Alternativ für Deutschland slowly imploding

Breanainn

While ostensibly the AfD appears to be as successful as ever, winning seats in the Saar last weekend, the party has declined gradually from the heights of 2016. Polling as high as 15% at one point, it has ranged between 7 and 10% since the turn of the year, with some analysts even predicting that it could fall below the 5% electoral threshold for Bundestag seats. Now, its leader, Frauke Petry, appears to be on the brink of resignation due to infighting, and the situation increasingly resembles that of the Pirates, who enjoyed similar local and opinion polling success five years ago, before fading into irrelevance:

Far-Right AfD party leader in Germany 'considers stepping down'
 


Breanainn said:
While ostensibly the AfD appears to be as successful as ever, winning seats in the Saar last weekend, the party has declined gradually from the heights of 2016. Polling as high as 15% at one point, it has ranged between 7 and 10% since the turn of the year, with some analysts even predicting that it could fall below the 5% electoral threshold for Bundestag seats. Now, its leader, Frauke Petry, appears to be on the brink of resignation due to infighting, and the situation increasingly resembles that of the Pirates, who enjoyed similar local and opinion polling success five years ago, before fading into irrelevance:

Far-Right AfD party leader in Germany 'considers stepping down'
Confirmed she's stepping down...
 
After the hideous imbecilic cow Merkele the lovely Frauke Petry should be voted in on looks alone.

She also has a sharp brain .
 
It's a real shame. She achieved a real breakthrough with AfD.
 
The threat to resign may be a clever tactic to get the rebels to lay off. The 7% in the Forsa poll needs to be seen in context - AFD tends to do worse in the FORSA polls. But there is a history of German intelligence (BND) infiltrating Far Right parties to stir up division (an attempt to ban the NPD fell apart when this became clear at the Constitutional Court). This is also the case of MI5 in the UK. Personally I think the AFD are divided between a conservative and a Far Right element, the latter being the usual NPD voters. I think Petry is in the former camp.

AFD on 11% in latest poll. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opinion_polling_for_the_German_federal_election,_2017#2017
 
Always the same game in Germany. A righwing party rises and frightens everybody for a while. After some time the party collapses and everything goes back to normal.
Repeat....
 
Franzoni

olli rehn said:
Always the same game in Germany. A righwing party rises and frightens everybody for a while. After some time the party collapses and everything goes back to normal.
Repeat....
Same as here so.........:D

Got to love modern technology.....just start a thread about a strike or abortion and they will be happy as a pig in shíte for a few days ranting and raving like dear old uncle Albert..." during the war......"......:)

Better than to have them roaming the streets .....
 
Breanainn said:
While ostensibly the AfD appears to be as successful as ever, winning seats in the Saar last weekend, the party has declined gradually from the heights of 2016. Polling as high as 15% at one point, it has ranged between 7 and 10% since the turn of the year, with some analysts even predicting that it could fall below the 5% electoral threshold for Bundestag seats. Now, its leader, Frauke Petry, appears to be on the brink of resignation due to infighting, and the situation increasingly resembles that of the Pirates, who enjoyed similar local and opinion polling success five years ago, before fading into irrelevance:

Far-Right AfD party leader in Germany 'considers stepping down'
We can only but hope that the next Somalian/Eritrean reception centre opens next door to you, when the estate agent laughs down the phone when you want to sell your house.

I only hope you live out your days like the policies you propose ,, up to your neck in it.
 
storybud1 said:
We can only but hope that the next Somalian/Eritrean reception centre opens next door to you, when the estate agent laughs down the phone when you want to sell your house.

I only hope you live out your days like the policies you propose ,, up to your neck in it.
When you give up projecting your thoughts onto others, you'll live a happy life.
 
The fact the far right given German history are even on the horizon is testiment to the fuk up Merkel has made with her open door policy which is pure fukin madness.
 
Any party that overturns merkels destructive mass immigration policies, has got to be seriously considered.
 
Northsideman said:
The fact the far right given German history are even on the horizon is testiment to the fuk up Merkel has made with her open door policy which is pure fukin madness.
Their history no matter how bad, should not be used to justify a disastrous immigration policy, which merkel has inflicted on them, its about time the Germans get over their past guilt and start to stand up for their country once again.
 
razorblade said:
Their history no matter how bad, should be used to justify a disastrous immigration policy, which merkel has inflicted on them, its about time the Germans get over their past guilt and start to stand up for their country once again.
The problem with that is they are now meshed in the political madness that is the EU.
 
razorblade said:
Its an extreme unfortunate state of affairs which hopefully they will shakeoff before their society further goes down the toilet.
When that happens the EU party will be over, they are now the glue holding it together, tis only a matter of time now that political union is killed off.
 
