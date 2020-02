Alternativ für Deutschland slowly imploding

The threat to resign may be a clever tactic to get the rebels to lay off. The 7% in the Forsa poll needs to be seen in context - AFD tends to do worse in the FORSA polls. But there is a history of German intelligence (BND) infiltrating Far Right parties to stir up division (an attempt to ban the NPD fell apart when this became clear at the Constitutional Court). This is also the case of MI5 in the UK. Personally I think the AFD are divided between a conservative and a Far Right element, the latter being the usual NPD voters. I think Petry is in the former camp.AFD on 11% in latest poll. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opinion_polling_for_the_German_federal_election,_2017#2017