which are Ballina and Castlebar where a critical mass has potential rather than having yet another Irish town massively dependent on one industry, but it's way too late to let planning get in the way of dispersed development based in the first instance on clientelism and the parish pump.

Fair play to Westport for attracting these jobs. A good news story and absolutely nothing to do with Dublin whatsoever so bringing up the capital in this thread says more about you than us Dubs.
 
