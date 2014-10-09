Allow men to same rights as women to collect Child Benefit to reduce the effects of austerity suffered by women?

According to the report below it has been shown that women are the worst affected by our current austerity.

Either that or the report has taken this particular slant to grab attention.

It states that "New research has found that women have been worst affected by austerity measures over the past four years."

The main reason for this?

"According to the ESRI, a key factor is the reduction in child benefit payments, which are typically received by mothers."

According to the Indo, it states the same, "The ESRI report said the main reason women in couples were hardest hit by austerity was due to cuts to child benefit, which is usually received by the mother."

So, as fathers do not get this payment, they were not affected by this austerity measure and therefor seem not to have been affected as much as mothers even though they support the same family!

My issue with this is that this is something which can be eliminated over night by simply giving men the same rights as women in regards to collecting the child benefit.

In normal circumstances a father is not allowed to collect Child Benefit. Only in extreme circumstances such as the death of the mother is the father allowed.

From the Dept. of Social Protection.

Child Benefit is normally paid to the child's mother or step-mother. If the child does not live with their mother or step-mother but lives with their father or step-father, Child Benefit may be paid to them.

Child Benefit - SW 42

I cant think of any good reason to not allow men to collect this benefit, after all, its money that is meant to be spent on the children so it shouldn't matter which parent collects it.

It would also remove the main factor for women being the hardest hit by our years of austerity.


Study finds women worst affected by austerity - RTÉ News

Thoughts?
 


Mercurial coming with to abuse his position as mod and close threads he doesn't agree with in 3...2...1...

Anyway, stupid report written by stupid people who don't get that, despite it's very obvious name, child benefit is not a payment for women, but one for kids.

You'd think that feminists, if they were anything but greedy opportunists pretending to be feminists, would be more annoyed the fact that the state casts women in the role of primary carer rather than treating them equal to the father.

It's part of why employers choose men over women. Another part is maternity instead of parental leave but thats another thread.
 
So, as fathers do not get this payment, they were not affected by this austerity measure and therefor seem not to have been affected as much as mothers even though they support the same family!
You would have to be dismally stupid or have a clear wish to create a strawman argument to Interpret the article like that.

As for the main premise, sure it makes sense that an individual nominated by the parents should be able to collect welfare.
 
Sync said:
You would have to be dismally stupid or have a clear wish to create a strawman argument to Interpret the article like that.

As for the main premise, sure it makes sense that an individual nominated by the parents should be able to collect welfare.
The reports only measured CUTS. It says that mothers took the biggest cut.

If the payment was split between both parents the cut would be split between them removing the main factor for women hit hardest by austerity.

Its not a case of interpretation.

Regarding your second point. As its the mothers who collect it by default, do you not think this put the onus on the mothers to be the care givers and the fathers to be the breadwinners?

As Merc would say, it creates gender roles!
 
edg said:
According to the report below it has been shown that women are the worst affected by our current austerity.

Either that or the report has taken this particular slant to grab attention.

It states that "New research has found that women have been worst affected by austerity measures over the past four years."

The main reason for this?

"According to the ESRI, a key factor is the reduction in child benefit payments, which are typically received by mothers."

According to the Indo, it states the same, "The ESRI report said the main reason women in couples were hardest hit by austerity was due to cuts to child benefit, which is usually received by the mother."

So, as fathers do not get this payment, they were not affected by this austerity measure and therefor seem not to have been affected as much as mothers even though they support the same family!

My issue with this is that this is something which can be eliminated over night by simply giving men the same rights as women in regards to collecting the child benefit.

In normal circumstances a father is not allowed to collect Child Benefit. Only in extreme circumstances such as the death of the mother is the father allowed.

From the Dept. of Social Protection.

Child Benefit is normally paid to the child's mother or step-mother. If the child does not live with their mother or step-mother but lives with their father or step-father, Child Benefit may be paid to them.

Child Benefit - SW 42

I cant think of any good reason to not allow men to collect this benefit, after all, its money that is meant to be spent on the children so it shouldn't matter which parent collects it.

It would also remove the main factor for women being the hardest hit by our years of austerity.


Study finds women worst affected by austerity - RTÉ News

Thoughts?
Its an attention grabbing headline. Childrens allowance is to benefit the child, not either parent.
 
Watcher2 said:
Its an attention grabbing headline. Childrens allowance is to benefit the child, not either parent.
Yes, but children can't collect child benefit because they're.... children.
 
edg

edg

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 14, 2009
Messages
13,855
Watcher2 said:
Its an attention grabbing headline. Childrens allowance is to benefit the child, not either parent.
Click to expand...
Exactly. There are so many things wrong with it I don't know where to start!

The fact that its seem as a cut to mothers instead of children is extremely dishonest!
 
So... does anybody think that making the mother the default caregiver for a child is correct?

Does it not undermine equality when the govt telling us we must treat women and men as equals couldn't be bothered following it's own advice?
 
Boggle said:
So... does anybody think that making the mother the default caregiver for a child is correct?
No.

Does it not undermine equality when the govt telling us we must treat women and men as equals couldn't be bothered following it's own advice?
It depends on the reason for doing it this way. At the birth, and thus registration, of the child the mother is, obviously, always present. So from a simply administrative point of view this is the easiest and most logical way to go about things.

