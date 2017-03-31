Alternativ für Deutschland slowly imploding

While ostensibly the AfD appears to be as successful as ever, winning seats in the Saar last weekend, the party has declined gradually from the heights of 2016. Polling as high as 15% at one point, it has ranged between 7 and 10% since the turn of the year, with some analysts even predicting that it could fall below the 5% electoral threshold for Bundestag seats. Now, its leader, Frauke Petry, appears to be on the brink of resignation due to infighting, and the situation increasingly resembles that of the Pirates, who enjoyed similar local and opinion polling success five years ago, before fading into irrelevance: