Allow men to same rights as women to collect Child Benefit to reduce the effects of austerity suffered by women?

According to the report below it has been shown that women are the worst affected by our current austerity.Either that or the report has taken this particular slant to grab attention.It states that "New research has found that women have been worst affected by austerity measures over the past four years."The main reason for this?"According to the ESRI, a key factor is the reduction in child benefit payments, which are typically received by mothers."According to the Indo, it states the same, "The ESRI report said the main reason women in couples were hardest hit by austerity was due to cuts to child benefit, which is usually received by the mother."So, as fathers do not get this payment, they were not affected by this austerity measure and therefor seem not to have been affected as much as mothers even though they support the same family!My issue with this is that this is something which can be eliminated over night by simply giving men the same rights as women in regards to collecting the child benefit.In normal circumstances a father is not allowed to collect Child Benefit. Only in extreme circumstances such as the death of the mother is the father allowed.From the Dept. of Social Protection.Child Benefit is normally paid to the child's mother or step-mother. If the child does not live with their mother or step-mother but lives with their father or step-father, Child Benefit may be paid to them.I cant think of any good reason to not allow men to collect this benefit, after all, its money that is meant to be spent on the children so it shouldn't matter which parent collects it.It would also remove the main factor for women being the hardest hit by our years of austerity.Thoughts?