I'm not sure there is any sort of conspiracy against men here, I think it's just an administrate thing. As the DSP states if the child lives with the father, step father, or their primary carer (being neither parent) can receive it.
 
CookieMonster said:
Yes, but children can't collect child benefit because they're.... children.
Yes, but why not allow men to collect it the same way women can?

Do you not think this promotes a certain gender role for women?
 
CookieMonster said:
No.



It depends on the reason for doing it this way. At the birth, and thus registration, of the child the mother is, obviously, always present. So from a simply administrative point of view this is the easiest and most logical way to go about things.

I'm not sure there is any sort of conspiracy against men here, I think it's just an administrate thing. As the DSP states if the child lives with the father, step father, or their primary carer (being neither parent) can receive it.
If the father is not living with the child then obviously he should not collect it. This applies to all fathers though.
 
CookieMonster said:
It depends on the reason for doing it this way. At the birth, and thus registration, of the child the mother is, obviously, always present. So from a simply administrative point of view this is the easiest and most logical way to go about things.

I'm not sure there is any sort of conspiracy against men here, I think it's just an administrate thing. As the DSP states if the child lives with the father, step father, or their primary carer (being neither parent) can receive it.
Seems like a tiny thing to change and a worthwhile reason for doing it.
 
edg said:
Yes, but why not allow men to collect it the same way women can?
They can, in certain circumstances.

Do you not think this promotes a certain gender role for women?
No.

I think it promotes a certain administrative process for the distribution of child benefit.
 
CookieMonster said:
They can, in certain circumstances.


No.

I think it promotes a certain administrative process for the distribution of child benefit.
What does "They can, in certain circumstances" even mean?

Men do not have the right rights as women regarding collecting CB. There is no way of getting around this.

There is no administrative problem in affording men the same rights as women regarding collecting CB. Its just our governments way of telling women they should mind the kids while the man is the breadwinner.

We cant strive for equality until men and women are equal under the law.
 
Boggle said:
Seems like a tiny thing to change and a worthwhile reason for doing it.
Probably, but then you'd need the will to do it and the resources to carry it out. I don't think either exist.

In a previous job I used to child benefit register. We approached the mothers, because those were the details it has listen, but often ended up dealing with the father as the primary care giver. This was at the height of the crash so a lot of men were out of work. There was no issue for us, on our own system listing the father as such. However we had to start somewhere and in the majority of cases it was the mother who was the primary care giver for the child.

We had a reason to need the primary care giver to be accurate and the resources to deal with variations. I don't think the DSP has the same need.

That said, I do think it should be the case that should I need to I can fill out a form, in conjunction with the mother of my child, to be the one to receive it. I'm not sure if this is the case... the website seems a little unclear. Though the specific examples less so, so maybe it isn't possible. I dunno.
 
edg said:
What does "They can, in certain circumstances" even mean?
Did you look at the DSP link you included in your OP?

Men do not have the right rights as women regarding collecting CB. There is no way of getting around this.

There is no administrative problem in affording men the same rights as women regarding collecting CB. Its just our governments way of telling women they should mind the kids while the man is the breadwinner.
How do you know that?

We cant strive for equality until men and women are equal under the law.
They are.
 
CookieMonster said:
Probably, but then you'd need the will to do it and the resources to carry it out. I don't think either exist.

In a previous job I used to child benefit register. We approached the mothers, because those were the details it has listen, but often ended up dealing with the father as the primary care giver. This was at the height of the crash so a lot of men were out of work. There was no issue for us, on our own system listing the father as such. However we had to start somewhere and in the majority of cases it was the mother who was the primary care giver for the child.

We had a reason to need the primary care giver to be accurate and the resources to deal with variations. I don't think the DSP has the same need.

That said, I do think it should be the case that should I need to I can fill out a form, in conjunction with the mother of my child, to be the one to receive it. I'm not sure if this is the case... the website seems a little unclear. Though the specific examples less so, so maybe it isn't possible. I dunno.
So are you saying the father actually can register for cb if he is at the birth? If that is the case then I see no problem as it's an opportune chance to collect the data.
 
Boggle said:
So are you saying the father actually can register for cb if he is at the birth? If that is the case then I see no problem as it's an opportune chance to collect the data.
I'm not.

They can be the recipient in some circumstances... but I don't know if they can register, or be registered, normally.

Like I say, as the mother is *always* in the picture, at birth at least, from an admin pov it's logical that she be the one registered in relation to the child.
 
CookieMonster said:
Probably, but then you'd need the will to do it and the resources to carry it out. I don't think either exist.

In a previous job I used to child benefit register. We approached the mothers, because those were the details it has listen, but often ended up dealing with the father as the primary care giver. This was at the height of the crash so a lot of men were out of work. There was no issue for us, on our own system listing the father as such. However we had to start somewhere and in the majority of cases it was the mother who was the primary care giver for the child.

We had a reason to need the primary care giver to be accurate and the resources to deal with variations. I don't think the DSP has the same need.

That said, I do think it should be the case that should I need to I can fill out a form, in conjunction with the mother of my child, to be the one to receive it. I'm not sure if this is the case... the website seems a little unclear. Though the specific examples less so, so maybe it isn't possible. I dunno.
You would have been dealing with UK law though which differs than Irish law in this regards.
 
